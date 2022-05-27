Texas school shooting suspect's mother seen praying on front porch of her parents' home

UVALDE, TEXAS – Adriana Reyes, the mother of Texas school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos, was praying on the front porch of her parents' Uvalde home on Thursday evening, the same home where her son allegedly shot his grandmother on Tuesday before going on a murderous rampage at an elementary school less than a mile away.

Reyes appeared emotional, rocking back and forth as she murmured prayers and held what looked like a rosary in her hands.

Earlier in the day on Thursday, Reyes's father, Rolando, told Fox News Digital that his daughter is "feeling bad for everybody," but added, "She lost her son, too."

Reyes declined to answer questions on Thursday evening, telling Fox News Digital, "I am praying."

Ramos is accused of shooting his grandmother in the face inside their home then driving her truck to Robb Elementary School and killing 19 children and two adults.

TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: LIVE UPDATES

Rolando, the grandfather, told Fox News Digital on Thursday morning that his wife was conscious but couldn't talk after a surgery on Wednesday.

University Health hospital in San Antonio listed a 66-year-old female victim, who is presumed to be Ramos's grandmother, as still in serious condition on Thursday.

Reyes traveled with her wounded mother to San Antonio on Tuesday, but returned to Uvalde that evening apparently in disbelief about her son's violent rampage, according to her boyfriend's mother, Maria Alvarez.

UVALDE, TEXAS SCHOOL SHOOTING: TIMELINE OF MASSACRE THAT LEFT AT LEAST 19 CHILDREN, 2 TEACHERS DEAD

"She just said, ‘I came back because I have to find my son. I don’t know where he’s at,'" Alvarez told Fox News Digital about the conversation she had with Reyes at her home several hours after the attack.

"She said, ‘I don’t believe that my son would do that. He loved my mom.'"

Ramos was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol tactical team member inside a classroom about one hour after he entered the school.

Story continues

The 18-year-old sent a series of messages on Facebook about 30 minutes before the attack that said, "I’m going to shoot my grandmother," "I’ve shot my grandmother," and, "I’m going to shoot an elementary school."

Ramos did not have any criminal history and investigators are still trying to identify a motive for the attack.

Rolando, Ramos's grandfather, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that his grandson never did anything to indicate that he is capable of this level of violence, but Reyes told ABC News that her son could be aggressive.

"I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like 'what are you up to?" Reyes told the news outlet. "He can be aggressive... If he really got mad."