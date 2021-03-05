Texas regulators will not correct $16 billion in electricity ‘overcharges.’ Why?

Haley Samsel
·3 min read

At its Friday meeting, the Public Utility Commission of Texas declined to adjust prices that resulted in $16 billion in overcharges to the electricity market during the February winter storm. Those charges were documented in a Thursday letter from the commission’s independent market monitor, Potomac Economics.

The governor-appointed regulatory commission, which oversees the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, met with just two members after the resignation of chairperson DeAnn Walker. Commissioners Arthur D’Andrea and Shelly Botkin addressed the Potomac report, which found that ERCOT kept electricity prices too high for at least 33 hours after most outages ended on late Feb. 17.

D’Andrea, now serving as chair, said repricing was “dangerous” because it could potentially cause new problems for customers and electricity providers who made a series of complex, private transactions outside of the official power market.

“It’s nearly impossible to unscramble this sort of egg, and the results of going down this path are unknowable,” D’Andrea said. “We’ve already set a path, we know who is hurt by that and we can focus on helping the people that were hurt instead of throwing everything up into the air again, creating another huge mess, and then a month from now we’ll have a different set of people who are hurt and we have to focus on helping them.”

At the instruction of the commission, ERCOT raised real-time prices to the maximum limit of $9,000 per megawatt hour on Feb. 15, a more than 10,000% increase from the week before. The decision reflected the scarcity of electricity amid an unprecedented statewide demand for heat, and aimed to incentivize electricity generation at a time of desperate need.

In her letter to the commission, Potomac Economics vice president Carrie Bivens wrote that these pricing interventions will result in higher levels of defaults for electricity providers if not corrected. While the firm agreed with the commission’s original decision to raise prices, the increase lasted for too long and could cause “substantial and unjustified economic harm,” she wrote.

Adopting Potomac’s recommendation would not result in revenue shortfalls for ERCOT since the corrected prices would still cover the costs of generation and reflect the supply and demand during the winter storm, Bivens wrote.

“We recognize that revising the prices retroactively is not ideal,” she wrote.

Retail electric providers and their customers could be left with at least $1.5 billion of the bill, according to the Texas Tribune, and many electricity companies and co-ops are at the brink of folding or declaring bankruptcy. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, based in Waco with 1.5 million customers, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 26 with the aim of protecting customers from huge bills.

D’Andrea and Botkin said that there is still the possibility that the commission will adjust ancillary service prices, a catch-all term for the functions provided by the electric grid that support the continuous flow of electricity.

For some electric providers, ancillary service costs soared to more than $20,000 per megawatt hour on Feb. 15. In Georgetown, the municipal electricity provider was charged $17.8 million for one week of ancillary services, compared to $710,000 charged for the entirety of 2020. Those costs alone were 25 years worth, according to a city council presentation.

“The ancillary service thing is different, there is no deadline for that,” D’Andrea said. “We can put that on hold, but the energy market is the one that has a deadline today, and I say we don’t act.”

Recommended Stories

  • Texas grid operator made $16 billion price error during winter storm, watchdog says

    Texas' power grid operator Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) made a $16 billion pricing error in the week of the winter storm that led to power outages across the state, Potomac Economics, which monitors the state's power market, said. ERCOT kept market prices for power too high for more than a day after widespread outages ended late on Feb. 17, Potomac Economics, the independent market monitor for the Public Utility Commission of Texas, which oversees ERCOT, said in a filing.

  • Texas monitor says state power-grid operator overcharged $16 billion in electricity bills during power outages

    The report also recommended that the inflated charges be reversed, and the Public Utility Commission will discuss actions on Friday.

  • Clint Eastwood Western Shoots Down Texas Mask Law Repeal On 'The Late Show'

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gets "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" treatment after widespread criticism for dropping coronavirus restrictions.

  • Texas schools, stores divided on masks as mandate ends

    The end of Texas' mask mandate is giving Lucy Alanis second thoughts about one of her occasional indulgences during the coronavirus pandemic: dining in at restaurants. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's repeal of most COVID-19 restrictions — saying it was “time to open Texas 100%" — reverberated across the state and to the White House on Wednesday, a day after one of the country's most dramatic rollbacks of rules intended to slow the spread of the virus. Businesses in Texas shed rules, city leaders plotted new safeguards and the state's 5 million schoolchildren largely remained under orders to keep wearing masks, at least for now.

  • Historic winter storm in Texas causes major economic loss

    The winter storm that swept through the state of Texas causing historic cold spells and power outages were estimated by AccuWeather to have caused $155 billion in economic loss.

  • Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind

    President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are jamming their agenda forward with a sense of urgency, an unapologetically partisan approach based on the calculation that it’s better to advance the giant COVID-19 rescue package and other priorities than waste time courting Republicans who may never compromise. The pandemic is driving the crush of legislative action, but so are the still-raw emotions from the U.S. Capitol siege as well as the hard lessons of the last time Democrats had the sweep of party control of Washington. Republicans are mounting blockades of Biden’s agenda just as they did during the devastating 2009 financial crisis with Barack Obama.

  • Competitive Texas power market hindered winter storm prep - Shell

    Arguments that Texas should have "winterized" its electricity generators in anticipation of rare, inclement weather ignore the competitive nature of the Lone Star State's power system, a Royal Dutch Shell Plc executive said on Friday at an energy conference. After a similar weather event in 2011, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission recommended generators winterize facilities, but the U.S. energy regulator's recommendations were not adopted. "It's not that easy, it's not the requirement and it's a very competitive power market," Shell's Integrated Gas & New Energies Director Maarten Wetselaar said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek conference.

  • Amazon To Debut 2,500-Square-Foot Cashierless Store In London: Bloomberg

    Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) to launch cashierless stores in the U.K.in a bid to expand its automated checkout technology outside the U.S., Bloomberg reports. The initiative will mark the debut of its first brick-and-mortar store outside the U.S. It is a 2,500-square-foot Amazon Fresh-branded store in the Ealing area of London starting on Thursday. The store will use a range of cameras and other sensors to track the shopping behavior and charge a credit card upon exit, akin to the U.S. counterparts. Amazon is also offering to license the Just Walk Out technology to other companies. Amazon has opened 26 cashless convenience stores under the Amazon Go brand in the U.S. and two larger formats called Go Grocery. The company does not intend to change the branding of the U.S. stores. Amazon also runs a new line of U.S. grocery stores with conventional checkout lines called Amazon Fresh. The company introduced a new private label food brand in the U.K., called “by Amazon,” as a part of the debut. Price action: AMZN shares are lower by 0.43% at $2,991.99 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday. Image Courtesy: Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGeneral Motors Extends Production Cut Amidst Chip Crisis: ReutersTyto Athene To Acquire AT&T's Defense IT Professional Services Business© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Texas doctors respond to mask repeal: We have 'capacity' but not 'morale' for another surge

    "I think the governor's decision was premature," one Houston doctor said.

  • Texas lt. gov. on O'Rourke attack on Gov. Abbott: 'He is a cult leader'

    Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick slams millionaire Beto O'Rourke's claim Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is 'sacrificing the lives of our fellow Texans' for political gain.

  • Your next-wave Covid-19 vaccine questions, answered by an expert

    What we know now about vaccine efficacy, safety, side-effects, long-term effects, and post-vaccine Covid transmission.

  • Charges Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend Kenneth Walker Could Be Permanently Dismissed

    Previously, the charges—against which Walker and his attorney have argued self-defense—were dropped but with the possibility of being recharged.

