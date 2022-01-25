Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar says he's running for reelection amid federal probe

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) said Tuesday he intends to run and win reelection amid a federal investigation into his activities.

Why it matters: The FBI said it conducted a "court-authorized" search in the area of Cuellar's Texas home last week. It's unclear why they are investigating Cuellar, but the raid could spell trouble for the moderate Democrat, who is a top target of progressives and faced a tough primary challenge in 2020, the Texas Tribune writes.

What he's saying: In a video released on Twitter, Cuellar reiterated that he is fully cooperating with law enforcement and "committed to ensuring that justice in the law is upheld."

"There is an ongoing investigation that will show there was no wrongdoing on my part," he said. "As an attorney, I know firsthand that the legal system is a pillar of our democracy."

"I pride myself on being your congressman and always doing things honestly ethically and in the right way," he added. "Nothing can distract me from being laser-focused on getting the job done for you and south Texas the way I always have."

"Let me be clear: I'm running for re-election and I intend to win."

