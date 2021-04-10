Texas Rep. Crenshaw temporarily blinded after eye surgery

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2020 file photo, Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, questions witnesses during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on 'worldwide threats to the homeland' on Capitol Hill Washington. Crenshaw says he has undergone surgery on his eye and says he will be virtually sightless for a month. Crenshaw said in a news release Saturday, April 10, 2021, that an ophthalmologist on Thursday discovered the retina to his left eye was detaching. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON (AP) — Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican, said Saturday that he has undergone eye surgery and will be virtually sightless for a month.

Crenshaw, 37, is a Navy veteran who lost his right eye and suffered damage to his left eye in 2012 when a homemade bomb exploded when he was deployed to Afghanistan.

“The blast from 2012 caused a cataract, excessive tissue damage, and extensive damage to my retina," Crenshaw said in a statement. “It was always a possibility that the effects of the damage to my retina would resurface, and it appears that is exactly what has happened.”

Crenshaw said the retina to his left eye was found to be detaching after he went to an ophthalmologist on Thursday because of dark, blurry vision, and that he underwent surgery on Friday.

“The surgery went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month,” according to Crenshaw.

Crenshaw was reelected in November representing Texas' 2nd Congressional District in the Houston area.

Recommended Stories

  • Former U.S. Navy Seal to take leave from Congress after eye surgery

    U.S. Representative Dan Crenshaw, a former Navy Seal who lost his right eye in an explosion in Afghanistan, said on Saturday he will take a month-long leave of absence from Congress after emergency surgery for a detaching retina in his other eye. "The surgery went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month," the Texas Republican wrote in a statement on Twitter. Crenshaw, 37, a former Navy lieutenant commander who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, said the retina in his left eye appeared to be detatching as a result of extensive damage suffered in a 2012 attack in Afghanistan's Helmand Province.

  • Rep. Dan Crenshaw says he'll be blind for a month after eye surgery

    Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said in a statement Saturday he will be blind for roughly a month after getting surgery to reattach the retina in left eye.Why it matters: Crenshaw, who lost his right eye and sustained severe damage to his left eye during his third deployment to Afghanistan in 2012, said he will be "pretty much off the grid for the next few weeks."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: “A few days ago, I noticed some dark, blurry spots in my vision, which seemed out of the ordinary," Crenshaw, a U.S. Navy SEAL veteran, said. "I went to get this checked out by an ophthalmologist on Thursday and they discovered that my retina was detaching."“This is a terrifying prognosis for someone with one eye, and the nature of the injuries that I sustained in Afghanistan. Anyone who knows the history of my injuries knows that I don’t have a ‘good eye,’ but half a good eye.""I want to especially thank the phenomenal team of doctors and nurses at the VA who took such good care of me. During the surgery they put a gas bubble in my eye, which acts as a bandage for my retina. This means I have to be face-down for the next week or so, unable to see anything."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Dan Crenshaw Announces Emergency Eye Surgery, Will Be ‘Effectively Blind’ for a Month

    Representative Dan Crenshaw (R., Texas) announced that he received emergency surgery on his left eye on Friday, which will leave the congressman “effectively blind” for the next month. Crenshaw said he noticed blurry spots in his vision over the past few days, and was informed by an ophthalmologist that his retina was detaching. The congressman’s right eye was destroyed in an IED explosion while on a 2012 deployment in Afghanistan, and his left eye also required surgery after being injured in the blast. pic.twitter.com/4xKkx3KQxu — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) April 10, 2021 The Friday surgery “went well, but I will be effectively blind for about a month,” Crenshaw said in a statement on Saturday morning in which he thanked the medical team who conducted the operation. “During the surgery they put a gas bubble in my eye, which acts as a bandage for my retina. This means I have to be face-down for the next week or so, unable to see anything.” Crenshaw added that his congressional offices in Washington, D.C., and Houston would continue to operate normally. Crenshaw was first elected in 2018 to represent Texas’s 2nd Congressional District, winning by about 7 percentage points in an area that encompasses parts of Houston and its suburbs. In the 2020 elections Crenshaw defeated Democratic challenger Sima Ladjevardian by almost 13 percentage points.

  • Somehow, game goes on and Reseda gets win over Crenshaw

    Despite many obstacles to overcome for several LAUSD schools to start a spring football season, Crenshaw hosted Reseda, with the Regents winning 22-14.

