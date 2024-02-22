Texas school did not violate CROWN Act by suspending Darryl George

CHAMBERS COUNTY - A Texas judge ruled in favor of Barbers Hill ISD Thursday, saying its suspension of senior student Darryl George was not in violation of the state's CROWN Act.

Barbers Hill ISD removed the Black 18-year-old student from regular classes Aug. 31, stating he was not complying with the dress code in regards to the length of his locs hairstyle. The Texas CROWN Act, which prohibits race-based hair discrimination, went into effect just one day later.

Darryl George showing his locs hairstyle Sept. 10, 2023. / Credit: Darresha George / AP

Darresha George filed a complaint on her son's behalf, maintaining BHISD violated the Texas CROWN Act. Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole had defended the district's actions, saying the CROWN Act does not mention length, specifically. BHISD filed the lawsuit to clarify whether the law is being violated.

In a bench trial, Judge Chap Cain III sided with the district.

The George family initially filed a federal civil rights lawsuit, which is still pending, against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton for not enforcing the law.

BHISD previously clashed with two other Black male students over the dress code.

District officials told cousins De'Andre Arnold and Kaden Bradford they had to cut their locs in 2020. The two students' families sued the school district in May 2020, and a federal judge later ruled the district's hair policy was discriminatory. Their case, which garnered national attention and remains pending, helped spur Texas lawmakers to pass the CROWN Act. Both students withdrew from the school, with Bradford returning after the judge's ruling.

