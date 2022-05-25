Texas school shooting: 2 fourth-graders, teacher among those killed at Uvalde Elementary

One of two teachers fatally shot at a Texas elementary school Tuesday was “trying to protect her students” from a gunman who killed 21 people, including 19 children, a relative told The New York Times.

Eva Mireles. (Uvalde CISD)

Eva Mireles, who taught fourth grade, had been an educator for 17 years, according to her profile at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, west of San Antonio.

Lydia Martinez Delgado, Mireles’ aunt, told The Times that she was an avid hiker who took pride in teaching students of Latino heritage, The Times reported.

Martinez Delgado told KSAT-TV of San Antonio that she was “furious” over the shooting and others, saying: “These children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all. This is my hometown a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones.”

Uziyah Garcia (Nikki Cross)

Two fourth graders were also among the dead, relatives confirmed to news outlets.

Uziyah Garcia was identified by his aunt, Nikki Cross, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported. He would have turned 10 this summer, Cross told the station.

Xavier Lopez, 10, had been at an awards ceremony with his mother hours before the shooting, KSAT reported.

The other 17 children and a second teacher also killed in the shooting were not immediately identified.

Xavier Lopez (Lopez Family via KSAT)

“My heart was broken today,” Hal Harrell, the superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School, told reporters. “We’re a small community. And we’ll need your prayers to get us through this.”

The gunman is believed to have shot his grandmother before driving to the school and “shooting every single person that was in front of him,” said Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The grandmother was hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

More than a dozen other people, including children and law enforcement officers, were also injured.