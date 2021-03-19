Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chacour Koop
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The family of Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor says he died by suicide while experiencing “unbearable” symptoms related to COVID-19, media outlets report.

Texas Roadhouse announced the death of Taylor, who founded the Kentucky-based restaurant chain in 1993, on Thursday.

Taylor’s family said he killed himself after experiencing ongoing symptoms, including “severe tinnitus” after he was infected with COVID-19, WLKY reported.

Tinnitus is often described as ringing in the ear and usually caused by underlying conditions, including age-related hearing loss, according to Mayo Clinic. A study published in November found COVID-19 worsened the condition.

“Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was, but the suffering that greatly intensified in recent days became unbearable,” Taylor’s family said in a statement to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Taylor will be remembered for giving away his entire compensation package to support frontline employees, the company said.

“This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership,” Greg Moore, Lead Director, said in the company’s statement. “He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched.”

The family says Taylor created the idea for Texas Roadhouse on a cocktail napkin, growing the business to over 600 locations in 49 states and 11 countries, WLKY reported.

“We are saddened by the decision Kent felt he needed to make and want to emphasize more than ever the importance of reaching out for help if you or someone you love is suffering,” the family said in the statement to WLKY.

The COVID-19 study found about 40% of people with symptoms of the disease also experienced a worsening of tinnitus.

“The findings of this study highlight the complexities associated with experiencing tinnitus and how both internal factors, such as increased anxiety and feelings of loneliness, and external factors, such as changes to daily routines, can have a significant effect on the condition,” Eldre Beukes, the lead author of the study, said in a news release from November.

On Friday, Texas Roadhouse announced President Jerry Morgan will be named CEO of the company headquartered in Louisville.

“While you never expect the loss of such a visionary as Kent, our succession plan, which Kent led, gives us great confidence,” Moore said in a statement. “Jerry’s operational background and 20-plus years of Texas Roadhouse experience will be key in helping the company and Roadies move forward after such a tragic loss.”

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Roadhouse Founder, CEO Kent Taylor Dies

    Kent Taylor, the Founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) passed away, the company said in a Friday press release. His cause of death was not released in the statement. What To Know: Taylor founded the Texas-themed restaurant chain in 1993. He came up with the concept while working as a bartender at TGI Fridays. Texas Roadhouse is a classic textbook definition of a success story. He told Restaurant Business in a May 2020 interview that three of the chain's first five stores failed but he never gave up his vision. "Survival mode was where I lived for quite a few years," he said. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the CEO said he found himself "right back there again." During the pandemic, Taylor pivoted the company's focus to emphasize to-go orders and sold raw cuts of meat for consumers to cook at home. Taylor donated $5 million of his own money to help support hourly wage workers impacted by the pandemic. Related Link: Why Texas Roadhouse Could Be A Big Post-Shutdown Winner Why It's Important: Shares of Texas Roadhouse are up nearly 60% over the past six months amid expectations for a major rebound in restaurant demand. The stock was lower by around 3% after the surprise announcement of Kent's passing. Greg Moore, Lead Director, provided this statement on behalf of the Board of Directors: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kent Taylor. He founded Texas Roadhouse and dedicated himself to building it into a legendary experience for "Roadies" and restaurant guests alike. During the pandemic, he gave up his entire compensation package to help support his frontline workers. This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership. He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched." What's Next: Texas Roadhouse announced Jerry Morgan will assume the title of CEO, effective immediately. Morgan joined Texas Roadhouse in 1997 as the Managing Partner of its first restaurant in Texas. He was appointed as President in 2020 and was part of the company's existing succession plan. The stock was trading down about 2.5% to $93.63 Friday morning. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Airspan's CEO On Why The Company 'Defines The Terms' Of 5G RevolutionStarbucks Is Perking Up With Trends 'Moving Strongly In The Right Direction'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO and founder Kent Taylor has died, successor named

    Texas Roadhouse Inc. said Friday that the restaurant chain's founder and chief executive, Kent Taylor, died on March 18. Jerry Morgan, the company's president, has been named CEO, effective immediately, in keeping with the company's succession plan. Morgan has been with the company for 23 years and has been president since 2020. Texas Roadhouse shares are up 20.3% over the last three months, and have soared 177.2% over the last year. The benchmark S&P 500 index is up 62.5% for the past 12 months.

