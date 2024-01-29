Texas is revamping how community colleges are funded. Here are some of the proposed rules.

Texas' new community college-performance based funding model may get revamped to further incentivize the schools to invest in high-demand credentials that reflect state and regional workforce needs.

Texas' new community college performance-based funding model might be revamped for fiscal year 2025, according to new rules proposed at the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board's January meeting.

Emily Cormier, assistant commissioner for funding and resource planning, on Thursday presented several new credentials of values that could qualify for higher education state funding as well as tweaks to reduce double counting.

The proposed rules are designed to provide further incentives for community colleges to invest in high-demand credentials that reflect state and regional workforce needs, and to reward schools when students complete their credentials on time.

The Texas Legislature passed House Bill 8 in its last regular session, and it was signed into law in June. It gives community colleges millions in additional money and shifts them away from an enrollment metrics funding model to a merit-based one. Community colleges will receive state money based on how many degrees, certificates, transfers and credentials of value they award.

Texas community college fundable outcomes

The HB 8 funding breaks down to 95% performance and 5% base funding. The fiscal year 2025 rules would add a second level within the performance-based funding to target the student experience.

The baseline performance level would fund community colleges for all conferred credentials of value, meaning credentials expected to help students earn more than a typical high school graduate and recoup their cost of attendance within 10 years based on average earnings in the state.

Commissioner Harrison Keller said the “incredibly rich” data the coordinating board has from the institutions allows them to look at individual student trajectories. If students are on path to completing their education in line with or ahead of the expected time frame, under the new credential value “premium” level, colleges would be rewarded for that.

The new level would reward colleges more for each student projected to have a positive return on investment before a target year based on the credential and data about the typical trajectory.

The coordinating board is also partnering with the Texas Workforce Commission, which gets wage records from employers, to determine earnings in Texas.

“We’re the only state that’s doing that,” Keller told the American-Statesman in an interview after the meeting.

New community college credentials of value

The proposal at the Higher Education Coordinating Board suggests two new fundable outcomes: third-party credentials that are listed among those in the American Council of Education’s national guide and are achieved at a community college, and a new program called the Texas Opportunity High School Diploma.

The opportunity program would allow adults to earn a high school diploma from a community college while concurrently enrolled in a career and technical education program. Keller said it would be funded by seed money from the Legislature that supports innovation and philanthropy from the Texas Higher Education Foundation.

It would be designed in partnership with five higher education leaders, including Austin Community College, and with input from an employer advisory group on what skills are important to them, Keller said.

The Texas Workforce Commission and Jobs for the Future, a national organization focused on education and workforce, will also be partners in this, Keller said.

Keller estimates that 2 million Texans could take advantage of the program. The hope is for it to launch in the fall, he said.

Identifying high-demand fields

HB 8 notably provides incentives for community colleges to invest in high-demand fields.

Under the proposal, high-demand fields would be determined across three categories: 10 statewide fields, five regional fields, and essential and emerging fields as recommended by college and state leaders and approved by the governor’s office and the Legislative Budget Board.

The list would be developed in partnership with the colleges, the governor’s office and the Texas Workforce Commission, and it would be evaluated every two years.

Fundable outcomes would also be tweaked to avoid double counting for dual credit and transfer outcomes. They also propose to define adult learners not from the age they graduate, but on whether they were 25 or older while they were earning their degrees for a period that would vary based on program type.

Texas community college funding changes

State funding for community colleges in fiscal year 2025 would be calculated based on forecast outcomes, not historical ones.

If colleges earn more than their projected outcomes, they would be eligible for more funding in the next session. If they earn less, they would have to pay the difference, Keller told the Statesman.

Next steps

Keller said the rules are “dynamic,” meaning they can be adjusted easier than statutes.

The Higher Education Coordinating Board is expected to vote on the bulk of the rules in April, and the rest will be up for approval in July, Keller said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas revamps community college funding. Here are some proposed rules