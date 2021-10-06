Texas school shooting suspect arrested
An 18-year-old turned himself in to police after four people were injured in a shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas. Mireya Villarreal shares the latest.
Dale Topham, a teacher at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, was present during the shooting that left four victims injured.
(Reuters) -Authorities arrested an 18-year-old male in connection with a Texas high school shooting that left four people injured after a fight broke out in a classroom on Wednesday morning, police said. The suspect, who fled the Timberview High School in Arlington, after the shooting, was taken into custody after a brief manhunt and will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said. The incident, first reported at about 9:15 a.m. local time, on the second floor of the school, prompted a lockdown and a massive police response to secure the building before students were placed on buses and taken off the campus.
High school placed in lockdown after gunman opens fire
A suspect who police say shot two people Wednesday at a Dallas-area high school has been taken into custody.
Simpkins, a student a the school, is said to be the person who opened fire in a classroom after getting into a fight with another student. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Buses lined up outside Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, to help evacuate students after a shooting in a classroom Wednesday (10/6), according to police. Investigators said four people were injured and the suspect is in custody. Students were taken to a nearby performing arts center to be reunited with their families.