  • Texas Watchdog Says Grid Operator Made $16 Billion Error

    (Bloomberg) -- A firm hired to monitor Texas’ power markets says the region’s grid manager overpriced electricity over two days during last month’s energy crisis, resulting in $16 billion in overcharges.Amid the deep winter freeze that knocked nearly half of power generation offline, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, known as Ercot, set the price of electricity at the $9,000-a-megawatt-hour maximum -- standard practice during a grid emergency. But Ercot left that price in place days longer than necessary, resulting in massive overcharges, according to Potomac Economics, an independent market monitor hired by the state of Texas to assess Ercot’s performance. In an unusual move, the firm recommended in a letter to regulators that the pricing be corrected and that $16 billion in charges be reversed as a result.Potomac isn’t the first to say that leaving electricity prices at the $9,000 cap for so long was a mistake. Plenty of power companies at risk of defaulting on their payments have said the same. But the market monitor is giving that opinion considerable weight and could sway regulators to let companies off the hook for some of the massive electricity charges they incurred during the crisis.The Arctic blast that crippled Texas’s grid and plunged more than 4 million homes and businesses into darkness for days has pushed many companies to the brink of insolvency and stressed the power market, which is facing a more-than $2.5 billion payment shortfall. One utility, Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, has already filed for bankruptcy, while retailers Griddy Energy LLC and Entrust Energy Inc. defaulted and have been banned from participating in the market.“The market is under quite a bit of duress,” Kenan Ogelman, Ercot’s vice president of commercial operations told Texas lawmakers Thursday. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Ercot one notch from A1 to Aa3 and revised the grid operator’s credit outlook to “negative.”Retroactively adjusting the power price would ease the financial squeeze on some of the companies facing astronomical power bills in the wake of the energy crisis. EDF Renewable Energy and Just Energy are among those asking the Public Utility Commission to reset the power price for the days after the immediate emergency while others have also asked regulators to waive their obligation to pay until price disputes are resolved.“If we don’t act to stabilize things, a worst-case scenario is that people will go under,” said Carrie Bivens, the Ercot independent market monitor director at Potomac Economics. “It creates a cascading effect.”The erroneous charges exceed the total cost of power traded in real-time in all of 2020, said Bivens, who spent 14 years at Ercot, where she most recently was director of market operations before becoming its watchdog. “It’s a mind-blowing amount of money.”While prices neared the $9,000 cap on the first day of the blackouts, they soon dipped to $1,200 -- a fluctuation that the utility commission later attributed to a computer glitch. The panel, which oversees the state’s power system, ordered Ercot to manually set the price at the maximum to incentivize generators to feed more electricity into the grid during the period of supply scarcity. The market monitor argues that Ercot should have reset prices once rotating blackouts ended because, at the point, the emergency was over.It’s asking the commission to direct Ercot to correct the real-time price of electricity from 12 a.m. Feb. 18 to 9 a.m. Feb. 19. Doing so could save end-customers around $1.5 billion that otherwise would be passed through to them from electricity providers, Bevins said.But power generators that reaped substantial profits from the high prices during the crisis week are likely to push back. Vistra Corp. on Thursday submitted comments to the utility commission arguing against repricing. During a Texas senate hearing the same day, utilities South Texas Electric Cooperative and the Lower Colorado River Authority also voiced opposition.Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a trade association representing generators, said retroactively changing prices could discourage future investments in Texas’s electricity market. “Changing prices after the fact creates additional instability and uncertainty,” Michele Richmond, the group’s executive director, said in an email.Bivens acknowledged the market monitor isn’t typically in favor of repricing, but noted in her letter to the commission that the move wouldn’t result in any revenue shortfalls for generators. Instead, the new price would reflect the actual supply, demand and reserves during the period.“This isn’t some Monday morning quarterbacking,” she said in an interview. “Ercot made an error and we don’t let errors slide.”The utility commission on Wednesday adopted a prior recommendation made by the market monitor, voting to to claw back some payments to power generators for services they never actually provided during energy crisis. The commissioners also expressed support for capping the price of certain grid services -- a request made by several retailers -- but didn’t take action on it. Another commission meeting is scheduled for Friday.(Adds Ogelman quote, Moody’s downgrade in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Companies declared ‘Black lives matter’ last year, and now they’re being asked to prove it

    At least one investor coalition sees record number of racial justice and diversity proposals in the 2021 proxy season.

  • The oil market’s wild pandemic ride is about to take another turn

    The oil industry is no stranger to boom-bust cycles, but the pandemic has been its wildest ride to date, and on March 4 it’s due to take another turn when OPEC meets to consider rolling back production cuts. As the world’s cars and airplanes idled, global oil demand bottomed out in April at levels 16.4% below the previous year, dragging the price into negative territory for the first time. White-knuckling through it all has been OPEC, the 13-member cartel that dictates quotas for most of the world’s biggest oil-producing countries (notably excluding the US).

  • Survey finds that the reported exodus of tech companies from San Francisco's Bay Area is 'greatly exaggerated'

    Even of those that left San Francisco, more startups moved to Colorado than Texas. That's despite months of reports of a mass exodus.

  • NHL legend Gretzky's inspirational father dead at 82

    Wayne Gretzky, the all-time National Hockey League scoring leader, said his father Walter, an inspirational influence upon his son's hockey career, died Thursday at age 82.

  • Texas electric industry financial crisis to grow as more costs surface

    The Texas electricity market faces "insurmountable distress" as more gas and service bills come due, power industry officials said on Thursday at a hearing into financial fallout from the state's February blackout. Vistra's power plants ran between 20% and 30% below capacity because of a lack of natural gas, Quinn said.

  • Taking a foot off the gas on Covid? Experts say 'not yet'

    First Read is your briefing from "Meet the Press" and the NBC Political Unit on the day's most important political stories and why they matter.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally