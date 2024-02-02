Texas Republicans back Abbott in razor wire, river buoy border disputes with DOJ

Gov. Greg Abbott's disregard of a Supreme Court order to comply with federal agents at the southern border isn't making fellow Texas Republicans nervous. It's making them even bigger fans of the governor's aggressive posture.

The state is embroiled in two major court battles with DOJ over its use of razor wire and floating buoys designed to block migrants from entry, leading to an intensifying standoff between Texas and the Biden administration. The enforcement effort — and the migrant crisis itself — has sparked nationwide controversy. But it is especially acute in Texas.

The Supreme Court ruled last week that federal border patrol agents may remove razor wireTexas had installed along the U.S.-Mexico border while DOJ sues the state over access to the border. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear a separate case involving access and river border buoys in May, leaving the floating barrier in place in the meantime.

Abbott disagreed with the ruling and has vowed to “continue to defend Texas’ constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Admin from destroying our property.”

Texas Republicans have lined up behind him at every level. They argue his actions are constitutional and accuse the Biden administration of failing to enforce existing immigration laws.

“Since March 2021, Governor Abbott has taken a series of actions in an attempt to alleviate the burden of the crisis at our southern border, but this Administration's failed border policies have enticed migrants to continue to cross,” reads a letter sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland signed by most of the state’s GOP lawmakers last week, urging Garland to reconsider the DOJ’s lawsuit against Texas over its use of razor wire.

Meanwhile, Republicans in Congress, including Texas Reps. Nate Moran, Keith Self and Dan Crenshaw, have repeatedly urged Abbott to “hold the line.” Sen. Ted Cruz said on Fox News that “Abbott is exactly right,” referring to the governor’s claim that his actions are constitutionally protected.

“The reason Governor Abbott has been hesitant to go this far is because he did not want to put his own state law enforcement officers at odds with federal law enforcement officers, Crenshaw said in a post to X, formerly known as Twitter. “But we should fight that legal battle when/if it comes.”

After former President Donald Trump suggested other states deploy their national guards to Texas to assist the state’s efforts at the border, Texas Rep. Chip Roy endorsed the suggestion on X.

“Trump is right. All states should join with Texas — and they should act immediately to end the flow and remove illegal aliens immediately. #MakeDCIrrelevant,” wrote the Republican lawmaker.

Some GOP governors — including Florida's Ron DeSantis — have already deployed National Guard members to the border again. Since 2021, over a dozen states have sent National Guard units to the southern border, according to The Associated Press.

More than a dozen Republican governors are expected to join Abbott on a visit to the border this weekend, and last week, a coalition of 24 Republican governors released a joint statementbacking Abbott’s efforts at the border.

President Joe Biden, meanwhile, is getting heat from Texas Democrats urging the federal government to take more assertive action and force the removal of the razor wire — potentially by federalizing the National Guard.

“Abbott is using the Texas Guard to defy a Supreme Court ruling,” said former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke, an outspoken critic of Abbott. “When Gov. Faubus did this in 1957, Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas Guard to ensure compliance with the law. Biden must follow this example of bold, decisive leadership to end this crisis before it gets worse.”

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, all Democrats, have urged Garland and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to investigate Texas for allegedly blocking U.S. Border Patrol agents from performing their duties.

“Although we are encouraged by certain steps the Biden Administration has recently undertaken to counter Texas’ unlawful actions and policies, we urgently call on the Administration to explore what further decisive and comprehensive actions it can take to address this alarming situation,” the lawmakers said in a letter sentWednesday.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) last month called on Biden to weigh federalizing the Texas National Guard, adding that “Greg Abbott and the Republicans in Texas have become bloodthirsty.”

“I believe that given the events of the past few days in particular, that President Biden needs to consider federalizing the Texas National Guard,” Castro told Texas Public Radio. “Operation Lone Star has also militarized border communities, whether its Eagle Pass or the Rio Grande Valley, unlike people have ever seen in the history of those regions.”