Texas Republicans set to pass new congressional maps

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 30, 2009 file photo, The south side of the Capitol and its surrounding grounds are shown in Austin, Texas. TTexas Republicans are set to approve redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state’s booming suburbs. The Texas House on Saturday Oct. 16, 2021 is expected to send the maps to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ACACIA CORONADO
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans on Saturday were set to approve redrawn U.S. House maps that would shore up their eroding dominance as voters peel away from the GOP in the state's booming suburbs.

After passage in the Texas House, the maps will go to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who is expected to sign them into law.

The redrawn congressional districts may make it easier for incumbents to hold their seats and may blunt Black and Hispanic communities' political influence, even as those voters drive Texas' growth. The new lines, the product of a once-in-a-decade redistricting process, create two new districts and make several less competitive for Republican lawmakers. The proposal does not create any additional districts where Black or Hispanic voters make up a majority, even as people of color accounted for more than 9 of 10 new residents in Texas over the past decade.

Democrats and voting rights advocates are preparing to challenge the maps in court in what would be yet another high-profile, high-stakes legal battle over Texas politics — already the epicenter of disputes over abortion and voting rights.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat from San Antonio, said the maps were drawn to keep incumbent GOP lawmakers in power and “isolate communities of color” — who lean Democratic — in a way that limits their ability to determine the outcome of election. Gutierrez said he expects to see legal challenges alleging both racial discrimination and procedural missteps by the map’s authors.

Texas was the only state to gain two congressional seats following the 2020 census.

Republicans who control both chambers of the Legislature have nearly complete control of the mapmaking process. They are working from maps that experts and courts have already declared as gerrymandered in their favor, and the state has had to defend their maps in court after every redistricting process since the Voting Rights Act took effect in 1965.

But legal challenges face new hurdles this round — the first since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2013 that Texas and other states with a history of racial discrimination no longer need to have the Justice Department scrutinize the maps before they are approved. Plaintiffs must now wait to file claims and must show that maps were intentionally meant to discriminate by race. Drawing maps to engineer a political advantage is not unconstitutional.

Gutierrez contends a map drawn without taking race into account could yield as many as three new majority Hispanic districts and one new majority Black district.

“There you have clear evidence that what they have done is racially gerrymandered, so that they can dilute the vote, so that they can stay in power,” Gutierrez said.

Republican state Sen. Joan Huffman, who authored the maps and leads the Senate Redistricting Committee, told fellow lawmakers that they were “drawn blind to race." She said her legal team ensured the proposal followed the Voting Rights Act.

The proposal would make 24 of the state’s 38 congressional districts safe Republican districts, with an opportunity to pick up at least one additional newly redrawn Democratic stronghold on the border with Mexico, according to an analysis by The Associated Press of data from last year's election collected by the Texas Legislative Council. Currently, Republicans hold 23 of the state's 36 seats.

Republicans with newly fortified advantages include Rep. Van Taylor, whose district in Dallas' exurbs went for President Donald Trump by a single percentage point last year. Under the new maps, Trump would have won the district by double-digits.

Rep. Michael McCaul, who Democrats aggressively targeted the last two cycles, would now represent a solidly pro-Trump district under lines that exclude Houston's suburbs and liberal parts of Austin.

And a long, vertically drawn district stretching from the Rio Grande Valley to San Antonio that President Joe Biden won by just over 2 percentage points would now slightly tilt toward Trump voters.

Democrats, meanwhile, protested new lines that remove some of their longtime residents even as their seats are protected. U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat who is serving her 14th term, would have her home drawn out of her Houston district as well as 200,000 of her former constituents. She could still run for reelection.

Texas lawmakers are also redrawing the maps for their own districts, with Republicans following a similar plan that would keep their party in power in the state House and Senate. Those proposals are also expected to be sent to Abbott by next week.

Jen Ramos, political associate for Jolt Initiative, an advocacy group that promotes Latino civic participation, said the new maps showed a dilution of power in majority Latino areas such as the Rio Grande Valley.

