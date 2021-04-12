Texas-based companies speak out against restrictive voting bills: 'Voting is a sacred right'

Max Zahn and Melody Hahm
·6 min read

The confrontation over voting rights between business leaders and political officials is far from over, after Delta (DAL) and Coca-Cola (KO) condemned a controversial Georgia voting law last week amid intense public pressure.

Dozens of CEOs from major companies like Pepsi (PEP) and PayPal (PYPL) met on Zoom over the weekend to consider further action against restrictive voting bills introduced in state legislatures nationwide, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Meanwhile in Texas, a pair of restrictive voting bills making their way through the legislature put companies in an urgent position over whether to speak out. The corporate uproar over voting rights and ballot access last week was set off by a voting measure in Georgia that critics say disenfranchises Black voters — but only after it became law. In Texas, companies could potentially alter or even stop the legislation.

But most of the state’s largest companies — with the exception of American Airlines (AAL) and Dell (DELL) — passed up the opportunity to criticize the restrictive voting bills in response to an inquiry from Yahoo Finance. When Yahoo Finance contacted more than 30 organizations in Texas about the bills, some top businesses like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and Bumble (BMBL) affirmed their general support for equal and wide access to the ballot box, while many others declined to comment or did not respond.

The companies that declined to comment include Sysco (SYY), Halliburton (HAL), the Houston Rockets, and the Dallas Mavericks.

Companies in Texas face competing interests as they weigh whether to take public positions on the state’s voting bills. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican who supports the bills, made headlines last week after declining an invitation to throw out the first pitch at the Texas Rangers home opener, citing Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star game out of Georgia in protest of the state’s restrictive voting law.

The Georgia law includes a slew of measures that could make it harder to vote, including reduced access to ballot drop boxes, a ban on mobile voting centers, and making it a misdemeanor to offer food and water to voters in line.

The two restrictive voting bills under consideration in Texas — House Bill 6 and Senate Bill 7 — would outlaw 24-hour voting and prohibit local election officials from pro-actively sending mail-in ballot applications to voters, even if they qualify.

Deirdre Barrett wears a protective mask as she waits in line to cast her ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Deirdre Barrett wears a protective mask as she waits in line to cast her ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Critics call the bills discriminatory, since people of color disproportionately use the voting methods at issue, most notably in Harris County, a fast-growing county that includes Houston. Proponents say the bills do not intend to discriminate but aim to ensure secure elections.

SB7 passed the Texas senate earlier this month, and HB6 advanced out of a House committee last week. The laws underway in Georgia and Texas are merely a handful of 361 proposed bills with restrictive provisions across 47 states, according to an April 1 report from the Brennan Center for Justice.

'Any legislation must [make] it easier to vote, not harder'

Among the companies that have commented on the proposed voting laws, American Airlines and Dell have been the most explicit about their lack of support.

“As a Texas-based business, we must stand up for the rights of our team members and customers who call Texas home, and honor the sacrifices made by generations of Americans to protect and expand the right to vote. Voting is the hallmark of our democracy, and is the foundation of our great country. We value the democratic process and believe every eligible American should be allowed to exercise their right to vote, no matter which political party or candidate they support,” American Airlines said in a blog post earlier this month.

“Any legislation dealing with how elections are conducted must ensure ballot integrity and security while making it easier to vote, not harder. At American, we believe we should break down barriers to diversity, equity and inclusion in our society — not create them,” the airline added.

A sign to remind voters on social distancing is placed on a floor as person sits on a portable chair while waiting in line to cast his ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
A sign to remind voters on social distancing is placed on a floor as person sits on a portable chair while waiting in line to cast his ballot for the upcoming presidential election as early voting begins in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 13, 2020. REUTERS/Go Nakamura

“The right to free, fair and equitable access to voting is a foundation of American democracy. Achieving those rights — especially for women and communities of color — has been hard earned,” Dell told Yahoo Finance in a statement. “Instead of seeking to limit access, governments should provide innovative pathways for citizens to have their voices heard. Legislation, like HB6, does the opposite, and we are opposed to it.”

In stark contrast, Schlumberger (SLB) declined to take a stance, stating it remains “politically neutral” as per its “long standing policy.” The world’s largest oil-field services company is an outlier among the companies that shared public comment.

AT&T (T), according to reporting from ABC, is taking a “broader look at the complexity of elections, the responsibility of lawmakers, and a broader 'responsibility to engage.'”

Other Texas-based firms advocated for equal access to voting, but used more nuanced language, and did not address any legislation specifically.

In a statement to Yahoo Finance, Southwest Airlines said “the right to vote is foundational to our democracy and a right coveted by all. We believe every voter should have a fair opportunity to let their voice be heard. This right is essential to our nation’s success.”

Oil and gas behemoth Exxon echoed a similar sentiment. “With respect to the current debate on election laws, we urge our political leadership to find resolutions that provide equitable and broad access for all Americans – regardless of race, gender, politics, or economic status — while ensuring the integrity of the election process.”

