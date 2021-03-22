Texas Roadhouse CEO Kent Taylor dies from suicide after suffering lasting Covid symptoms

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Graig Graziosi
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
This photo provided by restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse shows company founder and CEO Kent Taylor. Taylor has died, according to the family and company on Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Ron Bath/Texas Roadhouse via AP) (AP)
This photo provided by restaurant chain Texas Roadhouse shows company founder and CEO Kent Taylor. Taylor has died, according to the family and company on Sunday, March 21, 2021. (Ron Bath/Texas Roadhouse via AP) (AP)

Kent Taylor, the CEO and co-founder of the Texas Roadhouse chain of steakhouses, has died due to suicide caused by "unbearable" complications caused by Covid-19, according to his family.

Mr Taylor was battling lasting symptoms brought on by Covid-19, including tinnitus, according to a statement released by the family.

“Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was, but the suffering that greatly intensified in recent days became unbearable,” the statement read.

Mr Taylor apparently set up a fund prior to his death to help military veterans also suffering from tinnitus.

“But in true Kent fashion, he always found a silver lining to help others. Most recently, he committed to fund a clinical study to help members of the military who also suffer with tinnitus,” the statement said.

Read more

Tinnitus causes a dull to intense, sometimes constant, ringing in the ears.

Mr Taylor's death was confirmed by the restaurant chain in a Facebook post.

“We will miss you, Kent. Because of you and your dream of Texas Roadhouse, we get to say we [love] our jobs every day," the post, issued last Thursday, said.

The restaurateur made headlines last year when he opted to give up his bonus and base salary to pay for his employees' salaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The total amount that went to employee salaries was just under $1m.

According to the company's board of directors, the president of Texas Roadhouse, Jerry Morgan, will take over as CEO.

“While you never expect the loss of such a visionary as Kent, our succession plan, which Kent led, gives us great confidence,” Greg Moore, the company's lead director, said in a news release.

Recommended Stories

  • Don't Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine, Doctors Warn

    The United States’ COVID-19 vaccine program is rolling out at an increasing pace across the country. With new vaccination locations opening up and new vaccines becoming available, if you haven't already gotten an appointment, you likely will in the very near future, as President Joe Biden says there will be enough vaccine in May for all adults in the U.S. to get their shots. The expansion of the vaccine program makes it increasingly important to be aware of how to prepare for your shot and how to recuperate in the aftermath. In addition to being wary about taking over-the-counter medications and getting other shots too close to your COVID vaccine, experts are now warning people to not get this common treatment within two weeks of their shot. Read on to find out what it is, and for what you could experience after your dose, check out The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Pfizer, Data Shows. Doctors are advising that you don't do any steroid shots close to your COVID vaccine. The Spine Intervention Society's (SIS) interim advice is currently to keep a period of two weeks between your COVID vaccine and your regular steroid shots. “It may be prudent, based on indirect evidence, to schedule elective corticosteroid injection approximately two weeks before vaccine administration and no later than one week before vaccine administration to avoid potential decrease