“Texas should look and sound like its elected officials and elected officials should not pick their constituents,” Ramos said. “Constituents should pick their representatives.”

Gina Castaneda, 66, drove from her home south of San Antonio to Austin early Wednesday to testify against the maps. Castaneda, who is Hispanic and politically conservative, said her neighborhood alone is split into three congressional districts.

“The way the census is going, and I have said this for many years, Hispanics are going to be the majority minority,” Castaneda said. “We need to make sure that the representation is there and we are able to fight the battle with our elected officials.”

___

Associated Press writer Paul J. Weber contributed to this report. Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft to shut down LinkedIn in China

    Microsoft is pulling the plug on LinkedIn in China. The company announced the move in a blog post Thursday. The California-based company has become hugely popular globally with employers, employees and job seekers as its social media-like features make it easier for them to connect with one another, while building their professional network. But seven years after its launch in China, the company cited the challenges of operating in a country with strict government regulations over content sharing. LinkedIn said it would replace the Chinese service with a new portal called InJobs later this year. The new service will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles. LinkedIn is the only major U.S.-owned social network operating in the country.

  • Manchin hits back at Sanders criticism in fight over Biden investment plan

    Vermont senator chides Manchin over lack of support for billProgressive-centrist impasse holds up Biden’s reform agenda Sanders in Congress last week. He said in the op-ed: ‘We need every Democratic senator to vote yes. We now have only 48. Two Democratic senators remain in opposition, including senator Joe Manchin.’ Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP Internal party warfare between progressive and moderate Democrats over Joe Biden’s $3.5tn tax-and-spending package has burst dramatically into the

  • U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett teases run in proposed Austin district

    U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, a longtime Democratic congressman from Austin, indicated to Axios that he plans to announce his run for a seat in a newly proposed congressional district in Austin.Why it matters: The newly crafted district, part of the redrawing of political boundaries every 10 years to account for population growth, is expected to be a safe Democratic seat that will include parts of Travis and Williamson counties.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Texas high school football scores from Friday, October 15

    Your roundup of Week 8 Texas high school football results from Fort Worth, Dallas and beyond.

  • Tens of thousands demonstrate in Rome against neo-fascists

    Tens of thousands of union members and other Italians gathered in Rome to stand up against rising fascism Saturday, a week after right-wing extremists forced their way into the headquarters of Italy's most powerful labor confederation while protesting a COVID-19 certification requirement for workplaces. The head of the CGIL union confederation, Maurizio Landini, led the protest with other labor leaders under the slogan: “Never again fascism.”

  • Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Jeff Bezos, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths? Don't Sink The Ship: 28 CEOs That Have Saved or Sunk Major...

  • In New Hampshire, vaccine fights and misinformation roil GOP

    Republican Rep. Ken Weyler was known around the New Hampshire Statehouse for dismissing the benefits of COVID-19 vaccines and opposing tens of millions of dollars in federal funds to promote vaccinations. The episode was especially piercing in New Hampshire, where the previous House speaker died of COVID-19 last year. It has also exposed Republicans' persistent struggle to root out the misinformation that has taken hold in its ranks across the country.

  • U.S. Senator Manchin slams Bernie Sanders in battle over Biden spending plan

    U.S. Democratic Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia slammed fellow lawmaker Bernie Sanders late Friday over his attempts to garner support for President Joe Biden's multi-trillion-dollar spending package in the latest example of infighting among key lawmakers over the plan. Manchin tweeted out his concern over the scope of the legislation in response to an editorial from Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, advocating for it. On Friday, West Virginia paper the Charleston Gazette-Mail published an editorial from Sanders urging support for the Democratic plan to address wealth inequity, soaring pharmaceutical costs, an increasingly expensive healthcare system and costly childcare.

