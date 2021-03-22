Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies from suicide after suffering lasting Covid symptoms

The Daily Beast

Larry W. SmithAn army of police, armored vehicles, and helicopters descended on a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket Monday afternoon after a gunman opened fire at the store, sending shoppers fleeing for their lives. “He shot right at us. I didn’t look. I just ran,” Sarah Moonshadow, a 42-year-old south Boulder resident, told The Daily Beast on Monday, as her son stood next to her holding the strawberries they’d purchased just before the gunfire began. While details of the incident, including how many people died or were injured remain unclear, the Boulder Police Department told The Daily Beast that reports of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive came in around 2:30 p.m. local time. Boulder Community Health confirmed that at least one person was brought to their emergency room in connection with the shooting. A live feed from the grocery store appeared to show at least three motionless bodies at the scene. The live-streamer said he could hear gunshots from inside the store as he took cover in the parking lot. At around 3:30 p.m., a topless and barefoot man in handcuffs was escorted out of the supermarket by two officers and taken to an ambulance. He appeared to have blood on his hands and legs. Another man was also escorted out of the store with his hands in the air and was not handcuffed.Witnesses described a scene of terror inside the market, as customers and workers ran for cover after hearing at least three loud bangs. “Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a Monday statement on Twitter. ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021 Videos of the scene showed officers from various agencies, including the Jefferson County SWAT team, swarming the store about 30 minutes outside downtown Boulder. At least three medical helicopters were also spotted landing at a nearby high school, CBS Denver reported. As people were being escorted across the parking lot, authorities continued to issue a warning over a loudspeaker.“The entire building is surrounded, you need to surrender. Come out with your hands up, unarmed,” they said.A 21-year-old who works at the Starbucks Coffee in the store told The Daily Beast she saw a person who was gunned down outside the building.Daniel Douglas, who was inside the supermarket when the incident began, told KDVR that he was waiting on his pizza when “we started hearing gunshots.”“It sounded like someone was breaking the glass at first,” Douglas said. “We started screaming and hit the ground.”One witness told The Denver Post the suspect “didn’t say shit” before he began shooting. “He just came in and started shooting.” The other witness said the gunman, “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”Witness to Boulder supermarket shooting tells @CBSDenver his son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren went to the pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccine shot and the suspected shooter "shot the woman in front of them." He says they hid in a coat closet for an hour https://t.co/DPcYtUaAJD pic.twitter.com/BrsrOV2UwK— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2021 One local resident told CBS Denver that his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren were in the King Sooper’s pharmacy to get a COVID-19 vaccine when the shooter “shot the woman in front of them.” The man said that his family hid in a coat closet for about an hour before they were able to escape.Mason Alexander, a resident artist at Auspicious Tattoo, which is a street over from King Soopers, told The Daily Beast that he was having “a regular day [when] we heard what sounded like gunshots.”“So we went outside to investigate and a bunch of police units started rolling up, we saw multiple units of officers go by, a SWAT truck, I saw a couple of officers escorting a guy who looked like he got shot in the leg—I don’t know if it was the shooter or not,” he said. “We’re all safe in here, we’re locked inside the studio. Nobody’s injured, but we’re all a little shook up for sure.”#BREAKING this is the scene at the King Soopers in Boulder where an active shooter has been reported. Massive police presence #9News pic.twitter.com/ExD9j9b1Hf— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 22, 2021 Citing a law enforcement source, ABC News said Monday that officers were responding to reports that an individual had been shot in the parking lot area. When they arrived, the suspect opened fire on the officers, the outlet stated, adding that while there are reports of injuries, details are currently unavailable. “I was in shock initially when we realized what was happening and once I called my mom and said I was ok and let her know what was happening, it all kind of sunk in…It’s happening all over America, seeing it on the news, it’s something I’ve grown up with, people my age and my generation are used to this. And it's just never something that I would ever think would happen in my town," another witness told KDVR.The incident comes at the heels of a mass shooting in Atlanta, where a 21-year-old man killed eight people at three Asian massage parlors. Bob Sargent, a 49-year-old South Boulder resident, told The Daily Beast he was planning to go shopping at the store today to buy produce for his catering company when he heard about the shooting.While he said it's awful to witness a shooting at a store he has frequented for over 20 years, he added, "Given the current state of affairs, I'm not that shocked."