Dating app Bumble “supports a healthy and vibrant democracy that will continue to allow companies like ours to grow and thrive. As such, we believe that voting should be easily accessible for every eligible American, and we haven’t ruled out signing on to a broader industry statement reinforcing this position,” according to a company spokesperson.

And the chief executive of the country’s largest drug distributor McKesson (MCK) shared a post on his personal Instagram. In part, Brian Tyler wrote: “The efforts of our parents and grandparents to secure voting rights for women and people of color are some of the proudest moments in our country’s history. We are committed to that important legacy and oppose any legislative efforts in the states that would impede or compromise the ability for anyone to cast a vote. At McKesson, we believe that voting is a sacred right and responsibility, one that should be exercised freely and enfranchised widely.”

Yahoo Finance will continue to update this piece as more companies respond to requests for comment.

Max Zahn is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Find him on Twitter @MaxZahn.

Melody Hahm is Yahoo Finance’s West Coast correspondent. Follow her on Twitter @melodyhahm.

Read more:

Amazon warehouse workers’ fight to unionize far from over

Amazon defeats union in Alabama warehouse, union claims illegal interference

Marvel's first Asian superhero Simu Liu: 'Now is not the time to withdraw'

Rep. Ted Lieu: We're 'seeing the political awakening of the Asian American community'

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon launches new food brand, Aplenty

    Amazon.com Inc. said Monday that it has launched a new private-label food brand, Aplenty, that will include snack items like pita chips, crackers and mini cookies, as well as condiments, frozen foods and pantry staples.

  • Alibaba Breathes a Sigh of Relief, Chipotle Sizzles as Markets Fizzle

    One of the largest was Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), which climbed despite getting what might seem like bad news. Meanwhile, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) got a vote of confidence on Wall Street, and the high-growth Mexican food chain could see further gains if things go as many bullish investors expect. Shares of Alibaba Group were up more than 8% Monday morning.

  • By Ship, Plane and Rocket: 3 Bullish Stocks For Technical Traders Going Into The Week

    SPDR S&P500 (NYSE: SPY) hit a new all-time high of $411.67 Friday following a ramp-up into earnings season and rotation back into tech stocks. Following multi-week consolidation periods, these three stocks look bullish going into the week. American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) looks to be completing a bullish inverted head-and-shoulder pattern above support at $22.58 on the daily chart. On March 18 American Airlines’ stock rejected and wicked off the bottom of a gap left from its Feb. 24, 2020, gap down caused by the pandemic news. Bulls want to see the stock react to the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern and break up above the descending trendline. If American Airlines’ stock can break above the descending trendline, it has room to fill the gap and trade in the $27 range, which is in line with its pre-pandemic share prices. Royal Caribbean Group’s (NYSE: RCL) stock, like American Airlines, looks to be completing an inverted head-and-shoulder pattern above support at $85.07 and is also trading above the descending trendline, which had been holding it down since Feb. 23. Bulls want to see Royal Caribbean’s stock react to the inverted head-and-shoulder pattern and jump up to fill the overhead gap around $105. This would bring its share price back to pre-pandemic levels. Bears want to see it trend down and follow the descending trendline until it loses support at the $85 mark. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: SPCE) stock had been trending downward since making a new all-time high of $62.80 on Feb. 4. On March 25, Virgin Galactic stock reversed trend, however, and put in a daily higher low but has since settled into a bearish descending triangle with an apex of April 21. Virgin Galactic’s stock has been repeatedly testing the descending trendline holding it down, and bulls want to see the stock break up over it. If the stock can break through the descending trendline, it has room to move up to its next resistance at $34.60. If it busts through that, Virgin Galactic’s stock can move up further to fill the gap in the $39 to $41 range. With Virgin Galactic’s next test flight expected in May, positive sentiment may help the stock make a bullish move up. Bears want to see Virgin Galactic stock trade in the descending triangle until it loses support at $27.55. AAL, RCL and SPCE Price Action: Shares of American Airlines closed flat at $23.54 Friday. Royal Caribbean shares closed flat at $89.88, and Virgin Galactic shares closed flat at $29.28. Photo courtesy American Airlines. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaVirgin Galactic Unveils Its Imagine SpaceshipThese Options Traders Think Virgin Galactic Stock May Skyrocket© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Will Net-Zero Oil and Gas Save Fossil Fuels From Extinction?

    The oil industry is facing an uncertain future. The global economy is in the midst of a multidecade transition to cleaner fuel sources to reduce its carbon emissions profile. Many countries and companies have set ambitious goals of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

  • Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner says he doesn't think Ronald Reagan could get elected in today's Republican Party

    Boehner criticized current GOP leaders like Donald Trump and Ted Cruz, who he called a "reckless a--hole who thinks he is smarter than everyone else."

  • “Er xuan yi”: The business tactic that led to Alibaba’s $2.8 billion antitrust fine

    The regulator's statement offers the most detailed look so far at how companies like Alibaba use a controversial business tactic.

