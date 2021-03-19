Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid ‘unbearable’ post-COVID symptoms, family says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chacour Koop
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The family of Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor says he died by suicide while experiencing “unbearable” symptoms related to COVID-19, media outlets report.

Texas Roadhouse announced the death of Taylor, who founded the Kentucky-based restaurant chain in 1993, on Thursday.

Taylor’s family said he killed himself after experiencing ongoing symptoms, including “severe tinnitus” after he was infected with COVID-19, WLKY reported.

Tinnitus is often described as ringing in the ear and usually caused by underlying conditions, including age-related hearing loss, according to Mayo Clinic. A study published in November found COVID-19 worsened the condition.

“Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was, but the suffering that greatly intensified in recent days became unbearable,” Taylor’s family said in a statement to the Louisville Courier Journal.

Taylor will be remembered for giving away his entire compensation package to support frontline employees, the company said.

“This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership,” Greg Moore, Lead Director, said in the company’s statement. “He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched.”

The family says Taylor created the idea for Texas Roadhouse on a cocktail napkin, growing the business to over 600 locations in 49 states and 11 countries, WLKY reported.

“We are saddened by the decision Kent felt he needed to make and want to emphasize more than ever the importance of reaching out for help if you or someone you love is suffering,” the family said in the statement to WLKY.

The COVID-19 study found about 40% of people with symptoms of the disease also experienced a worsening of tinnitus.

“The findings of this study highlight the complexities associated with experiencing tinnitus and how both internal factors, such as increased anxiety and feelings of loneliness, and external factors, such as changes to daily routines, can have a significant effect on the condition,” Eldre Beukes, the lead author of the study, said in a news release from November.

On Friday, Texas Roadhouse announced President Jerry Morgan will be named CEO of the company headquartered in Louisville.

“While you never expect the loss of such a visionary as Kent, our succession plan, which Kent led, gives us great confidence,” Moore said in a statement. “Jerry’s operational background and 20-plus years of Texas Roadhouse experience will be key in helping the company and Roadies move forward after such a tragic loss.”

Recommended Stories

  • Texas Roadhouse founder Kent Taylor died by suicide after suffering from severe 'post-Covid related symptoms'

    "After a battle with post-Covid related symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor took his own life this week," Taylor's family said.

  • Biden just canceled $1 billion in student loan debt. Are you eligible?

    The administration is providing relief to 72,000 borrowers who said they were defrauded.

  • 26-Year-Old Hopes to Be First Woman with Down Syndrome in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

    Mikayla Holmgren already made history by competing in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant

  • Teen dies after woman disconnects ventilator for 10 hours, South Carolina cops say

    The 13-year-old needed the device to breathe, according to authorities.

  • Willow Smith Gets Protection Order From Convicted Sex Offender

    The 20-year-old entertainer was granted a temporary restraining from Walter James Whaley, an alleged stalker who trespassed onto her property back in December.

  • U.S. Rushes to Expand Vaccine Eligibility in a 'Race Against Time'

