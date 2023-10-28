What is it about Texas Rangers rookie Evan Carter that stands out most to Bruce Bochy?

Three months after playing for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders, Evan Carter is batting third in the power-loaded Texas Rangers lineup in the World Series.

How jarring has the ascendancy been for the rookie?

“I mean, that feels like three years ago at this point. Time’s flown by,” said Carter, “This is the farthest I’ve ever played baseball before. But where would you rather be.”

Carter has been a spark for the Rangers since his Major League debut on Sept. 8 and has continued his success throughout the playoffs.

Carter is batting .311 with one home run and six RBIs and has landed in legendary company with some of his feats.

The only younger player in MLB history to bat third in game one of the World Series was New York Yankees Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle in 1952.

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy has seen his share of exceptional rookies in his 26 years as a manager and said Carter’s response to big moments has stood out.

“I’d say more than anything, his poise. He had great composure up there at the plate, out in left field. His age and to be on this stage it’s not a big deal to him,” Bochy said. “He plays with no fear. He’s just a special kid, I think, that’s gonna have a tremendous career.”

Carter earned the nickname “Full Count Carter,” due to his exceptional plate discipline. Carter has shown that skill off in the postseason drawing nine walks, second on the Rangers only to Corey Seager.

Carter has also had several stand-out plays but the one that stood out to him was his catch in the bottom of the eighth inning in game 1 of the ALCS.

The catch not only robbed Alex Bregman of an extra-base hit but also allowed the Rangers to double up Jose Altuve after a base-running error and was crucial in Texas earning the victory.

Carter credits the Rangers for how they’ve empowered him.

“Listen, It’s really cool to come in here have the people around me that I have, how much they believe in me, how much they’ve made me feel comfortable in the clubhouse and on the field,” said Carter I can feel that from Boch, too, Just how when he has confidence in me it gives me confidence.”

He played 97 games and batted .284 for the RoughRiders until he was promoted to the Triple-A Round Rock Express where he played just eight games and hit .353. He was promoted to the majors when Adolis Garcia went on the Injured List. When Garcia returned to the lineup, Carter stayed.

He batted .307 in 75 at bats over the Rangers final 23 regular-season games. He began hitting low in the lineup and gradually moved upward. He appears to be a staple in the third slot the rest of the playoffs.