  • ExxonMobil (XOM) to Turn Slagen Refinery Into Import Terminal

    ExxonMobil's (XOM) Slagenoil refinery in Norway addresses more than 50% of the country's total petroleum product consumption.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks With the Most Projected Downside, According to Wall Street

    Over the past year, retail investors have made their presence known on Wall Street. While it's great to see young investors putting their money to work in a proven wealth creator (the stock market), the lack of experience for these millennial and/or novice investors is clearly visible on Robinhood's leaderboard, which details the 100 most-held stocks on the platform. Quite a few of Robinhood investors' most-held stocks are momentum plays or penny stocks that lack true substance -- and this isn't a fact that's lost on Wall Street.

  • ASX vs. SYNA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    ASX vs. SYNA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • CEOs plot next moves against restrictive voting laws after historic Zoom summit

    Top CEOs plan to get dramatically tougher on state legislators over proposed new restrictions on voting.Driving the news: After a weekend Zoom summit, the CEOs are threatening to withhold campaign contributions — and to punish states by yanking investments in factories, stadiums and other lucrative projects.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe call included a long list of business luminaries, including James Murdoch, Ken Chenault, Ken Frazier, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and executives of Delta, United and American Airlines.Why it matters: After a slow response to Georgia's new limits, corporate America is suddenly makes voting access a foremost issue — and is going beyond words with sweeping economic threats. Saturday's historic Zoom summit was organized by Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld of Yale School of Management, who told me the execs "fortified each other": "There was no sense of fear."The call included 90 business leaders, plus 30 other experts and aides.A post-summit statement said: "CEOs who participated in a live poll indicated they will re-evaluate donations to candidates supporting bills that restrict voting rights and many would reconsider investments in states which act upon such proposals."Go deeper: CEOs are the new lawmakersLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Sanofi to invest 400 million euros in new vaccine production site in Singapore

    French drugmaker Sanofi said on Monday it would invest 400 million euros ($475.40 million) over five years in a new vaccine production site in Singapore. The new site would provide Sanofi with the ability to produce innovative vaccines on a massive scale for Asia and respond to future pandemic risks, the company said in a statement. Sanofi said it expected to start the construction of the site in the third quarter of 2021 and be fully operational in the first quarter of 2026.

  • Fed chair: As world evolves, 'cyber risk' becomes greater threat

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the chances of another global financial crisis like the one that hit in 2008 is "very, very low." Instead, he told 60 Minutes during an interview that aired Sunday night, "the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The economy is "ever changing," Powell explained to correspondent Scott Pelley. "The globalization of the economy and technology have enabled manufacturing to take place all around the world. It's very hard for people in wealthy countries to raise prices or to raise wages. It's hard for workers to raise wages when wages can move overseas. It's just a different economy." When Pelley asked Powell about the chances of the world experiencing "a systemic breakdown like in 2008," the chairman said the prospect of having a "breakdown that looked anything like that, where you had banks making terrible loans and investment decisions and needing and having low levels of liquidity and weak capital positions, and thus needing a government bailout, the chances of that are very, very low. Very low." The world evolves, though, and as such "the risks change as well," Powell said. "And I would say that the risk that we keep our eyes on the most now is cyber risk." The scenarios in this case involve "a large financial institution" losing the ability to "track payments that it's making," Powell said. "Where you would have a part of the financial system come to a halt, or perhaps even a broad part. And so, we spend so much time and energy and money guarding against these things. There are cyber attacks every day on all major institutions now. That's a big part of the threat picture in today's world." More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the sharkYou should start a keyhole garden7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy

  • The Met Gala is coming back with a bang - and breaking tradition with a September event

    Curator Andrew Bolton told the New York Times the gala will be a "celebration of the American fashion community."

  • Spain to vaccinate 70-79 year olds with J&J's COVID-19 shot

    Spain will initially prioritise people aged between 70 and 79 for vaccination with coronavirus shots produced by Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit, which are due to start arriving this week, its health minister said on Monday. Spain will take a first delivery of 300,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine on Wednesday morning, Carolina Darias told reporters at Gran Canaria airport after a visit to the Spanish Canary Islands. Johnson & Johnson began delivering its vaccine to EU countries on Monday after some delays due to production issues, European Union officials and the company said.

  • These 10 great truck stops surprise travelers with everything from dog parks to bidets

    Truckers and regular consumers want a lot of the same things: easy access, clean bathrooms and good food. These offer all those features and more.

  • Kings trade Jeff Carter to Pittsburgh Penguins for conditional draft picks

    Jeff Carter, who played a key role in helping the Kings win the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014, is being sent to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a trade.

  • Rahm closes with a 66, ends memorable Masters week

    Jon Rahm had a great week before even getting to the Masters. Rahm shot a 6-under 66 in the final round of the Masters on Sunday to tie for fifth place at 6 under — four shots behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Rahm shot even-par rounds of 72 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

  • As trial of officer charged with murdering George Floyd transfixes nation, the future of policing is on the line

    Do cities defund departments and invest elsewhere, or should the status quo remain? The outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial could be decisive.

  • Clippers get defensive late to turn back Pistons

    Marcus Morris had 33 points and Paul George added 32 to lead the Clippers to a victory over Detroit that wasn't secured until a late push on defense.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free