  • Houston Congressman said new book will help solve problems

    Dan Crenshaw said he noticed dark, blurry spots in his vision, which led him to see a doctor who discovered his retina was detaching.

  • "Well...bye": Second senior Matt Gaetz aide resigns amid investigation

    Devin Murphy, Rep. Matt Gaetz's legislative director, has stepped down amid a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations against the Florida Republican congressman, the New York Times first reported and Axios has confirmed.The latest: "It's been real," Murphy wrote in an email, obtained by Axios, to Republican legislative directors on Saturday morning, with the subject line: "Well...bye."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Context: Gaetz, who has not been charged with any crimes, has repeatedly denied allegations of being sexually involved with a 17-year-old girl and claims that he shared naked images of women with other Congress members. Gaetz doubled down on his denials on Friday evening, saying he's not "going anywhere," and vowing, "I have not yet begun to fight." Gaetz's communications director Luke Ball resigned in early April.What they're saying: As of Saturday afternoon, Murphy's automated email response says: "I am no longer with the office of Congressman Matt Gaetz. Womp womp. Cue the sad trombone."Murphy directed requests to Isabela Belchior, who was named as legislative counsel for Gaetz in February. She previously assisted Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) in the 2020 impeachment trial of former President Trump.Murphy told associates he was interested in working on legislation, not working at TMZ, the New York Times reported earlier this week.Murphy left not because of the representative's legal troubles but over media coverage of the investigation, per CNN.The big picture: The House Ethics Committee announced Friday it had launched a probe into Gaetz.Gaetz said the Justice Department launched an investigation after charging one of his associates, Joel Greenberg, with federal sex trafficking and other crimes.A lawyer for Greenberg indicated last week that he is in plea negotiations with federal prosecutors over his sex trafficking of a minor.A plea deal may indicate that Greenberg is open to cooperating with investigators by providing information, though it's unknown how deep the negotiations are.Go deeper: Gaetz to speak at pro-Trump women's conference amid sex trafficking probe Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Ted Cruz calls John Boehner a drunk after former GOP speaker dubs Texan Senator a jerk

    Former House Speaker has made no secret of his hatred for the Texas senator as he promotes his new memoir

  • ‘Trouble filling our schedules;’ Rural clinics, pharmacies seek to fill open vaccine slots as hesitancy looms

    The number of counties with unfilled vaccine appointments at chain retailers Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid grew about 60% this week over last week.

  • See it: Tennessee Titans’ 2021 NFL draft hats revealed

    There are three different fits for the Tennessee Titans' 2021 NFL draft hats.

  • Pelosi aims to have Biden infrastructure bill passed before August

    "I would hope that our part in that House would be largely done before the Fourth of July," Pelosi said.

  • Trump addresses GOP as power to shape national debate wanes

    Former President Donald Trump insists he's enjoying his life off Twitter. Since he was barred from Twitter and other platforms, Trump can no longer speak directly to large swaths of his audience and must now rely on his supporters and conservative and mainstream media to amplify his messages.

  • Topher Grace Explains Why ‘In Good Company’ Was His Favorite Movie Experience

    Topher Grace discusses working with Dennis Quaid and the magical experience of making 'In Good Company.'

  • 'The Talk' to return Monday with episode on 'race and healing' after Sharon Osbourne departure

    "The Talk" is set to return on Monday, after a heated on-air discussion about racism led to a month-long hiatus and host Sharon Osbourne's departure.

  • Severe weather threat decreasing north of Houston

    Our much anticipated cool front is clearing through SE Texas this morning. Behind it we can expect clearing skies and drier air, making for a beautiful weekend.

  • Italian prosecutor says Salvini should not be tried in Gregoretti migrant case

    A prosecutor said on Saturday that Italy's right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini should not be sent to trial over illegally detaining migrants in a case being considered by a court in the Sicilian city of Catania. The high-profile case, for which former Prime Minister Conte was also asked to testify, centres on an incident in July 2019, when Salvini, then interior minister, blocked more than 100 people aboard a coastguard ship for six days as he waited for European allies to agree to resettle them. Magistrates have argued that Salvini kidnapped the migrants, not allowing them to disembark the Gregoretti but rather keeping them at sea in fierce heat off of the port of Augusta.

