Texas renters could be in store for a rebate on their rent under this tax plan

Renters would get a rebate on a portion of their rent under a new property tax cut plan supported by several Texas House Democrats.

With billions at their disposal, members of the Texas House, Senate and Republican leadership have been at odds for months over the best way to deliver property tax relief. A bill has yet to be sent to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk, as lawmakers work during a second special session — this one solely focused on property tax cuts.

A handful of Democrats on Thursday laid out their idea for how to reduce property taxes, including the measure specifically aimed at helping renters. Under the House Bill 62, authored by Dallas Democrat John Bryant, households would be able to get a cash rebate on up to 10% of rent paid in the previous year, according to a news release. Bryant’s office confirmed apartment renters would also be included.

“We cannot ignore the fact that renters have been left out of this conversation from the very beginning, and that is why we have been tirelessly fighting to include them,” said Rep. Christina Morales, a Houston Democrat. “Renters deserve to receive their fair share of tax relief especially as rents have skyrocketed in the past few years.”

The plan also includes:

A $1,000 increase to the amount of money schools get per student.

A homestead exemption on school property taxes of $100,000 or 25% of a home’s appraised value, whichever is higher and up to $200,000.

A 6-cent cut on school tax rates.

Democrats make up a minority in the Texas House and Senate, which means they’d need bipartisan support for the bill to pass. Bryant noted that individual measures could be offered as amendments to another tax cut bill.