  • 'Youaredoingwhatnow?!': Doctors and residents confused, concerned after Ontario eases COVID-19 restrictions

    Ontario is easing restrictions for restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments in the province's Grey-Lockdown, Red-Control and Orange-Restrict regions, effective Saturday, March 20. "While some regions are proceeding to levels with less restrictive measures and adjustments are being made to dining capacity, everyone must continue to adhere to all public health and workplace safety measures," a statement from Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health reads.

  • Letters to the Editor: How L.A. is effectively forcing homeless people to camp in Echo Park

    Of course homeless people are camping in Echo Park. Without designated encampment areas, the only other option is cold, hard sidewalks.

  • The Top 10 Worst Cities In America For Allergy Sufferers

    Rent.com has released this year's list of the 10 worst cities for allergy sufferers. For those looking to go without symptoms, here are the places to avoid.

  • Knicks' Julius Randle sets new career high with 17 assists: 'We needed a win in a bad way'

    With the Knicks very shorthanded at point guard, it was Julius Randle who stepped up his game, as he’s done so often this season.

  • Ant Anstead Reveals He's Still Trying To Find a Place To Call Home After Christina Haack Split

    "I feel displaced."

  • Armie Hammer accused of rape four years ago in Los Angeles

    Armie Hammer, the Hollywood actor, has been accused of raping a young woman four years ago in Los Angeles, with police saying they are investigating the allegation. Hammer's lawyer called the allegation "outrageous" and said that all the actor's sexual relationships were "completely consensual". The rape allegation follows claims on social media in January by several women who accused the 34-year-old actor of emotional and physical abuse, and said he shared violent sexual fantasies. Hammer said at the time that he would not respond to what he called "vicious online attacks", but he was dropped by his representatives and from two Hollywood projects. On Thursday, a woman who identified herself only as Effie, told a video news conference that she had been in a four-year romantic relationship with the actor, who was married to TV personality Elizabeth Chambers at the time. "On April 24, 2017, Armie Hammer violently raped me for over four hours in Los Angeles, during which he repeatedly slammed my head against a wall, bruising my face," Effie, now 24, told reporters. "He also committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent," she said. "During those four hours I tried to get away but he wouldn't let me," she said through tears. "I thought that he was going to kill me. He then left with no concern for my well-being." Effie's attorney, Gloria Allred, said the woman had given evidence to police. A Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said that "Armie Hammer is the named suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation" that was opened on Feb. 3, 2021. Hammer's lawyer, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement that the woman's own correspondence with his client "undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations." "From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with (Effie) - and every other sexual partner of his for that matter - have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory," the statement added. "With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight," Mr Brettler said. Mr Brettler said that as recently as July 2020, the accuser had sent graphic text messages to Hammer detailing her sexual desires. Effie, who lives in Europe, said she met Hammer on Facebook in 2016 and fell in love with him. After the alleged rape, she said she had suffered traumatic flashbacks and had felt suicidal. She said she felt guilty about not speaking out sooner and hoped Hammer would "be held accountable." Hammer and Chambers split up in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Hammer first gained fame through playing twins in 2010's "The Social Network," and is best known for his starring roles in 2017's "Call Me By Your Name" and 2013's "The Lone Ranger." Most recently, Hammer starred in the Netflix remake of "Rebecca." A sequel to "Call Me by Your Name" with Timothee Chalamet has also been in development.

  • BYU made hilarious COVID-19 testing intros, rescued teammate from elevator before NCAA tournament

    The Cougars, before celebrating their way to coronavirus tests, actually had to rescue Jesse Wade from an elevator on Thursday night.

  • Feds, charities adjust to rising migrant numbers

    The Biden administration is responding to a wave of children crossing the southern border into the U.S. with some of the very tactics that evoked moral outrage from Democrats when former President Donald Trump embraced them. (March 19)

  • Middle class faces burden under Biden's new tax plan

    Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform, reacts to a possible Biden plan that would raise taxes for Americans earning $200,000.

