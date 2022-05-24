Texas school shooting latest news: 14 children killed in massacre at primary school

Law enforcement rushed to the scene of the shooting in Texas - AP

14 dead at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde

Children aged between seven and 10

Fifth-worst school shooting in US history

Report and what we know so far

Fourteen children and a teacher were killed on Tuesday after a teenage gunman opened fire in a primary school in rural Texas.

The 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, on Tuesday morning with a handgun and a rifle.

“He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Greg Abbott, Texas’ governor, said.

The shooter engaged in a firefight with Texas border patrol officers before running into the school and barricading himself inside.

The Uvalde Police Department said the suspect was killed by responding officers just after 1pm. He was reportedly a student at a nearby high school.

10:19 PM

Arming teachers would stop future attacks, says Texas attorney-general

Ken Paxton, Texas' attorney-general, has claimed in response to the shooting in Uvalde that arming teachers could keep children safe in the future.

Mr Paxton, a Republican, told conservative news network Newsmax that "having potentially teachers and other administrators be armed" could prevent future attacks.

He said: "First responders typically can't get there in time to prevent a shooting. It's just not possible unless you have a police officer on every campus.

"I think you're going to have to do more at the school."

Asked on Newsmax about his solution for school shootings, Texas AG Ken Paxton mentions arming teachers pic.twitter.com/3maBKJ7uR5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2022

10:03 PM

Guns deaths up since Biden took office

The US saw nearly 20,000 firearms homicides in 2020.

The number increased by more than 50 per cent from 2020 to 2021, according to a recent FBI report.

The report, titled "Active Shooter Incidents in the United States in 2021," says there were 61 mass shooting incidents” in the US in 2021, representing a nearly 100 per cent rise in such attacks from 2017, which saw 31.

Over the past five years, active shooter incidents have steadily increased, with the most recent 10 days ago in Buffalo, New York, where a white gunman opened fire on black supermarket shoppers in a racially motivated attack.

Law enforcement officers help relatives at the Uvalde Civic Center - AP

09:56 PM

White House: Biden due to speak soon

The White House press secretary says President Biden will speak about the shooting later this evening.

Mr Biden has ordered all flags at federal buildings to fly at half-mast.

President Biden has been briefed on the horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas and will continue to be briefed regularly as information becomes available. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) May 24, 2022

09:52 PM

Watch: Texas governor confirms 15 dead

Shooting at Texas elementary school leaves 14 students and 1 teacher dead, Gov. Abbott says. https://t.co/78vrISbFs0 pic.twitter.com/K0JwTadzyP — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 24, 2022

09:45 PM

In pictures: School's pupils take shelter in local centre

A child looks on through a glass window from inside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde - REUTERS

A child looks through a glass window from inside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a suspected shooting, in Uvalde - REUTERS

A law enforcement officer helps people cross the street at Uvalde Memorial Hospital - AP

09:37 PM

Uvalde a town of mostly Hispanic and Mexican residents

The Uvalde primary school, which has 600 students enrolled, is located 60 miles east of the Mexican border.

Uvalde is a town of some 16,000 mostly Hispanic and Mexican residents with a low crime rate.

09:29 PM

Gunman named

Greg Abbott, Texas' governor, has named the suspect as Salvador Ramos, 18.

Mr Abbott told reporters that Ramos abandoned his vehicle and entered the school armed with a pistol and rifle.

Ramos is understood to have been shot dead by police.

Parents and families wait for news outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde - REUTERS

09:22 PM

