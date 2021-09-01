Texas school temporarily closes after two teachers die from COVID-19 in a week

A school in Texas closed for the rest of the week on Tuesday after two teachers died from COVID-19 within a week, the Waco Tribune-Herald reports.

State of play: The campus at Connally Junior High School won't open until after Labor Day for deep sanitation, after sixth-grade social studies teacher Natalia Chansler died on Aug. 28, having notified the school three days earlier that she tested positive for COVID-19.

That came after seventh-grade social studies teacher David McCormick died on Aug. 24, after last being seen on campus a week earlier.

Worth noting: Jill Bottelberghe, assistant superintendent of human resources, told the Tribune-Herald that the school's entire staff was tested for the virus last Sunday and Monday.

Since classes started on Aug. 18 the school has had 51 positive cases.

Why it matters: COVID-19 cases in Texas schools are surging because of the Delta variant. Gov. Greg Abbott has fought vehemently against implementing public health measures like vaccine and mask mandates.

Since the Texas Department of State Health Services started tracking data on Aug. 2 for the new school year, there have been 20,256 reported COVID-19 cases among students, per the Texas Tribune.

What they're saying: “We are very heartbroken,” Bottelberghe said. “This is the second staff member that we have lost in a matter of a week due to COVID. It is very devastating as far as the students, the staff, and the community as a whole.”

