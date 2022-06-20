Texas Republicans adopt platform that falsely declares Biden election wasn't legitimate

The Republican Party of Texas adopted a new party platform over the weekend that falsely claims that President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected.

"We reject the certified results of the 2020 Presidential election, and we hold that acting President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. was not legitimately elected by the people of the United States," the resolution reads.

Nearly 5,000 delegates attending the Texas GOP Convention in Houston passed the resolution by voice vote.

"Texas Republicans rightly have no faith in the 2020 election results and we don’t care how many times the elites tell us we have to," party Chairman Matt Rinaldi said in a statement. "The Texas Republican Party is raising record funds for election integrity, and we’ve made election integrity a top priority to ensure Texas never goes the way of Pennsylvania, Georgia, or Arizona. We refuse to let Democrats rig the elections in 2022 or 2024.”

The resolution urges Republicans to "work to ensure election integrity" and vote and volunteer in the midterms to "overwhelm any possible fraud." It alleges that "various secretaries of state illegally circumvented their state legislatures in conducting their elections in multiple ways, including by allowing ballots to be received after November 3, 2020" and that "substantial election fraud in key metropolitan areas significantly affected the results in five key states." The resolution was not the only controversial part of the 40-page platform.

Platform addresses homosexuality, state sovereignty

The platform also declares that "Homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice" and that no one should be granted special legal status based on their LGBTQ+ identification."

"We oppose all efforts to validate transgender identity," it continued.

Marriage, as defined by the document, is "only between one biological man and one biological woman."

In a section on state sovereignty, the document says that the state "retains the right to secede from the United States, and the Texas Legislature should be called upon to pass a referendum consistent thereto."

In a resolution on the bipartisan gun control agreement, led in part by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, the party rejected the proposal and rebuked the Republicans who have negotiated the agreement.

Cornyn was booed while speaking at the convention.

