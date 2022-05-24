Texas school shooting latest news: 14 children killed in massacre at primary school

Josie Ensor
Law enforcement rushed to the scene of the shooting in Texas - AP
Fourteen children and a teacher were killed on Tuesday after a teenage gunman opened fire in a primary school in rural Texas.

The 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, on Tuesday morning with a handgun and a rifle.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Greg Abbott, Texas’ governor, said.

The shooter engaged in a firefight with Texas border patrol officers before running into the school and barricading himself inside.

The Uvalde Police Department said the suspect was killed by responding officers just after 1pm. He was reportedly a student at a nearby high school.

Follow the latest updates below.

10:19 PM

Arming teachers would stop future attacks, says Texas attorney-general

Ken Paxton, Texas' attorney-general, has claimed in response to the shooting in Uvalde that arming teachers could keep children safe in the future.

Mr Paxton, a Republican, told conservative news network Newsmax that "having potentially teachers and other administrators be armed" could prevent future attacks.

He said: "First responders typically can't get there in time to prevent a shooting. It's just not possible unless you have a police officer on every campus.

"I think you're going to have to do more at the school."

10:03 PM

Guns deaths up since Biden took office

The US saw nearly 20,000 firearms homicides in 2020.

The number increased by more than 50 per cent from 2020 to 2021, according to a recent FBI report.

The report, titled "Active Shooter Incidents in the United States in 2021," says there were 61 mass shooting incidents” in the US in 2021, representing a nearly 100 per cent rise in such attacks from 2017, which saw 31.

Over the past five years, active shooter incidents have steadily increased, with the most recent 10 days ago in Buffalo, New York, where a white gunman opened fire on black supermarket shoppers in a racially motivated attack.

Law enforcement officers help relatives at the Uvalde Civic Center - AP
09:56 PM

White House: Biden due to speak soon

The White House press secretary says President Biden will speak about the shooting later this evening.

Mr Biden has ordered all flags at federal buildings to fly at half-mast.

09:52 PM

Watch: Texas governor confirms 15 dead

09:45 PM

In pictures: School's pupils take shelter in local centre

A child looks on through a glass window from inside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde - REUTERS
A child looks through a glass window from inside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde - REUTERS
A law enforcement officer helps people cross the street at Uvalde Memorial Hospital - AP
09:37 PM

Uvalde a town of mostly Hispanic and Mexican residents

The Uvalde primary school, which has 600 students enrolled, is located 60 miles east of the Mexican border.

Uvalde is a town of some 16,000 mostly Hispanic and Mexican residents with a low crime rate.

09:29 PM

Gunman named

Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, has named the suspect as Salvador Ramos, 18.

Mr Abbott told reporters that Ramos abandoned his vehicle and entered the school armed with a pistol and rifle.

Ramos is understood to have been shot dead by police.

Parents and families wait for news outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde - REUTERS
09:22 PM

What we know so far

  • A gunman has killed 14 children and a teacher at a primary school in Texas on Tuesday

  • The shooter was shot and killed by police, according to local media

  • The suspect, named as Salvador Ramos, 18, entered Ross Elementary School in Uvalde armed with a rifle and a handgun, according to Texas' governor

  • Greg Abbott, the governor, told reporters that Ramos also shot his grandmother

  • It is the fifth-worst school shooting in US history

