Texas is repeating tragic anti-immigration mistake from 70 years ago: Maria Teresa Kumar

As Texas Governor Greg Abbott signs Senate Bill 4 into law, he is repeating one of American history’s most tragic mistakes from the last century. And the results will likely be worse this time around.

The bill from Texas Republicans gives state and local law enforcement the authority to arrest anyone suspected of entering the country without documentation. In other words, Texas police can now stop anyone who “looks” like they may be undocumented and potentially arrest them. Texas is now a Latino majority state – and most are U.S. citizens.

To understand where this law could be leading us, we need not look any further back than President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s anti-immigrant campaign – which was widely termed “Operation Wetback” after the slur against Latinos. It’s the same policy that former President Donal Trump keeps fondly referring to as the “Eisenhower Model,” which he has vowed to surpass in scale and scope on the way to carrying out “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”

If we don’t understand this history, we’ll be doomed to repeat it. Millions could suffer for it and the state will be weaker for it.

Launched in 1954, the “Operation Wetback” enforcement initiative ripped Mexican immigrants – including U.S. citizens – from their homes and dumped them across the southern border. As many as 1.3 million people were affected by this brutal armed campaign, with families torn apart, property confiscated, and American citizens beaten and deported without anything resembling due process. Some even died in the process, as transportation conditions matched those of an "18th century slave ship."

The program was a failure in its own time – both because it did little to stem migration across the border and because of the broad public opposition over the forced removal of so many U.S. citizens. Yet Abbott, Trump, and too many Republican lawmakers are committed to emulating, and potentially surpassing, this black mark on American history.

There are already warnings that SB4 could strain jail capacity, while fatality-related high-speed car chases are on the rise following Abbott’s Operation Lone Star push to crack down on the border. With near total freedom to profile, harass, and arrest Latinos, who make up the largest share of Texas’ population, we can expect enforcement to look much like our nation’s earlier attempt at the same policy.

With SB4 becoming law, the loss of life, destruction of families, and vilification of the Latino community will be an era-defining tragedy. Abbot is telling all other Texans that the largest demographic of Tejanos in the state should be suspected and othered. This is divide and conquer of the highest order, and we should all be appalled by it.

And it’s all a dress rehearsal for a nationwide policy if Trump wins back the presidency. His team has made clear their aspiration to turn America into a police state, where 62 million people – Latinos, the vast majority American citizens, who make up our country’s second-largest demographic group – are permanently suspect and under threat.

We also can’t ignore how much these extremist policies will damage our economy. SB4 will not only be expensive to implement, but it is attacking an undocumented community that contributes more than $30 billion in gross state product. If our nation allows Trump to kick off a nationwide anti-immigrant campaign, the damage would be even more catastrophic.

SB4 may be the start of a nationwide trend, as Abbott, Trump, and MAGA Republicans seek to remake our nation and our Constitution in their image. If they win, we can expect a police state that goes beyond Operation Wetback, creating a human tragedy on a historic scale, irreparably destroying our communities, and permanently lowering our leadership and standing on the global stage.

It is our duty as Americans to show up at the ballot box and resist it at every opportunity. Millions of Texans are sitting on the sidelines unregistered to vote, and they are mostly young and BIPOC. I urge them to jump into the democracy ring – history will be a judge of all of us.

Maria Teresa Kumar is CEO and president of Voto Latino.

