Texas school district uses unique loophole to get around Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates

A school district in Texas found a loophole in Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order to ban mask mandates across the state Tuesday when it altered its dress code to include masks, according to its website.

"The Texas Governor does not have the authority to usurp the Board of Trustees' exclusive power and duty to govern and oversee the management of the public schools of the district," said Paris Independent School District on its website. "Nothing in the Governor's Executive Order 38 states he has suspended Chapter 11 of the Texas Education Code, and therefore the Board has elected to amend its dress code consistent with its statutory authority."

The district has close to 4,000 students across eight campuses and is located roughly 100 miles northeast of Dallas.

Abbott's executive order prohibits any "government entity, including a county, city, school district and public health authority" and "any public or private entity that is receiving or will receive public funds" from enforcing mask or vaccine mandates.

Violations of the order could warrant fines of $1,000.

"The Board of Trustees is concerned about the health and safety of its students and employees," according to the release. "The Board believes the dress code can be used to mitigate communicable health issues, and therefore has amended the PISD dress code to protect our students and employees."

