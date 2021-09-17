Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting in southern Walker County

Sep. 17—The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in southern Walker County.

According to a release from the Walker County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched on a disturbance with a weapon call to the 5300 block of FM 1374.

Upon their arrival, deputies made contact with the 911 caller, who confirmed that the 38-year-old white male suspect was inside the residence and had already discharged a weapon several times. Deputies evacuated several homes adjacent to the residence and attempted to make contact with negative results.

The release states that during the course of deputies trying to contact the suspect, he appeared in a window and discharged a weapon at the deputies, who were outside the home. Deputies then discharged their service weapons at the suspect, striking him. Deputies entered the home to render first aid, but discovered that the suspect was deceased.

No deputies were injured in the incident and the identity of the suspect is being withheld by law enforcement.

Sheriff Clint McRae wanted to thank the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, Highway Patrol, Walker County Constables Pct. 4, Walker County EMS and the New Waverly Fire Department for their assistance in the case.