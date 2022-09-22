COLEMAN − Texas Rangers are investigating a police officer's shooting of a man armed with a sword who allegedly charged the officer, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At about 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Coleman Police Department officer responded to the intersection of West Mesquite and South Nueces streets to follow up on a report of a man with a sword threatening people, the release said.

When contacted by the officer, the suspect threatened and then charged the officer, the release said.

The officer discharged his service weapon, the release said. The suspect, later identified as Santos Mendoza III, 50, was injured.

Mendoza was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a minor injury and then admitted to Coleman County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Coleman PD contacted the Rangers to investigate the use-of-force incident, and the officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas Rangers investigate Coleman officer's shooting of man with sword