  • Ohio State opens spring practice seeking new QB, normalcy

    Ohio State on Friday opened what coach Ryan Day hopes will be an uninterrupted spring practice as he seeks a new starting quarterback and some normalcy after a tumultuous 2020. Spring workouts were cut short last March when the coronavirus spread across the country. The Buckeyes practiced three times before spring break and didn’t return to the field as a group until the fall ahead of a delayed and abbreviated season that saw them eventually lose to Alabama in the national championship game.

  • See John Oates Team Up With Saxsquatch for EDM Spin on Hall and Oates’ ‘Maneater’

    "He brings the funk out of the forest and puts a smile on the face of the world. Meeting him in the woods to shoot the video was a life-changing moment," Oates says of unlikely collaboration

  • Olivia Culpo Gives Summertime Inspo in Sheer Blouse & Studded Sandals for Valentino

    Olivia Culpo is prepping us for summer with her latest look.

  • Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor, Who Gave Away Salary to Help Employees During Pandemic, Dies at 65

    "During the pandemic, he gave up his entire compensation package to help support his frontline workers. This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent," the company said in a statement

  • Skiers make first descent of Yosemite peak, risking 'death slabs' and avalanches

    Jason Torlano skied upper part of Half Dome – and reports suggest it may be first ever descent to go so far down the mountain The pair hiked up to a tree near the summit of Yosemite’s Half Dome peak, at almost 9,000ft, and took turns keeping a fire going. The next day they set out just after 3am to avoid the sun warming up the ice and snow, raising the risk of avalanches. Once there was enough daylight to see that conditions were safe, the pair clambered up to the peak, strapped on their skis, and began the perilous glide towards a face that looked almost vertical – and to the “death slabs” below. It so happens that they were enjoying themselves. On 21 February, longtime skier and Yosemite resident Jason Torlano finally completed his goal of skiing the upper part of Half Dome. He was joined by a friend, Zach Milligan, who calls himself an expert in “staying alive” during risky outdoor activities. “After we made it all the way down to the bottom of Mirror Lake,” at about 4,000ft above sea level, “I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe we just [did it]’ – like it was sort of surreal,” Torlano said. The adventure was earlier reported by the Fresno Bee, and it has been described as seemingly the first ever ski descent of Half Dome to involve descending so far down the mountain. In 2000, snowboarder Jim Zellers completed the first snowboard descent of Half Dome, but he didn’t go all the way down to the lake. A view of Half Dome in Yosemite national park in California in June 2020. Photograph: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Torlano, 45, said that his descent wasn’t his first attempt. In the past there wasn’t enough snow or the snow was too loose, increasing the chances of being caught in an avalanche or slipping off a ledge. But this February, Torlano had an inkling that conditions were right. Some friends of his own a skydiving business in Yosemite, and he asked how much it would cost to check conditions on the mountain. “We did a legal fly over in a Cessna [airplane], I saw there was snow on it and the next day I left,” he said. “We landed the plane, I went home and got my ski stuff.” Torlano moved to the Yosemite area at the age of five, and his love of winter sports began as a student growing up in view of the mountains. “When you look up from the playgrounds … you can see all the mountains of Yosemite, but mostly Half Dome,” he said. “When most kids were playing soccer and football, we didn’t have any of that stuff, we had a ski day.” Some of the drop-offs on either side were 1,000ft. Both skiers described working to stay calm while enjoying views of the sun rising over the mountains and glistening off the snow. In order to traverse the “death slabs” – huge, rocky areas without skiable snow cover – Torlano secured a line to a climbing belt and attached it to something like a nearby branch that could hold his weight. He carefully removed his skis, and climbed down to the next snowy section. Only then could he put his skis on again. Torlano said the transitions were particularly nerve-racking for him as he had to be vigilant to avoid losing important gear and strategize the best ways to reach disconnected patches of snow. For a stretch of the descent, Torlano and Milligan skied down a thin ribbon of snow bordering cables along the mountain’s spine, which summer hikers often use for safety. The slopes around the cables are at the “perfect avalanche angle”, Torlano said, but skiing was safe enough because there was an inch of ice and some hard, packed snow underneath, which wouldn’t easily slide off the mountain. At one point, Milligant traversed the cable itself, partially embedded in the snow, and it caused him to slide on to an icy patch and then almost off a nearby ledge. He managed to use his ski poles, which had ice axes on the ends, to push himself backwards off the ice before he slid off the precipice. “I had a little more than a couple of minutes of just sort of sitting there, hanging off by tools too close to the edge, thinking, ‘I don’t see a good outcome to this,’” Milligan said. “I eventually managed to lunge backwards and grab that cable that had shoved me off the snow, and then I worked really hard for the next few minutes to get it out of the ice.” Even so, the whole experience was a calculated risk for which they had carefully prepared, Milligan said. “Adrenaline will cloud your judgment, and when you have no room for error, you can’t have your judgment clouded,” he explained. “It’s an absolutely peaceful experience – it’s a moving meditation, you feel connected to life.” In the coverage that followed, both Torlano and Milligan saw comments and speculation about the money they surely earned in order to take time off to ski and to afford the equipment. “I have my same skis that were handed down to me in 2013,” said Torlano, a seasonal rope access technician. “I have a 20-year-old backpack that’s been duct-taped and my wife sewed it 100 times. I’m missing buckles and [I have] ski pants with 100 holes.”

