Texas Republican: FBI probe into synagogue hostage taker spreads to London, Tel Aviv





The FBI's investigation into the gunman who took hostages at a Texas synagogue for over 10 hours on Saturday has spread to London and Tel Aviv, according to the top Republican in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul (Texas).

Appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, McCaul told host Jake Tapper that the incident was "a disturbing case that demonstrates that antisemitism is unfortunately alive and well."

"I know the FBI has now fanned their investigation out to London and Tel Aviv, so this has now turned into an international investigation," said McCaul.

The four hostages being held at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas were freed on Saturday and the suspected gunman was killed by authorities. The suspect's cause of death and identity have not been disclosed.

The gunman had demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist accused of working with terrorist who is currently being held in a Texas prison for attempting to murder an American soldier.

"So there's something more here in the fact he's calling for 'Lady al Qaeda's' release from prison has been, as you said, in the jihadist world, kind of a cause célèbre," said McCaul on Sunday. "And so I think we're gonna find out a lot more in the next 24, 48 hours. He's British, I wouldn't be surprised if he's Pakistani, just like Siddiqui."

"We haven't seen what these radicalized attacks ... in a few years now and it's disturbing to see it raise its ugly head again, "the Texas congressman added.