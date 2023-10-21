Texas Rangers closer Jose Leclerc makes ‘no excuses’ after blown save in Game 5 of the ALCS

The Texas Rangers were three outs away from taking a 3-2 series lead in Game 5 of the American League Championship series when Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve came up to bat on Friday night at Globe Life Field.

Rangers closer Jose Leclerc, who had been lights out the whole postseason, gave up the game-winning home run to the Astros’ all-star second baseman in the 5-4 Houston win.

It came after a bench-clearing brawl in the bottom of the eighth inning. Leclerc had been called in to get the last out of the top of the eighth, and had to wait 25 minutes before pitching in the 9th.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy complained after the game that the delay had impacted Leclerc and may have caused him to tense up between innings.

“The whole thing is a bunch of crap, to be honest, what happened there,” Bochy said about the eighth inning that caused ejections.

Leclerc struggled during the regular season blowing five of nine save opportunities. However, his fortunes changed in October as he led all MLB relievers in strikeouts through the first two rounds of the postseason.

He made no excuses Friday for the pitch that ended up costing the Rangers both the game 5 and American League Championship series lead.

“Altuve’s a great hitter. It’s all about the execution,” Leclerc said speaking through an interpreter in the locker room after the game.

“He’s someone we respect a lot, we game plan for, and when he’s up there he’s gonna do damage,” Leclerc said.

He said that Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux checked with him before going out for the ninth inning if he needed extra time to warm up. Leclerc said he told Maddox he was good to go.

“Today wasn’t a good day for me. It didn’t turn out the way we’d hope so, but I’m just grateful Bochy grants me that trust and puts me in that situation,” Leclerc said.

The Astros lead the Rangers 3-2 in the best of seven series. The two teams will play again Sunday night where Houston will have a chance to punch its ticket to the World Series.