  • Pete Buttigieg Joins the Parental Leave Debate: 'This Is Work'

    WASHINGTON — No gainfully employed person can predict what their workload will look like the moment their children arrive, or how taxing it will be to put those responsibilities aside and care for a newborn 24/7 — let alone two of them. For Pete Buttigieg, the Department of Transportation secretary, that moment came just as political stakes for his boss were rising. After a year spent trying to adopt, Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, welcomed twins named Penelope Rose and Joseph August in Aug

  • Winemaking and marathon running: what Kyrsten Sinema does instead of her job

    Sinema is one of two Democrat holdouts against passing Biden’s Build Back Better agenda – but hasn’t made public why. Here’s what she is public about Senator Kyrsten Sinema at a half marathon in Tempe, Arizona in 2019. Photograph: Chris Coduto/Getty Images for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Serving in the US Senate is a pretty good gig if you can get it. You’re paid $174,000 a year, only have to show up around 200 days and you almost always snag an even better-compensated private sector gig when you ret

  • Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference

    Tesla boss Elon Musk has addressed 200 Volkswagen executives via a video call after an invitation from the German carmaker's CEO Herbert Diess, who wants to galvanise VW's top brass for a faster pivot to electric vehicles. The comments on Thursday by Musk to a VW managers gathering in Alpbach, Austria, confirmed by Diess via Twitter https://twitter.com/Herbert_Diess/status/1449333401048293378 on Saturday after a report in Handelsblatt daily, included praise of VW for being an "icon" and Tesla's greatest challenger, Handelsblatt said.

  • NASA launches billion-dollar asteroid probe on a 12-year mission

    The billion-dollar mission is the first with multiple asteroid flybys in an ambitious bid to study the solar system's origins.

  • White House revising climate spending plans after Sen. Manchin objects -NYT

    White House staffers are revising the legislation due to strong opposition from Senator Joe Manchin, the centrist Democrat from coal-rich West Virginia whose vote is crucial to its passage the newspaper said, citing sources familiar with the matter. "Senator Manchin has clearly expressed his concerns about using taxpayer dollars to pay private companies to do things they’re already doing," Manchin spokesperson Sam Runyon told Reuters in a statement. "He continues to support efforts to combat climate change while protecting American energy independence and ensuring our energy reliability," Runyon said.

  • Op-Ed: Biden's death penalty hypocrisy

    Biden says he opposes capital punishment, yet his administration is pushing for death in the Boston bomber case, even when the sentence was flawed.

  • Ex-Taliban commander pleads not guilty to killing U.S. troops

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A former Taliban commander previously accused of kidnapping an American journalist pleaded not guilty on Friday to murdering https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/us-charges-former-taliban-commander-with-killing-us-troops-2008-2021-10-07 three U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan in 2008, telling a federal judge that the "accusations are incorrect." Haji Najibullah, 45, appeared in federal court in Manhattan to enter the plea after prosecutors last week unveiled new charges against the accused former Taliban commander in Afghanistan's Wardak Province, adjacent to Kabul. The indictment alleged that Taliban fighters under Najibullah's command attacked a U.S. military convoy, killing U.S. Army Sergeants First Class Matthew Hilton and Joseph McKay, Sergeant Mark Palmateer and their unnamed Afghan interpreter.

  • Week 7's best college football games: No. 11 Kentucky gets a shot at No. 1 Georgia

    The Week 7 slate features just one top-25 meeting, but there are several other matchups with high entertainment potential.

  • Judge issues restraining order to stop Chicago police union boss from discouraging members to comply with city vaccine mandate

    A judge late Friday issued a temporary restraining order against the Chicago police union president, prohibiting him from making public statements that encourage members not to report their COVID-19 vaccine status to the city. Cook County Circuit Judge Cecilia Horan ruled there was potential irreparable harm if local Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara persisted in making such ...

  • Why Are All the Grandparents Freaking Out About Christmas Presents and Supply Chains All of a Sudden?

    You can blame cable news, of course.

  • Though there's no fourth stimulus check, these COVID programs still offer relief

    The Biden administration has billions in pandemic aid for the taking.

  • Here Are All the Contenders to Be the Next James Bond Now That Daniel Craig Is Retired as 007

    The race for the new James Bond begins!