in immunogenicity of the mRNA vaccines,” they advise.While some other experts' timelines vary slightly, the general consensus is the same. Michaela Schneiderbauer, MD, of Southern Vermont Health Care recently wrote: "While conclusive evidence is not yet available to recommend for or against using steroids around COVID-19 vaccinations, the providers at SVMC Orthopedics are recommending that our patients hold steroid injections in the two weeks before and one week after administration of COVID-19 vaccine.” And for more COVID news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. While there is no proof of any issues, experts are erring on the side of caution at the present time. The SIS stresses that “there is no direct evidence that corticosteroid injection renders the vaccine ineffective,” and that given “potentially unique circumstances related to each individual patient, including COVID-19 risk factors, potential morbidity/mortality from the illness, and the nature of indications for the corticosteroid injection, an injection may be appropriate inside of the optimal waiting periods.”Family medicine physician Neha Vyas, MD, agrees with that notion, adding that common sense and flexibility are essential. “You have to look at the risk and benefits," she told the Cleveland Clinic. "If you are in excruciating pain and you can’t walk—and you can be at risk for getting a blood clot if you don’t walk—then get the steroid injection."But where possible and where your doctor advises it, the current advice is to wait if you can. And for another activity you should avoid around your shot, check out Don’t Do This Two Hours Before or After Your Vaccine, Doctors Warn. This is typically the case surrounding vaccines and other medical treatments. There is nothing unusual about the COVID vaccines in this sense. In short, like all vaccines, they trigger a response from your immune system and while your body is temporarily behaving differently as a result of that, regular medical treatments may go differently.For example, because a small number of people experienced facial swelling from the Moderna vaccine, doctors don’t recommend that you book dermal fillers during the two weeks on either side of your vaccination. “What’s going on is that we want a robust immune response from the COVID-19 vaccine. So anything that would interfere with it should be avoided,” Vyas says. And for more about Moderna, check out The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Moderna, Data Shows. Talk to your doctor before altering your treatment plan. All experts stress that before altering any treatment you’re receiving, steroid injections included, ahead of your COVID vaccine, you must speak to your doctor. "Talk to your provider about when it would be safe to get the COVID-19 vaccine because there are always exceptions to every rule," Vyas says. "Cancer therapies, immune suppression or if you have a rheumatologic disease and you need certain shots or injections every month, don’t put those off."In addition, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also advises that you should make your vaccine provider aware if you have any of the following conditions: allergies; fever; a bleeding disorder or you’re on blood thinners; are immunocompromised; are pregnant or planning to become pregnant; are breastfeeding; have received another COVID-19 vaccine. This will ensure that your vaccination goes according to plan.But in general, Vyas says, people with preexisting conditions shouldn't worry. "If you have hypertension or another common medical condition, you can have a little more peace of mind knowing that they did studies and trials on the COVID-19 vaccines which included people with the same conditions. The good news is that they responded well to the vaccines. So, don’t change any of your regular medications,” she says. And for more on how long the vaccine keeps you safe, check out Dr. Fauci Says Your COVID Vaccine Protects You For This Long.

