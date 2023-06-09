Texas Rangers, Lubbock police investigate officer-involved shooting, cross-county pursuit

A reported store theft in Lubbock that became a high-speed chase across multiple counties Thursday afternoon is now being investigated as an officer-involved shooting, Lubbock police announced late Thursday.

About 2:16 p.m. Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department was notified of a reported theft at a hardware store in the 2600 block of 50th Street. A witness used her phone's tracking service, which led officers to a gas station in the 100 block of East Main Street in New Deal, about 17 miles north of the store.

Officers found the vehicle and attempted to detain a male suspect, who then resisted arrest, police said. The man got back inside his vehicle and backed it into a police car, which threw an officer from the unit, according to the release. The man then drove the vehicle toward another officer, who fired his gun at the suspect.

The man sped off, leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash just over an hour later. Officials found the man and the crashed vehicle in a field miles from where the chase began, near FM 784 and FM 789 north of Petersburg, the release stated.

When taken into custody, officials determined the man had been shot and was seriously injured.

LPD's Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit began an investigation in conjunction with an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Standards. The Texas Rangers are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 1 injured after Lubbock theft, officer-involved shooting, high-speed chase