    CHICAGO — Officials in at least 18 states have committed in recent days to opening coronavirus vaccine appointments to all adults in March or April, part of a fast-moving expansion as states race to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of universal eligibility by May 1. In Ohio, all adults will be allowed to seek shots starting March 29. In Connecticut, April 5. In Alaska and Mississippi, all adults are already able to book appointments. And Thursday, officials in Illinois, Kentucky, Rhode Island, Maryland and Missouri said that all adults would be allowed in April to sign up for a shot, while Gov. Spencer Cox of Utah said universal eligibility would begin there next week. But even as the pace of vaccinations has accelerated to about 2.5 million shots each day nationwide, the country finds itself at a precarious point in the pandemic. Cases, deaths and hospitalizations have all fallen sharply from January peaks, yet infection levels have plateaued this month, at about 55,000 new cases a day. While governors relax restrictions on businesses like bars, indoor gyms and casinos, highly infectious variants are spreading and some states, especially on the East Coast, have struggled for weeks to make any progress in reducing cases. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “I think it is a race against time,” said Dr. Stephen J. Thomas, SUNY Upstate Medical University’s chief of infectious disease. “Every single person that we can get vaccinated or every single person that we can get a mask on is one less opportunity that a variant has.” As parts of the country continue to see progress, many Americans are booking spring break trips, dining in newly reopened restaurants and replanning summer weddings that were abruptly canceled in 2020. All the while, the path ahead — and public guidance about how people should behave in this moment — seems uncertain, even contradictory. Although deaths have dropped considerably in New York, progress in reducing cases has stalled. The state has more recent cases per capita than everywhere except New Jersey, and the New York City metro area has the country’s second-highest rate of new infections, behind only Idaho Falls, Idaho. “People will be reckless; I don’t know how else to say it,” said Carol Greenberg, a pet care worker in Jersey City, New Jersey, who said she worried that people were starting to act in ways that did not accurately reflect the number of new virus cases in that state, where more than 26,000 new infections have been reported in the past week. Greenberg, 61, has been fully vaccinated, but her adult children have not, and she said she wondered whether all the reopening announcements of late were wise. In recent days, Gov. Phil Murphy urged a return to in-person instruction at New Jersey schools and announced a loosening of restrictions at restaurants, bars, salons and other businesses. No vaccine has yet been authorized for use in people under 16, though trials are underway to see if they are safe and effective in children. Public health researchers said they viewed the current moment in the pandemic as a sprint between vaccinations and newly confirmed cases of the virus, particularly infections that are spreading because of variants that can be more contagious. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, warned Friday “that it’s really quite risky to declare victory before you have the level of infection in the community to a much, much lower level than 53,000 cases per day.” “So it is unfortunate, but not surprising, to me that you are seeing increases in number of cases per day in areas — cities, states or regions — even though vaccines are being distributed at a pretty good clip of 2 to 3 million per day,” Fauci said. In Chicago, where students in the nation’s third-largest public school system have returned to classrooms, and where parks, bars and movie theaters are reopened, city officials announced that restaurant employees, construction workers and people who have preexisting health conditions would be newly eligible for vaccination by the end of March. Cook County, which includes Chicago, has averaged between 600 and 700 cases each day for nearly a month, down from about 4,500 cases a day at its November peak. “We’ve weathered a lot of storms over the course of this year,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot of Chicago said after visiting a vaccination site this week. “We’ve got to stay diligent. We’ve got to continue to work hard. But we are moving exactly in the right directions.” Still, the city’s usual outsize enthusiasm for observing a springtime ritual — going out on St. Patrick’s Day — was muted, at best. On Wednesday, few pedestrians were wandering on downtown streets, typically packed with revelers on the holiday. The Chicago River had been dyed its traditional bright shade of green, but the popular Riverwalk alongside it was nearly empty. Jacob Roberts, 29, was downtown Wednesday, taking a vacation from his home in Washington state. The trip to Chicago was a bucket-list visit he had always wanted to take. “I was cooped up in Washington and getting sick of everybody looking kind of down in the dumps,” he said. “But it’s honestly the same thing everywhere you look right now.” Although tourism has yet to return in force in places like New York and Chicago, the country’s outlook in battling the virus appears far better than when winter began. No state is reporting case numbers anywhere near record levels, and the sort of explosive case growth seen in hard-hit areas through 2020 has almost completely abated. Kansas is averaging about 215 new coronavirus cases a day, down from more than 2,000 in early January. In California, around 2,900 cases are reported most days, down from about 40,000 in mid-January. And North Dakota, which has the country’s most known cases per capita, is now regularly adding fewer than 100 cases a day, in a state with a population of 762,000. A projection by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation suggests that coronavirus cases will continue to slowly decline in the United States in the coming months. But with most Americans still unvaccinated and variants continuing to spread, there are warning signs in the data. Vermont, which escaped the worst of the pandemic in 2020, has struggled all of this year to curb an outbreak. Michigan, which had appeared to bring the virus under control in January, has seen case numbers increase by more than 80% over the past two weeks, though they remain well below their December peak. In South Florida, infection levels have remained persistently high, with about 1,000 cases reported each day in a single county, Miami-Dade. Even in states where the virus appeared far from under control, officials have proceeded to lift restrictions on businesses, and companies have pushed for reopenings. On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York announced that indoor fitness classes may resume Monday. In Southern California, where cases peaked early this winter, officials at Disneyland said that after more than a year of being closed, the theme park would open April 30 with rules in place limiting capacity. Around the country, some people said they were hesitant to dive back into old routines, even if their elected officials have indicated that it is permissible to do so. “I used to be regular at a gym twice a week or so, and I haven’t been since last February at all,” said Paul Eustice, 64, who lives in downtown Chicago. “I will not go in there where people are breathing heavily.” Last week, U.S. air travel rose to its highest level since the pandemic hit, and airline executives said that bookings in the coming months indicate an eagerness from Americans to begin traveling in large numbers again. Some of them are among the newly vaccinated. Since vaccinations began in December, the federal government has delivered more than 151 million vaccine doses, and about 77% have been administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday, 66% of the country’s older population had received at least one vaccine dose, according to CDC data, with 39% fully vaccinated. At least 23 states have said they will expand vaccine eligibility to their general population on or before May 1, the deadline that Biden set last week, and officials have spoken more openly about what life might be like when the pandemic ends. “As more Montanans get the vaccine,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said as he announced that all Montana adults would be eligible April 1, “we will begin to approach the time when we are no longer in a state of emergency and we can remove our masks and throw them in the trash.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • California Becomes First State in America to Approve Statewide High School Ethnic Studies Curriculum

