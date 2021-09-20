A Texas restaurant owner threw out a family wearing masks who were trying to protect their immunocompromised son

Madison Hall
·1 min read
Texas governor greg abbott
Texas Gov Greg Abbott removals his mask before speaking at a news conference about migrant children detentions. L.M. Otero/AP

  • A Texas restaurant owner kicked a family out of his shop for wearing face masks.

  • The family said they were wearing masks because their son is immunocompromised.

  • The restaurant owner said he didn't know about the child's immunocompromised status but that he'd continue to enforce the mask ban.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A Texas restaurant owner booted a family wearing masks to protect their immunocompromised son, saying it was "political," according to CBS DFW.

Natalie Wester and her husband brought their four-month-old son to "Hang Time," a restaurant and bar in Rowlett, Texas, just northeast of Dallas. Wester told CBS DFW that her son is immunocompromised, leading the couple to don masks inside of the venue out of precaution.

Hang Time's owner did not approve.

According to Wester, their waitress approached the family at the behest of the restaurant owner, saying "this is political and I need you to take your mask off."

"I feel the overall reaction with masks is ridiculous in the United States right now," Hang Time's owner said.

The owner told CBS DFW that going maskless is a part of the restaurant's dress code and that he has the right to refuse to serve customers breaking his rules.

Hang Times's anti-masking dress code, however, is not posted anywhere outside of the restaurant, sometimes leading to confrontation such as the case of the Wester family.

The restaurant owner told CBS DFW that he did not know their son was immunocompromised but said he'd continue to enforce Hang Time's no-masking policies.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The government is setting hard-hit Americans up for disaster by forcing them to pay back unemployment benefits

    "How am I supposed to live?" Workers are being forced to make impossible decisions as the government expects the world from them.

  • American Samoa, one of the last places without coronavirus, has first infection

    American Samoa reported its first coronavirus case, 18 months into the pandemic, after a traveler tested positive after flying to the U.S. territory from Hawaii. The positive case was discovered during a quarantine period required upon arrival in American Samoa. The traveler was fully vaccinated, according to a news release published Friday by American Samoa's Department of Homeland Security, and the positive result was confirmed by the Health Department Thursday. Officials say the individual te

  • Kendall Jenner Posts Thong Bikini Pic While On Vacay With Boyfriend Devin Booker

    It looks like they're someplace steamy.

  • NFL Twitter is in agreement: The league's new taunting penalties are awful

    Players are getting penalized for spinning the ball and clapping.

  • Vikings radio team celebrates game-winning field goal, then realizes it was missed

    "High snap, put down. Joseph, come on! And it's ... GOOOOOOOOD! No, he missed it."

  • High-stakes Christmas looms as surging toy demand meets supply-chain snarls

    With demand for toys at an all-time high, U.S. suppliers and retailers are racing to outrun severe air, sea and land shipping snarls so Santa has a mountain of dolls, scooters and video game consoles to deliver at Christmas. The holidays account for a major chunk of the toy industry's nearly $33 billion annual sales, and LEGO blocks, MGA Entertainment's L.O.L. Surprise dolls, Mattel's Barbies and Sony's PlayStation game consoles were among top sellers last year. Hitches in logistics could result in empty-handed consumers and lost sales for retailers like Walmart and Target - where Reuters and analysts this year have seen some gaps in shelves among seasonal items, from school supplies and backpacks to Halloween decor and costumes.

  • 2 empty tequila bottles were found on under-construction Air Force One planes, prompting an investigation by Boeing, report says

    The bottles were discovered on a Boeing 747-8 under construction in San Antonio earlier in September, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • A police note was found on Brian Laundrie's car after he disappeared following a hike into a Florida nature preserve, his family says

    Brian Laundrie's family said they picked up the Ford Mustang from the Carlton Reserve in Florida when he didn't come home.

  • Three shot as family fight over gifts at Pa. baby shower erupts into gunfire

    A suspect was taken into custody after a 23-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman and a 16-year-old boy were shot.

  • Urban Meyer issues plea for patience after Jaguars' 0-2 start

    It hasn't been a good start for Urban Meyer's NFL career.