  • Countries worldwide hit new records for virus cases, deaths

    Ambulances filled with breathless patients lined up in Brazil as nations around the world set new records Thursday for COVID-19 deaths and new coronavirus infections. In the United States, Detroit leaders began making a plan to knock on every door to persuade people to get vaccine shots. Brazil this week became just the second country, after the U.S., to report a 24-hour tally of COVID-19 deaths that exceeded 4,000.

  • Prince Philip through the years

    See Prince Philip's life in photos in the gallery ahead.

  • ShowBiz Minute: Prince Philip, GLAAD, Mrs World,

    Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99; "The Boys in the Band" "Schitt's Creek" and "Star Trek: Discovery" honored at GLAAD Media Awards; Reigning Mrs. World arrested over onstage melee in Sri Lanka. (April 9)

  • Why Do Dogs Eat Grass?

    If you often spot your dog munching around your yard, you may be wondering why he's so interested. Find out what vets say about this canine habit.

  • Summer TV: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast’s New and Returning Shows

    Spring has just arrived, but broadcast TV networks are already looking to the summer, announcing which shows will premiere during what’s traditionally not a peak programming block for NBC, ABC, CBS, Fox and The CW. While it’s not exactly beach-front primetime real estate, plenty of hit shows still air in the warmer months — especially unscripted ones. This summer will see the returns of hit series like NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” plus the premieres of new shows like “The Republic of Sarah” on The CW and “Crime Scene Kitchen” on Fox. See TheWrap’s roundup of broadcast TV’s summer premiere dates — so far — and check back regularly for updates as more are announced by Fox, CBS, NBC, ABC and The CW. Also Read: 'Masked Singer' Reveals New 'Wildcard' Contestant in Twist Elimination: And the Bulldog Is... SUNDAY, MAY 23 8:30-9 p.m. — “Duncanville” (Fox, season premiere) TUESDAY, MAY 25 8-10 p.m. — “Mental Samurai” (Fox, season premiere) WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 9-10 p.m. — “Crime Scene Kitchen” (Fox, series premiere) MONDAY, MAY 31 8-9 p.m. “Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns” (Fox, season premiere) 8-10 p.m. — “American Ninja Warrior” (NBC, season premiere) 9-9:30 p.m. “Housebroken” (Fox, series premiere) Also Read: Nick Cannon to Return as 'The Masked Singer' Host Next Week TUESDAY, JUNE 1 8-10 p.m. — “America’s Got Talent” (NBC, season premiere) 8-9 p.m. — “Lego Masters” (Fox, season premiere) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 8-9 p.m. — “MasterChef: Legends” (Fox, season premiere) THURSDAY, JUNE 3 8-9 p.m. — “Beat Shazam” (Fox, season premiere) 8-9 p.m. — “Making It” (NBC, season premiere) FRIDAY, JUNE 4 8-9 p.m. — “Emergency Call” (ABC, season premiere) Also Read: 'The Masked Singer': Here Are the Best Guesses for Crab, Show's 2nd 'Wildcard' Contestant SUNDAY, JUNE 6 8-9 p.m. — “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC, season premiere) 9-10 p.m. — “The Chase” (ABC, season premiere) 10-11 p.m. — “To Tell the Truth” (ABC, season premiere) MONDAY, JUNE 7 8-10 p.m. — “The Bachelorette” (ABC, season premiere) WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9 8-9 p.m. — “Press Your Luck” (ABC, season premiere) 9-10 p.m. — “The $100,000 Pyramid” (ABC, season premiere) 9-10 p.m. — “In the Dark” (The CW, season premiere) 10-11 p.m. — “Card Sharks” (ABC, season premiere) MONDAY, JUNE 14 9-10 p.m. — “The Republic of Sarah” (The CW, series premiere) 10-11 p.m — “The Celebrity Dating Game” (ABC, series premiere) THURSDAY, JUNE 17 8-9 p.m. — “When Nature Calls” (ABC, series premiere) 9-10 p.m. — “Holey Moley 3D in 2D” (ABC, season premiere) 10-11 p.m. — “The Hustler” (ABC, season premiere) MONDAY, AUG. 16 8-10 p.m. — “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC, season premiere) 10-11 p.m. — “The Ultimate Surfer” (ABC, series premiere) Read original story Summer TV: Here Are the Premiere Dates for Broadcast’s New and Returning Shows At TheWrap