  • Trump said he 'listened' to Dr. Anthony Fauci on how to handle the coronavirus pandemic but 'didn't do what he said'

    "I listened to him, but I didn't do what he said because frankly his record is not a good record," Trump said in a podcast interview with Lisa Boothe.

  • ‘He Shot Right at Us’: Gunman Terrorizes Boulder Supermarket

    Larry W. SmithAn army of police, armored vehicles, and helicopters descended on a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket Monday afternoon after a gunman opened fire at the store, sending shoppers fleeing for their lives. “He shot right at us. I didn’t look. I just ran,” Sarah Moonshadow, a 42-year-old south Boulder resident, told The Daily Beast on Monday, as her son stood next to her holding the strawberries they’d purchased just before the gunfire began. While details of the incident, including how many people died or were injured remain unclear, the Boulder Police Department told The Daily Beast that reports of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive came in around 2:30 p.m. local time. Boulder Community Health confirmed that at least one person was brought to their emergency room in connection with the shooting. A live feed from the grocery store appeared to show at least three motionless bodies at the scene. The live-streamer said he could hear gunshots from inside the store as he took cover in the parking lot. At around 3:30 p.m., a topless and barefoot man in handcuffs was escorted out of the supermarket by two officers and taken to an ambulance. He appeared to have blood on his hands and legs. Another man was also escorted out of the store with his hands in the air and was not handcuffed.Witnesses described a scene of terror inside the market, as customers and workers ran for cover after hearing at least three loud bangs. “Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder. My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a Monday statement on Twitter. ALERT: Active Shooter at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. AVOID THE AREA. PIO is en-route.— Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 22, 2021 Videos of the scene showed officers from various agencies, including the Jefferson County SWAT team, swarming the store about 30 minutes outside downtown Boulder. At least three medical helicopters were also spotted landing at a nearby high school, CBS Denver reported. As people were being escorted across the parking lot, authorities continued to issue a warning over a loudspeaker.“The entire building is surrounded, you need to surrender. Come out with your hands up, unarmed,” they said.A 21-year-old who works at the Starbucks Coffee in the store told The Daily Beast she saw a person who was gunned down outside the building.Daniel Douglas, who was inside the supermarket when the incident began, told KDVR that he was waiting on his pizza when “we started hearing gunshots.”“It sounded like someone was breaking the glass at first,” Douglas said. “We started screaming and hit the ground.”One witness told The Denver Post the suspect “didn’t say shit” before he began shooting. “He just came in and started shooting.” The other witness said the gunman, “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.”Witness to Boulder supermarket shooting tells @CBSDenver his son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren went to the pharmacy for a COVID-19 vaccine shot and the suspected shooter "shot the woman in front of them." He says they hid in a coat closet for an hour https://t.co/DPcYtUaAJD pic.twitter.com/BrsrOV2UwK— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2021 One local resident told CBS Denver that his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren were in the King Sooper’s pharmacy to get a COVID-19 vaccine when the shooter “shot the woman in front of them.” The man said that his family hid in a coat closet for about an hour before they were able to escape.Mason Alexander, a resident artist at Auspicious Tattoo, which is a street over from King Soopers, told The Daily Beast that he was having “a regular day [when] we heard what sounded like gunshots.”“So we went outside to investigate and a bunch of police units started rolling up, we saw multiple units of officers go by, a SWAT truck, I saw a couple of officers escorting a guy who looked like he got shot in the leg—I don’t know if it was the shooter or not,” he said. “We’re all safe in here, we’re locked inside the studio. Nobody’s injured, but we’re all a little shook up for sure.”#BREAKING this is the scene at the King Soopers in Boulder where an active shooter has been reported. Massive police presence #9News pic.twitter.com/ExD9j9b1Hf— Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 22, 2021 Citing a law enforcement source, ABC News said Monday that officers were responding to reports that an individual had been shot in the parking lot area. When they arrived, the suspect opened fire on the officers, the outlet stated, adding that while there are reports of injuries, details are currently unavailable. “I was in shock initially when we realized what was happening and once I called my mom and said I was ok and let her know what was happening, it all kind of sunk in…It’s happening all over America, seeing it on the news, it’s something I’ve grown up with, people my age and my generation are used to this. And it’s just never something that I would ever think would happen in my town,” another witness told KDVR.The incident comes at the heels of a mass shooting in Atlanta, where a 21-year-old man killed eight people at three Asian massage parlors. Bob Sargent, a 49-year-old South Boulder resident, told The Daily Beast he was planning to go shopping at the store today to buy produce for his catering company when he heard about the shooting.While he said it’s awful to witness a shooting at a store he has frequented for over 20 years, he added, “Given the current state of affairs, I’m not that shocked.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Díaz dies in tragic lightning strike

    Katherine Díaz, who held Olympic aspirations, died Friday after a tragic lightning strike in her native El Salvador. She was 22.

  • Husband says he wasn't told wife died in spa shooting

    "Was I consoled? No," Mario González said. "What I need more than anything is help because I've got a girl and a boy."

  • 6-year-old Texas girl shot and killed over spilled water

    According to KPRC-TV, Laurionne Walker, 6, was fatally shot on the morning of March 19, and the police in Pasadena, Texas, a town outside of Houston, have charged suspect Raymeon Means, 35, with capital murder. Alvarez told KPRC that what he heard next was Means arguing with other residents of the complex.

  • Charlie Puth Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Shirtless Paparazzi Photos