    While Republican-run states like Florida are proposing statewide educational curricula that will “expressly exclude” critical race theory—because a lot of white people in power are fragile AF and that fragility will undoubtedly extend to the classrooms in their states—California has adopted the nation’s first statewide ethnic studies high school curriculum, and one that doesn’t shy away from discussing things like police brutality and systemic racism in America.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • 'The Conners' crew member dies on set after 'medical event'

    A crew member working on the set of "The Conners" died after a fatal medical event. The person worked on the show and "Roseanne" for over 25 years.

  • Texas Roadhouse Founder, CEO Kent Taylor Dies

    Kent Taylor, the Founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) passed away, the company said in a Friday press release. His cause of death was not released in the statement. What To Know: Taylor founded the Texas-themed restaurant chain in 1993. He came up with the concept while working as a bartender at TGI Fridays. Texas Roadhouse is a classic textbook definition of a success story. He told Restaurant Business in a May 2020 interview that three of the chain's first five stores failed but he never gave up his vision. "Survival mode was where I lived for quite a few years," he said. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the CEO said he found himself "right back there again." During the pandemic, Taylor pivoted the company's focus to emphasize to-go orders and sold raw cuts of meat for consumers to cook at home. Taylor donated $5 million of his own money to help support hourly wage workers impacted by the pandemic. Related Link: Why Texas Roadhouse Could Be A Big Post-Shutdown Winner Why It's Important: Shares of Texas Roadhouse are up nearly 60% over the past six months amid expectations for a major rebound in restaurant demand. The stock was lower by around 3% after the surprise announcement of Kent's passing. Greg Moore, Lead Director, provided this statement on behalf of the Board of Directors: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Kent Taylor. He founded Texas Roadhouse and dedicated himself to building it into a legendary experience for "Roadies" and restaurant guests alike. During the pandemic, he gave up his entire compensation package to help support his frontline workers. This selfless act was no surprise to anyone who knew Kent and his strong belief in servant leadership. He was without a doubt, a people-first leader. His entrepreneurial spirit will live on in the company he built, the projects he supported and the lives he touched." What's Next: Texas Roadhouse announced Jerry Morgan will assume the title of CEO, effective immediately. Morgan joined Texas Roadhouse in 1997 as the Managing Partner of its first restaurant in Texas. He was appointed as President in 2020 and was part of the company's existing succession plan. The stock was trading down about 2.5% to $93.63 Friday morning. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaExclusive: Airspan's CEO On Why The Company 'Defines The Terms' Of 5G RevolutionStarbucks Is Perking Up With Trends 'Moving Strongly In The Right Direction'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Elderly Asian woman who fought back attacker surprised with US$660,000: 'Please know your family is supported'

    After an elderly Asian woman fought off an attacker in San Francisco, an online fundraiser created by her grandson has already raised more than US$646,900, compared to the US$50,000 goal. "I am amazed by her bravery," Chen wrote on the GoFundMe page. "She was the one that defended herself from this unprovoked attack.

