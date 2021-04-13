Texas Rangers say they are working to improve long, slow concession lines

1 / 2

Texas Rangers say they are working to improve long, slow concession lines

Mac Engel
·3 min read

Although the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field has been open for more than a year, thanks to the pandemic they had not been able to “test” it out with a full house until Opening Day last week and it’s obvious to fans that there’s one major issue that needs to be addressed.

The Rangers have played six home games and welcomed more than 25,000 at four of them. Fans are experiencing unusually long wait times at virtually every single concession stand inside at $1.2 billion ballpark.

One Rangers fan spoke for many on Sunday when he Tweeted at John Blake, the team’s executive vice president for communications, “John - I’d start worrying about the lines at the concession stands - they are beyond horrible; it shouldn’t take 45 minutes and 3 innings missed to get 2 hot dogs and a Coke. Everyone hates the lines.”

Whether it’s for a Coke, a beer, hot dogs or even the “convenience store” style market on the top concourse, lines are long, and slow moving.

The Rangers are aware. Be it phone calls, in person complaints, or emails, they are hearing about this development.

“Like any new building, our staff is having to learn it, too. I spoke to our Sportservice GM today and we are making refinements as we speak,” Rob Matiwck, the team’s executive vice president for business operations, said in an interview on Monday.

“We’ve identified some pinch points on the main and lower concourses that we are adjusting,” he added. “We’re also working on staffing levels as people have taken other jobs or decided not to work at this time. That’s a challenge right now across the food service industry.”

At least for the home opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 5, which featured an announced sellout crowd of just under 38,238, it took two innings to buy a hot dog and a Coke.

It’s either not enough concession stands were built, or they simply are operating at a slower rate.

Unlike the previous park, where fans who waited in line to buy concessions could only see the game on TVs, the open concourses at the new stadium does allow for most people to see the action while they wait in line.

However, that details is not exactly satiating the masses.

Matwick said he thinks fans can expect to see improvements in the next month or so. “I think that’s fair,” he said. “We’re looking at it each game.”

And the next time they’ll have a chance to look at that will be on Friday, April 16, when the Rangers return to Globe Life Field for a three-game series with Baltimore Orioles.

But there is good news in one area. The lines for the bathrooms do move quick, so there’s that.

Recommended Stories

  • Yes, it’s been only 10 games. Texas Rangers pitching, though, has actually been good.

    It’s early for the offense, too, which has gone into a four-game funk that was extended Monday by the Tampa Bay Rays.

  • Patriots receiver Julian Edelman announces retirement

    For more than a decade Julian Edelman lived the ultimate NFL underdog story, going from undersized college quarterback to a favorite option of Tom Brady on three Patriots' Super Bowl-winning teams. Citing a knee injury that cut his 2020 season short after just six games, Edelman announced Monday that he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons. Earlier in the day, the Patriots terminated the contract of the Super Bowl 53 MVP after the receiver failed a physical.

  • Myanmar coup: Protests cancel New Year events

    Anti-coup protesters in Myanmar have cancelled New Year celebrations.Swapping them for more demonstrations to keep up pressure on the generals who seized power.This is not how the five-day holiday is usually celebrated.In the southeastern city of Dawei demonstrators carried flowers normally displayed during festivities to mark the new year.The UN human rights office says it fears that the military clampdown on protesters risked escalating into a civil conflict like that seen in Syria and appealed for a halt to what they called the "slaughter."The February coup has plunged Myanmar into crisis after 10 years of tentative steps toward democracy.According to a tally by an activist group the security forces have responded with force killing 710 protesters since the coup.Myanmar's detained government leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday (April 12) to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she appeared at a hearing via video link.She has only been allowed to talk with her lawyers via video link in the presence of security officials.Suu Kyi faces charges brought by the military junta that could see her jailed for years.The military says it had to overthrow her government because the November election won by her National League for Democracy was rigged.The election commission dismiss the accusation.

  • Column: There have been hundreds of attempts to break up California. Those forces are driving Newsom's recall

    Efforts to oust the Democratic governor amount to a revolt by discontented conservative state residents.

  • How does MLB moving All-Star Game impact Georgia businesses?

    AJ's Famous Seafood & Poboys owner Andy Erbacher joins 'Your World' to discuss how hard-working Georgians will be affected

  • Chicago Cubs concerned about possible COVID-19 outbreak

    The Chicago Cubs are concerned about a possible COVID-19 outbreak after two coaches tested positive for the virus and three relievers were placed on the COVID-19-related injured list. The team announced the positive test for bullpen coach Chris Young before its series opener at Milwaukee. First base coach Craig Driver already was away from the team following his positive test.

  • Chicago Med Casts All American Vet Asjha Cooper as Med Student With Surprise Connection to [Spoiler]

    Chicago Med has enlisted a new recruit, and she’s got ties to the hospital staff: Asjha Cooper (All American, Snowfall) will recur during Season 6 of the NBC medical drama as accelerated med student Vanessa Taylor, TVLine has learned exclusively. Described as friendly, warm and intelligent, Vanessa is the youngest person in her class. Driven […]

  • 1970 Chevelle SS Made To Look Like The Batmobile

    This is, uh… interesting…

  • Speed demon: New closer Clase bringing the heat for Indians

    Seconds after the ball leaves Emmanuel Clase's hand and streaks toward home plate, the eyes of everyone in Progressive Field quickly turn to the ballpark's video scoreboard to see what pitch he threw and how fast it went. “It's unfair,” Indians starter Logan Allen said after watching Clase mow down the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Eight games into a new season, the Indians, who began 2021 with uncertainty in the back end of their bullpen, may have something special in Clase, a harder-than-hard-throwing right-hander from the Dominican Republic who arrived in a 2019 trade from Texas and missed last season due to a drug suspension.

