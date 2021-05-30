Texas Republicans push forward strict voting rights bill after marathon debate

Graig Graziosi
·3 min read
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Republican legislators have once again responded to Donald Trump's 2020 election loss by restricting voting rights, this time in Texas.

Despite an all-night debate and an emotional plea from Democrats to stop what they were doing, Republicans in the Texas Senate passed one of the country's most restrictive voting laws on Sunday morning.

If the measure passes the Republican-majority House, Governor Greg Abbott – also a Republican – will almost certainly sign it into law.

The Washington Post reported that the legislation, Senate Bill 7, complicates mail-in voting by barring election officials from sending out unsolicited mail ballot applications.

It also empowers poll watchers and bans drop boxes and drive through voting, which proved popular in Democratic-leaning Harris County in 2020.

The bill would also ban early-voting hours on Sunday mornings, a move critics say is directly aimed at stopping Black church-goers from voting in a group.

Many Black church congregations will organise group outings to vote following religious services. That allows riders to carpool together, which helps both the elderly and individuals who may not have access to transportation cast a ballot.

Also in the legislation is a last-minute addition making it easier for the state to overturn an election by no longer requiring that evidence of fraud has actually altered the outcome of a race. Instead, a challenger need only prove that enough ballots were illegally cast that it could have made a difference in the race.

"Illegally”, in this sense does not necessarily mean "fraudulent”.

Debate over the bill lasted seven hours into early Sunday morning.

Boris Miles, a Black senator from Houston, objected to a provision in the bill requiring anyone who transports more than two voters to the polls to fill out a form.

He said many of the people he represents do not have transportation and rely on rides from other residents.

“You really have no idea how things work in my neighborhood,” he said.

Senator Carol Alvarado, also of Houston, directly accused the Republicans of passing the legislation because of Black voters.

“Let’s talk about the elephant in the room,” she said. “This is about Harris County.”

In 2020, the state saw record-setting early voting turnout in cities like Austin and Houston.

The bill also bars local election officials from altering election procedures without legislative permission, another direct attack on Harris County. Election officials in the county implemented various expansions to voting times and methods in 2020 in order to help people vote safely during the pandemic.

Critics of the bill, like Cliff Albright, the co-founder of the group Black Voters Matter, said the bill mirrored Jim Crow era laws meant to stop Black Americans from voting.

An earlier version of the bill included the phrase "purity of the ballot box”, which he pointed out was formerly used by white supremacists to limit Black voting.

“This bill is exactly in the Jim Crow tradition,” he said. “While not mentioning race, it is inarguably the case that these provisions are squarely aimed at Black and brown voters.”

Republican lawmakers in several states - Florida, Georgia, Iowa and Montana, among others - have passed similar bills intended to limit voting access under the guise of combatting voter fraud.

There has been no evidence that massive voter fraud took place during the 2020 election.

Read More

Conservatives aim at Census' method for uncounted households

Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events proceed amid hiccups

Iowa flap raises fears of politicized local election offices

Recommended Stories

  • Texas voting restrictions bill passes key House vote

    Senate Bill 7 would limit early voting hours, curtail local voting options and further clamp down on mail-in voting, among other provisions.

  • Texas legislators vote on election bill

    Republican lawmakers in Texas are trying to pass some of the toughest voting restrictions in the nation.

  • School denies diplomas for two Texas students who wore military sashes to graduation

    “They put them on after they sat down, which is against our guidelines for graduation.”

  • American Airlines bans alcohol after customer altercations as Memorial Day weekend travel surges

    An American Airlines official says there have been ‘deeply disturbing situations on board aircraft’ over the past week, as travel in the US has soared

  • Alaska drilling project defended by Biden requires inserting giant chillers into melting permafrost