  • Chip Gaines Says Joanna Gaines “Bawled Her Eyes Out” When Their Oldest Son Got His Driver’s License

    Who can relate?

  • Here's the Differences Between NHRA Top Fuel Dragster and a Top Alcohol Dragster

    Cars in the two NHRA classes may look the same, but there are differences.

  • The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Pfizer, Data Shows

    As the three COVID vaccines approved in the U.S. become available to more people, many are wondering what side effects will come with their shot from either Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson&Johnson. While there aren't huge differences between the side effects people experience with each COVID vaccine, there are some notable variations. To give you a better idea of what to expect, The Guardian used clinical trial data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to create graphics demonstrating the most commonly reported side effects of each of the three approved vaccines. Keep reading to learn about some of the main differences between them, including the side effect that's only been reported among Pfizer patients. And to see if you're susceptible to a more intense reaction, find out Why Half of People Have Stronger Vaccine Side Effects, CDC Says. Diarrhea was only reported as a side effect among those who got the Pfizer vaccine. While other gastrointestinal side effects were reported among those who got the Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines, neither had significant reports of diarrhea following inoculation. However, diarrhea was one of the top 10 most common side effects reported among those who got the Pfizer vaccine. According to The Guardian, 11.1 percent of people reported diarrhea after their first dose from Pfizer, and 10.4 percent reported the side effect after their second shot. And if you feel totally fine after you get vaccinated, check out This Is What It Means If You Have No Vaccine Side Effects, Doctors Say. However, nausea was much more common with Moderna and Johnson&Johnson. Although diarrhea is more prominent with the Pfizer vaccine, those who got that shot seemed to largely evade the nausea or vomiting that occur with the others. According to the clinical trial data, 9.4 percent of people reported experiencing nausea and vomiting after their first Moderna shot, and that number grew to 21.3 percent after the second dose. For those who got the single-dose Johnson&Johnson jab, 15.5 percent experienced nausea. Meanwhile, less than 2 percent of people who got Pfizer vaccinations experienced vomiting after either shot, and nausea wasn't even one of the top 10 side effects of that COVID vaccine. And for more news about second doses, check out The CDC Just Gave This New Warning About Your Second COVID Shot. Those who got the Johnson&Johnson vaccine didn't report experiencing chills. Chills are one of the most common side effects of the Moderna and Pfizer shots, with almost half of people reporting the side effect after their second Moderna dose and over 35 percent of people experiencing it after their second Pfizer shot. However, according to the data, chills were not reported as one of the top side effects of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine. And for more up-to-date COVID news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. Only people who got the Moderna vaccine reported enlarged glands as a side effect. Swollen glands are a common immune response to both illness and vaccination. However, Johnson&Johnson and Pfizer patients did not report this as a common side effect of their shots. On the other hand, 11.6 percent of people who got Moderna's vaccine had enlarged glands after the first dose and 16 percent experienced the side effect after the second dose. And for more on why this particular side effect matters, check out The CDC Says Don't Do This Until 4 Weeks After Getting Vaccinated.

  • If You Haven't Received Your Stimulus Money Yet, It Could Still Arrive in the Next Few Weeks

    The IRS said it is sending out the third stimulus payment in batches, the first of which went out on Wednesday