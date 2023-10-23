Texas Rangers should already be popping champagne in Houston, but celebrate a Game 7

How any of you are fans of the Texas Rangers, after all of these years, and specifically this American League Championship Series, continue to do this to yourself would mean a lifetime of counseling for most mortal souls.

Because the easiest thing to do here is bemoan the fact that the American League Championship Series should be over, and the Texas Rangers should be celebrating a trip to the World Series.

They should. This series should be over.

And, it’s not. Another reminder that baseball, and life, never goes the way they should.

Better get over Game 5, because the Rangers did; the most glorious of events is coming to Texas for a winner-take-all state title: Game 7 in Houston.

On Sunday night, the Rangers returned to their favorite Texas vacation home, Houston, to defeat the Astros at Enron Field on Sunday night, 9-2, in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.

Sunday night was the rarest of examples of the blowout that was never a blowout, until the Rangers scored five runs in the ninth inning. Four of those ninth-inning runs came from new Houston-fan favorite, Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia’s grand slam.

Garcia heard it from the Astros fans every time he walked out of the dugout, which during his previous four at bats resulted in ugly strikeouts.

Rangers fans, Astros fans, Texans, we all win on Monday night with a Glorious Game 7. As God intended.

From the mountains of Big Bend National Park to the shores of Caddo Lake, to the scenic beaches of Galveston, to the traffic jams in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, San Antonio and Austin, every TV, computer, phone, Ipad and tablet at 7 p.m. on Monday will be locked on Rangers at Astros.

Whatever happens here in Houston on Monday night, the series has delivered all of the essentials to make something that we will all remember.

There is no home field advantage, as the road team is now perfect in the series.

On Sunday night, Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi delivered the start his team required in order to push this series to Monday night.

After a shaky first few innings, Eovaldi settled in and allowed two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has been the most effective pitcher in this series, and if the Rangers somehow do win this series, he should very likely win it.