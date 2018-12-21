Is Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) CEO Being Overpaid?

Wayne Taylor has been the CEO of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) since 2011. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Wayne Taylor’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.3b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$8.6m. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$525k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$2.0b to US$6.4b. The median total CEO compensation was US$5.2m.

It would therefore appear that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. pays Wayne Taylor more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Texas Roadhouse has changed from year to year.

Is Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 17% each year. Its revenue is up 11% over last year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business.

Has Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 76% over three years, Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO is paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Texas Roadhouse, Inc. pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Texas Roadhouse.