  • Topps debuts its first NFT baseball card collection

    Topps has released its first NFT baseball card collection, Series 1, bringing MLB cards into the digital era.

  • My parents made my sister executor of their $4 million estate, and joint owner of their bank accounts. Should I be worried?

    You can email The Moneyist with any financial and ethical questions related to coronavirus at qfottrell@marketwatch.com. Many people don’t understand the difference between being a co-signer and a co-owner.

  • Darvish dominates, Myers powers Padres past Pirates 6-2

    The San Diego Padres have the best bullpen in the majors at the moment. Yu Darvish did what he could to give them most of the night off. The 34-year-old ace allowed three hits over seven dominant innings, Wil Myers drove in five runs and the Padres extended their strong start with a 6-2 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

  • Officer who shot Daunte Wright was training new recruit at time of shooting

    48-year-old officer is 26-year veteran of the force, having got police license in 1995 aged 22

  • The World’s 9 Most Expensive Home Listings Currently on the Market

    These fantastical houses range from a 64,000-acre Texas ranch to an oceanside estate in the south of France Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • A former Kansas City Chiefs coach was charged with a felony DWI after a car crash that left a child with a brain injury

    Britt Reid, son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was driving over the speed limit before the crash and had a blood alcohol concentration of .113.

  • Brits Get Morning Drunk in the Snow to Celebrate Grand Reopening

    ITV NewsIt’s been a long, cold, lonely winter in England.So, as four months of a nationwide lockdown finally came to an end, nothing was going to stop people from enjoying a refreshing pint of beer at the crack of dawn on a Monday morning—not even driving rain, freezing temperatures, and some pretty unseasonal snowfall.Pubs started serving outdoors again as part of a reopening plan that also covers indoor gym sessions, swimming pools, non-essential shops, beauty salons, and, for those who have been gagging to see some sad animals, zoos. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had urged people to “behave responsibly” with their new freedoms but didn’t explicitly say they shouldn’t get drunk in the snow before having breakfast.One pub in the town of Huddersfield was swamped when it opened at the stroke of midnight. “We didn’t even know if anyone was going to come,” said the pub landlord fittingly named Ian Snowball. “It’s in Huddersfield, it’s midnight, it’s freezing cold—but look, everyone has come.”If you thought you were starting early today… 🍻These drinkers in Huddersfield braved the snow to enjoy a beer garden pint at midnight ❄️https://t.co/UASiR7bXEv pic.twitter.com/i2O79eocSR— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 12, 2021 One drinker commented matter-of-factly: “It was snowing earlier but I was still going to come out, I just put my coat on.” Another, sitting in a thick jacket next to an icy-looking gin and tonic, made the fair point: “After 14 months of not going anywhere, except funerals, it’s a great place.”Sky News reported that 50 pub-goers headed to the Fox On The Hill pub in south London this morning. The most emotional was perhaps Tony Blake, 59, who gushed to the news network: “I am so happy that it’s open again, it’s unbelievable, I’m so happy.” Student Sasha Carrington, 19, said she planned to stay there for the entire freezing cold day, explaining: “We’ve got our layers on, thermals, we’re going to stay outside.”Pippa Ingram, 51, and Sue Bell, 55, celebrated a chilly seaside pint in Kent, with Ingram describing her first sip in detail. “Absolutely delicious,” she said. “It’s not gonna last long at all! That is banging.” Back in Huddersfield, in footage timestamped at 8:17 a.m., a woman identified only as Sandy was seen having pints with her friends, and she told Good Morning Britain: “It’s not that cold after a while when you’ve sat in the sun.”As pub gardens reopen from today, @NickDixonITV talks to some people who have enjoyed a pint since 8am this morning.They discuss how happy they are to be back in pub gardens following the lockdown.Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/6iQ6ebeOEQ pic.twitter.com/W0yAai1tGD— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) April 12, 2021 One pub in Coventry appears to have taken things slightly too far. Videos posted online showed more than 100 people lining the street outside the Oak Inn after it publicized its grand plans to open a massive outdoor space with heaters, marquees, and blankets. The pub is now under investigation for its “unmanageable amounts of visitors.”But, largely, the grand reopening has been welcomed as a major landmark—particularly following the success of Britain’s vaccine rollout, which has many hoping that there won’t be another lockdown. Nicholas Hair, landlord of the Kentish Belle in southeast London, told BBC News that there was a “sense of celebration” in the country, adding, “I’m hoping this is a sort of rebirth, and that we’re reopen for the foreseeable.”As for Boris himself, government sources confirmed that the prime minister received a long-awaited haircut on Monday—but his planned trip to the pub has been canceled out of respect for the late Prince Philip.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Hornets get some rare good injury news with P.J. Washington’s status

    The Hornets are already down two starters due to injury, but it looks like that number won’t increase to three for Tuesday’s game vs. the LA Lakers.

  • 2 million vaccinated Mass. residents not enough to stop COVID-19 surge, doctor says

    The state is opening vaccination eligibility to any resident age 16 and older, but how many doses will be available is still anyone's guess.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    India is to fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines that have been authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Novavax and Moderna shots. The move, which will drop the need for companies to do small, local safety trials for their vaccines before seeking emergency approval, followed the world's biggest surge in cases in the country this month. Vaccines authorised by the World Health Organization or authorities in Europe, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States "may be granted emergency use approval in India, mandating the requirement of post-approval parallel bridging clinical trial," the health ministry said.

  • Clippers' Paul George is chosen Western Conference player of the week

    Paul George scored 32 points in a win Sunday, his third consecutive game with at least 30. It helped earn him Western Conference player of the week.