Texas Rangers starter Max Scherzer exits game 3 of the World Series with injury

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer was removed in the fourth inning of game 3 of the World Series with a back injury.

Scherzer was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the second inning that bounced off his elbow and it is unclear if that was the cause of his back injury.

Scherzer had been pitching well before his removal, giving up zero runs on two hits with one strikeout in three innings of work. Scherzer had just come back from injury in the World Series after previously being thought to miss the remainder of season with a forearm injury.

Jon Gray came on in relief of Scherzer.