    While body shaming isn't anything new, social media amplifies critical voices and makes it easier for trolls to target their victims directly. Celebrities aren't immune from unsolicited comments on their bodies, even when they're just going about their lives. And the latest public figure to call out body shamers is 29-year-old singer Charlie Puth, who took to Instagram to address the bullying he's been on the receiving end of lately. Keep reading to find out what Puth had to say about the shirtless paparazzi photos of himself that recently hit the internet, and for another celebrity who's had enough, check out Jonah Hill Gets Real About Body Shaming After Tabloid Prints Beach Photos. Paparazzi caught Puth leaving the gym last week. As Buzzfeed reports, photographers captured Puth walking to his car in sweat shorts, a backwards baseball cap, and tennis shoes, holding his t-shirt in his hand. The "See You Again" singer is talking on the phone and also carrying a water bottle, having just finished a workout. For Serena Williams' Husband Defends Her Against Body Shaming Comment Puth shot back at body shamers. The photos quickly hit the internet, and while plenty of his fans were happy to new shots of the artist, trolls also came out of the wordwork. Puth responded to critics of the way he looks on Twitter on Mar. 19."Hey just a very quick reminder that it’s not cool to body shame anyone," he wrote. "Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is. Sorry I don’t have an 8 pack like d***……"For more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. He's said he doesn't work out just so he can look a certain way. Speaking to Men's Health in 2019, Puth talked about his attitude towards wellness and exercise and how it's most important to him to build his confidence and clear his head. "I found that when I started working out, my music-making process got better, because I think my mind was less crowded," the star said. He also shared that he wasn't chasing physical perfection. Read about a famous duo who are also striking back at critics with This Celebrity Couple Is Defending Their 35-Year Age Gap. Fans were quick to show their support of the star. Fans were quick to praise Puth for his anti-body shaming message and to show their support of him. Some even replied to his tweet with their own insecurities and the features they've been bullied for, showing solidarity.The next day, Puth tweeted, "I miss you always," seemingly directed at his fans. They responded by making "WE LOVE YOU CHARLIE" trend on Twitter. The singer shared a screenshot of the trending topic and wrote, "This was a very nice thing to see. Love to all of you this made my day," with a smile/cry emoji. For another celeb whose fans are standing with them, here's Britney Spears' Boyfriend Just Slammed Her Dad on Instagram.

  • 1-year-old dies after she’s bitten on the head by family dog, Illinois police say

    She had celebrated her first birthday the week before.

  • Texas Roadhouse Founder And CEO Kent Taylor Has Died At 65

    His family said he was experiencing "a battle with post-Covid-related symptoms including severe tinnitus."

  • Texas Roadhouse’s Kent Taylor Dealt with ‘Severe’ Tinnitus After COVID Illness: Here’s What to Know

    After dealing with tinnitus, the restaurant CEO committed to fund a clinical study into the condition to help members of the military

  • Do you think Monopoly cards are way outdated? Here’s how you can help change them

    Some fans weren’t happy about the update, and said it’s part of “cancel culture.”

  • Boston Marathon bomber: Supreme Court agrees to consider reinstating death sentence for Dzhokhar Tsarnaev

    Circuit Court of Appeals removed sentencing in 2020 over concerns with jury selection process

  • Court could reimpose Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

    The Supreme Court said Monday it will consider reinstating the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, presenting President Joe Biden with an early test of his opposition to capital punishment.

  • Lakers lack offensive punch minus LeBron James, fall to Suns

    With LeBron James and the rest of the starting frontcourt missing Sunday, the Lakers had no offensive rhythm during a 111-94 defeat in Phoenix.

  • Queen to appoint diversity chief following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's racism claims, royal source says

    The royals will also "seek independent views" on being more inclusive to people of color, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ+ communities

  • Donald Trump criticized after boasting he ‘didn’t do’ what Dr Anthony Fauci advised

    ‘I always say he’s a better pitcher of a baseball than he is at what he does because he was wrong so much’

  • Capitol riots prosecutor suggests some will be charged with sedition and 11 Molotov cocktail bombs were altered to ‘act like napalm’

    Justice Department has so far not pursued sedition charges against any of the 400 suspects

  • Trump attacks Biden on Mexico border, claiming his policies should have been continued ‘on autopilot’

    Donald Trump called on Biden administration to accept their failure to end ‘Biden Border Crisis’

  • Lakers legend Elgin Baylor: Reaction to his death

    Lakers legend and former Clippers executive Elgin Baylor died Monday at 86.

  • Biden news: DHS chief blames Trump for border situation as president to announce new vaccine targets

    Follow the latest on US politics