    The project was green-lit under the Trump administration

  • Jake Tapper Grills Texas Lawmaker on State’s Strict Voter Restriction Bill

    CNNCNN anchor Jake Tapper pressed Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) on Sunday over the Republican-controlled Texas State Senate passing a sweeping voting restrictions bill in the wee hours of Sunday morning, pointing out that the legislation appears to specifically target Black voters.As part of Republicans’ nationwide push to limit voting access and overhaul election laws in the wake of Donald Trump’s decisive 2020 electoral loss, the Texas senate rushed through a bill over the weekend that would ban drive-thru and 24-hour voting in the state. Besides also restricting absentee voting and limiting polling locations, the legislation also bans voting on Sundays before 1 p.m., essentially disallowing voting drives at Black churches.During his interview with McCaul on CNN’s State of the Union, Tapper went over the number of restrictions the bill would implement and noted that the legislation also includes a measure that allows federal judges to toss out election results without requiring evidence that fraud changed the outcome.“What do you say to people who look at what’s going on with this kind of law and say, ‘Republicans are trying to make it harder to vote because they can’t win the battle of ideas, ultimately, so they’re just trying to make it tougher for Black Americans to do Souls to the Polls voting by saying you can only do voting on Sundays after 1 p.m.’? I mean, that’s how it looks to millions of people,” the CNN anchor declared.Claiming he “hadn’t had a chance to look at” the completed bill yet because it had just been passed, McCaul did say there were a “couple of fundamentals” that most people could agree on, such as voter ID requirements and signature verification. He also insisted that Americans have “lost faith in our elections” and, therefore, it was necessary to “take measures to take fraud out of the system or even potential for fraud.”Noting that Texas “had a very successful, very clean election” and that Republicans did very well statewide, Tapper wondered aloud why the GOP push to roll back voting access, especially since there are very few real-world instances of voter fraud.“The Houston Chronicle reports there were only 43 pending voter fraud charges in Texas. Just to repeat that for our viewers, not 43,000. Not 4,300. 43. And only one, one, is from the 2020 election,” the State of the Union host exclaimed.“Again, I don’t disagree with what you’re saying about polls and the American people supporting making sure there isn’t fraud, but this is beyond that,” Tapper added. “This is — I mean, why would legislators, not you, why would those legislators make it easier for a judge to throw out an election without even, without anyone having to prove that there’s fraud?”While acknowledging that roughly 70 pro-Trump cases alleging voter fraud were also tossed out of court after the election, McCaul said he feels the “intent” of these Republican bills is to “restore confidence” in future elections and assure no fraud is taking place.“You make a good point, and I’m a federal prosecutor and in a court of law, that hasn’t really been borne to bear,” the conservative lawmaker continued. “This may be more of an optics issue, restoring confidence with the American people, and in my state, we actually do believe there was tremendous fraud.”Tapper would also take McCaul to task for voting against establishing an independent commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Telling the Texas congressman he was “surprised to read” he didn't support the bill, Tapper brought up McCaul’s previous support for multiple Congressional investigations into Benghazi.“I agreed with you then but I wonder why you don’t have the same feeling here about this commission,” Tapper asked McCaul.“I view this not as an overview of policy like the 9/11 Commission did. It’s a criminal investigation,” the lawmaker asserted, appearing to read pre-written talking points. “A criminal case. In my judgment, that properly falls within the purview of the Department of Justice, where I worked for many years, rather than a politically appointed commission.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Fact check: Fauci didn't say half of CDC, FDA employees refused COVID-19 vaccine

    Two top officials from the FDA and CDC didn't say 40% to 50% of employees are refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Brazilians stage nationwide protests against Bolsonaro’s Covid response

    Thousands of Brazilians took to the streets to condemn President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the Covid crisis

  • Analysis: Gaza truce shifts focus to Egypt's regional role

    Egypt's work to broker and secure a truce in the Gaza Strip this month has thrust it into the diplomatic spotlight, prompting top-level reengagement from Washington and overshadowing moves by several Arab states to normalise ties with Israel. The efforts have earned Cairo recognition at a time when it was struggling to strike a rapport with U.S. President Joe Biden's administration amid differences on human rights, and to make progress on its top foreign policy goal - a deal to regulate an Ethiopian dam that Egypt sees as a major threat to its supplies of Nile water. While Cairo has mediated during previous rounds of violence between Israel and the Palestinians through its ties with both sides, analysts and diplomats say its efforts have been more visible than in recent years.

  • Remains of more than 200 children found at site of Canadian indigenous school in ‘heartbreaking’ tragedy

    Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people

  • Israel, Egypt talk truce with Hamas, rebuilding Gaza Strip

    It was the first public visit by an Israeli foreign minister to Egypt since 2008.

  • US Naval Academy graduates excited for next chapter

    There were many special moments Friday at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, where families from all across the country and around the globe came to see the U.S. Naval Academy graduating Class of 2021.

  • Kamala Harris Becomes 1st Woman To Deliver Commencement Address At Naval Academy

    The vice president made history as the first woman to deliver the keynote speech to the military school’s graduating class in its 175-year history.

  • Marshal who mocked LeBron James is fired for policy violations

    The mayor of Bellevue, Idaho, said the policy violations "have nothing to do with the tone or the tenor of his speech that he posts online."

  • Trump-loving church that uses guns in holy rituals buys compound near Waco, Texas

    The cult-like group’s leader wears a crown of bullets and carries a golden AR-15

  • Illinois House passes Juneteenth state holiday bill, heads to governor

    On Thursday, the Illinois House passed legislation that would make Juneteenth a state holiday. Now that bill is pending a signature from Illinois Governor Jay Robert Pritzker, which if approved, would take effect in time for this year’s Juneteenth observance.

  • Texas GOP lawmakers unveil sweeping version of elections bill

    The final version of the sweeping Texas elections bill, negotiated in private by two GOP leaders in the Legislature, was unveiled Saturday.

  • Fully vaccinated people who catch Covid variants may pass virus on, study finds

    Fully vaccinated people infected with Covid variants may be likely to pass the virus on, researchers have said. No vaccine is 100 per cent effective, and while the number of people who contract Covid after vaccination – known as post-vaccine breakthrough cases – is tiny, a growing number of studies show that these cases are more likely to be infected with variants that have emerged in recent months. Researchers at the University of Washington in the United States sequenced samples from 20 health workers who went on to contract Covid after receiving both doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The study showed that all 20 were infected with variants of concern that have been driving second waves of Covid in many parts of the world – eight had the UK variant, one the South African variant, 10 had one of the two California variants and one had the Brazilian variant. The researchers then compared the samples collected from this group with samples collected from 5,174 non-vaccinated individuals who had Covid.

  • Gillibrand: Schumer should bring military sexual assault bill to floor

    The New York Democrat worked with Joni Ernst on the bill, which now has 64 co-sponsors.

  • Sinead O’Connor describes past romance with Peter Gabriel: ‘I was basically weekend p***y’

    Irish singer-songwriter also opened up about close friendship with Daniel Day-Lewis