  • 'Friday' comedian and actor Anthony 'AJ' Johnson dead at 55

    Anthony “AJ” Johnson, a comedian and actor best known for his parts in “Friday” and “House Party,” has died, representatives for Johnson confirmed to TheWrap Monday. He was 55.

  • Volcano erupts on Atlantic island; lava destroys some homes

    A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma erupted Sunday after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to evacuate thousands as lava flows destroyed isolated houses and threatened to reach the coast. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the initial eruption shortly after 3 p.m. near the southern end of the island, which saw its last eruption in 1971.

  • Trump CFO's lawyer says he suspects more indictments on way

    A lawyer for Donald Trump’s indicted corporate finance chief told a judge Monday he has “strong reason to believe” more indictments are coming in an ongoing New York investigation into the former president’s real estate empire. Lawyer Bryan Scarlatos made the remark during Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg’s first court appearance since his July 1 arraignment on tax fraud charges. In recent weeks, a pair of Trump Organization executives have testified before a grand jury, which is continuing to meet behind closed doors to hear testimony and review evidence in the case.

  • NKorea slams US over submarine deal, warns countermeasures

    North Korea has criticized a U.S. decision to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia and threatened unspecified countermeasures if it finds the deal affects its security. State media on Monday published comments from an unidentified North Korean Foreign Ministry official who called the arrangement between U.S., Britain and Australia an “extremely” dangerous move that would destroy the security balance in the Asia-Pacific. The official said the North was closely examining the deal and would proceed accordingly if it has “even a little adverse impact on the security of our country.”

  • They Shunned COVID-19 Vaccines but Embraced Antibody Treatment

    Lanson Jones did not think that the coronavirus would come for him. An avid tennis player in Houston who had not caught so much as a cold during the pandemic, he had refused a vaccine because he worried that it would spoil his streak of good health. But contracting COVID-19 shattered his faith in his body’s defenses — so much so that Jones, nose clogged and appetite vanished, began hunting for anything to spare himself a nightmarish illness. The answer turned out to be monoclonal antibodies, a 1

  • The FBI searched the home of Brian Laundrie's parents as authorities declared the house a crime scene

    The FBI executed a search warrant at the home in North Port, Florida, as part of the ongoing investigation into Gabby Petito's disappearance.

  • Footage shows new details after NYC restaurant incident over proof of vaccination

    Three tourists were arrested after allegedly assaulting a New York City restaurant hostess when she asked for proof of their vaccination status before they could be seated indoors, the New York Times reports. The latest: On Saturday, lawyers for the restaurant and the three women revealed that the tourists had in fact shown proof of vaccination and been allowed into Carmine's Italian restaurant, according to the Times.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke

  • 22-Year-Old Gabby Petito’s Father Says He Has A ‘Gut Feeling’ About What Has Happened To Her

    Gabby Petito had been traveling across the country in her van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, when, in late August, she stopped communicating with her family. Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home on September 1st driving Petito’s van without Petito. Petito’s family filed a missing person report on September 11, and claim Laundrie and his family would not return their phone calls or offer them any information about 22-year-old Petito’s whereabouts. “I have a gut feeling, and I have a thought in my head,” Gabby’s father, Joseph Petito, says to Dr. Phil on Monday’s episode about what happened to his daughter. “The gut feeling is my fear, and I’m using my thought in my head as my focus, because if I use my gut feeling, I’m going to be on the floor crying.” Hear how Joseph describes Laundrie -- who is now also missing -- and his daughter and Laundrie’s relationship in the video above. On Monday, “Missing ‘Van Life’ Woman’s Father Speaks Out: The Dr. Phil Interview,” Joseph reacts to bodycam footage of an officer speaking with his daughter before her disappearance, and hear his message for Laundrie and his family. Check local listings to see where you can tune in. The FBI has recovered a body in Wyoming that they believe is missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. Our prayers are with Joe and Gabby’s family. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Are you involved in a story making headlines?

  • The Zach Wilson era is off to a disastrous start

    Jets fans lobbed boos at Wilson three quarters into his home debut.

  • Teenager furious over parents’ new household dining rule: ‘They can buy their own junk food’

    The parents thought they were being fair.