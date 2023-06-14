Texas Rangers looking into possible officer abuse in Slaton

The Texas Rangers are investigating an abuse of power complaint involving a Slaton police officer.

On Sunday, City of Slaton officials requested Rangers' help after a juvenile accused a Slaton police officer of sexual assault, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.

The officer was not identified in the release.

Rangers met with the juvenile and their family, and determined that the allegations aligned with a charge of official oppression, a class A misdemeanor.

The Texas Penal Code lists a number of elements for official oppression, including unlawfully arresting a person or subjecting someone to sexual harassment, which is described in the code as unwelcome sexual advances, requests for sexual favors, or other verbal or physical conduct of a sexual nature in exchange for not arresting them.

More information would not be released at the time, as the Rangers are continuing to investigate the allegation, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Rangers looking into possible officer abuse in Slaton