  • TikTok-famous couple known for their ultra-fast marriage announce separation: 'I thought this was a joke'

    They rose to fame at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because of their prank videos The post TikTok-famous pranksters Mike and Kat announce separation after whirlwind year appeared first on In The Know.

  • Vaccine withheld from hospital that gave Trump Tower shots

    The city of Chicago on Thursday decided to withhold first doses of COVID-19 vaccines from a hospital that improperly administered vaccinations to Trump Tower workers. The withholding of vaccines comes as the city conducts a review of actions by Loretto Hospital, whose president said in a memo to hospital staff this week that 72 mostly Black and brown restaurant, hospital and other support personnel at Trump International Chicago were vaccinated earlier this month by hospital workers. It has also admitted improperly vaccinating Cook County Circuit Court judges.

  • 'Youaredoingwhatnow?!': Doctors and residents confused, concerned after Ontario eases COVID-19 restrictions

    Ontario is easing restrictions for restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments in the province's Grey-Lockdown, Red-Control and Orange-Restrict regions, effective Saturday, March 20. "While some regions are proceeding to levels with less restrictive measures and adjustments are being made to dining capacity, everyone must continue to adhere to all public health and workplace safety measures," a statement from Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health reads.

  • Fans enraged over gaming company CEO’s $200M bonus amid layoffs: ‘Corporations are not your friend’

    Dozens of Activision Blizzard employees have lost their jobs but Kotick is poised for big earnings.

  • Reps for Nathan 'Doggface' Apodaca Say Stevie Nicks Won't Allow 'Dreams' to Be Used in NFT Sale

    Representatives for Nathan 'Doggface' Apodaca say Stevie Nicks wouldn't allow "Dreams" to be included in the viral video he's selling as an NFT.

  • ‘I have been raped, grabbed and groped by strangers – the Sarah Everard case has brought it all back’

    I have been raped, sexually assaulted, grabbed, drugged and threatened. I’ve been yelled at on street corners at all times of day or night, in heels and in trainers. I have been fired after saying I didn’t feel comfortable alone in a room with a large man whose face was bulging purple with rage. The offending issue? Defining what time constitutes the start of “evening”. I have been made to apologise and received voicemails blaming me for making one abuser feel like a guilty man, when it was all in fact “a joke”. Ask me if I was drunk, or wearing a short skirt – I dare you. At 19, I was forced into a car by a very drunk, infernally angry ex-partner and driven at hellraising speed down a motorway against the black veil of night in Irun, Spain. I was told that we were both going to die. I tried to scream, but the terror was caught dry in my throat and nothing came out. I couldn’t move. At last, miles out of the city, a cohort of police vehicles, sirens wailing, brought what I was sure were my last moments to a screeching halt. My partner was taken to prison that night, the following day found guilty of driving under the influence and speeding, banned from driving in Spain and slapped with a fine. I have never been truly OK since. All that is to say, I know what it feels like to be out of control, hurtling towards the paralysing promise of imminent pain and perhaps even death. And this past two weeks, with the news of Sarah Everard’s death, it’s like I’m living it again. Feeling that squeezing, racing, breathless sensation of absolute white-cold terror in my chest. My body is shuddery but frozen still. I felt it in the Renault aged 19, and it lives inside me to rear its devastating head at moments like this. I feel like I’m going to be sick. The nightmares never stop but the flashbacks have grown stronger again.

  • Prince William & Prince Harry Reportedly Find It 'Complicated' to Have Father Prince Charles as Their Boss

    The media is so focused on Prince Harry being on the outs with his family, but everyone might be missing the bigger picture — he’s not the only one who struggles with having a relationship with his father, Prince Charles. That’s the one area Harry might have in common with his brother, Prince William. It […]

  • How Sofia Richie Feels About Scott Disick Revealing Her Kourtney Kardashian Ultimatum

    Scott Disick talked about his split with Sofia Richie on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Read how Sofia feels about the conversation below.

  • Atlanta spa shootings suspect was turned in by parents: 'There are conflicting emotions' when families call authorities

    "We were contacted by members of the family indicating that may be their son, so we met with them," said Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds. “They were very distraught, and they were very helpful in this apprehension."