Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 fundraiser benefits American Tinnitus Association

Jan. 25—On Monday, February 5, Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 locations in Odessa and Midland invite the public to a fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association (ATA). To honor the company's late founder, Kent Taylor, the restaurants will donate 100% of all profits on February 5 to the organization, a news release said.

More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus. While commonly referred to as "ringing in the ears," tinnitus can manifest many different perceptions of sound, including buzzing, hissing, whistling, swooshing, and clicking. Tinnitus is the perception of sound when no actual external noise is present.

In addition to the restaurant fundraiser, through March 31, Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 will donate ten percent from the online sales of all gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association.

"As we pursue our mission to promote relief, prevention and find cures for tinnitus, we are grateful for the ongoing support of Texas Roadhouse," Sara K. Downs, ATA interim executive director, said in the release.

"By supporting ATA, Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our founder, Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others," Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan said in the release. "The Texas Roadhouse-ATA partnership is driven by the heartfelt desire to ensure that everyone is aware of tinnitus, its prevention and what can be done to manage it."