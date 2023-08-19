Texas ranks as the third dog-friendliest state in United States, pet experts report

Dog owners in Texas can rest assured that wherever they go throughout the state, they can find pet-friendly accommodations and services.

According to a report by Pet Keen, Texas is ranked the third-most dog-friendly state in America, with Florida ranked at No. 1 and California at No. 2.

Aside from accommodations and services, states are ranked in the report based on recreational areas, large pet retailers, and events.

Texas has about 20,840 accommodations for pets including long-term rentals, vacation stays and hotels and a little over 6,000 dog parks, restaurants, and activities where pets are welcomed, according to the report. There are 230 dog retailers in the state, including largely-known stores such as PetSmart and Petco.

Out of the 6,000 dog parks in Texas, Fort Worth offers four dog parks where locals can take their furry friends out of the house and off the leash.

Here are the top ten states that ranked as the dog-friendliest in the country:

10. Illinois

9. Pennsylvania

8. Arizona

7. Colorado

6. Georgia

5. New York

4. North Carolina

3. Texas

2. California

1. Florida