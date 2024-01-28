'TEXAS' season, Beerology, grants and more in this week's community news

58th Season of TEXAS Outdoor Musical tickets on sale; debut of 'Shakespeare in the Canyon'

CANYON — TEXAS Outdoor Musical has announced its 58th Season is now on sale. The season will run every Tuesday through Sunday, from June 6 to Aug. 3. Alongside the musical, there will also be a brand new experience for audiences, “Shakespeare in the Canyon,” which will be Tuesdays in July, starting July 9.

Artistic Director Stephen Crandall said in a news release: “The 58th season of live performance in Palo Duro Canyon promises to be a great one. We’re gearing up for a new, spectacular season of TEXAS Outdoor Musical, as well as introducing of our new Shakespeare in the Canyon series featuring the bard’s most famous and magical comedy, A Midsummer Night’s Dream! It promises to be one of the most exciting times in TPHF’s history down at the Pioneer Amphitheater. I encourage families from all over to come and experience the spirit and magic of our productions in one of the most beautiful and scenic state parks in Texas.”

For the Shakespeare in the Canyon shows, special themed foods will be available in their concession stand. There will be discounts for seniors, military and West Texas A&M University staff/faculty/students. Tickets and information are available at texas-show.com or by calling the box office at 806-651-2181.

For a complete listing of times, costs, volunteer opportunities and more information, visit the website, www.texas-show.com .

WT seeks nominations for 2024 Distinguished Alumni Awards

CANYON — It’s time again to honor West Texas A&M University Buffs who stand out from the herd. The Distinguished Alumni nomination period is open now through March 1.

The WT Distinguished Alumni Award, first presented in 1970, honors outstanding alumni who have made significant contributions to society, and whose accomplishments, affiliations and careers have honored the legacy of excellence at WT.

Nominations may be filed online at buffalum.com/distinguished-alumni-awards.html. Supporting materials may be sent to Hall at rhall@wtamu.edu.

Those selected as 2024 Distinguished Alumni will be announced in August and celebrated in the fall at the Phoenix banquet during Homecoming Week.

Beerology is back at the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) on Friday, March 1, from 7 to 10 p.m. Early bird tickets are on sale now.

DHDC is brewing up some fun with Beerology: Science on Tap

Join the Don Harrington Discovery Center for craft beer, science, and lots of fun on Friday, March 1, from 7 to 10 p.m.

With plenty of pints to go around, guests will sip suds and learn about the science behind beer with Budweiser Distributing Company, pub-inspired food to snack on, and other beer-related crafts and activities.

Ticket pricing is $40 a ticket for DHDC members and $50 a ticket for non-members. This year, DHDC is also offering a VIP experience for $80 a ticket. VIPs, or Very Important Pint-holders, will have access to a private bar, special merch, and elevated bar food, including Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream. Budweiser Distributing Company is also offering VIP ticket-holders entree into a drawing for a special tasting of the exclusive Sam Adams Utopias beer. Aged in select bourbon barrels for up to 30 years, a four-ounce glass of Utopias has notes of black cherry, maple, vanilla, honeyed apricot, and caramel while sitting at 28% ABV.

Regular guests can still expect kegs full of fun, including plenty of craft beer to go around; adult beer-themed games with lots of sweet prizes; beer puppeteer, corn hole, and a beer stein-hoisting competition; local brewers and well-known brands, including Budweiser Distributing Company and more.

Ticket holders must be 21 or up, and IDs will be checked at the door. For more information and ticket sales, visit www.DHDC.org.

Beerology is presented by Budweiser Distributing Company. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Director of Development Kirk Daniels at kdaniels@dhdc.org.

Follow DHDC on Facebook and Instagram for more information on their AfterDark Events.

Parents night out via Amarillo Zoo in Feburary

The Amarillo Zoo posted via social media about an opportunity to kids to enjoy next month. "Need a free night from your wild ones? Want to take your special someone out for Valentines Day? Drop the wild kiddos off at the Zoo from 6-9pm on February 14th or 16th for a parrot pizza party," the zoo said on Faceook.

For $25 per child, participants will enjoy "an evening filled with adventure that starts with an interactive tour of the zoo, where kids can get up close and personal with some of their favorite animals. Following the tour, we will curl up with a nice pillow and blanket or a sleeping bag to eat some pizza and enjoy a movie."

The program is for kids aged 6-12 years, and pillows, blankets and sleeping bags will not be provided. Registration closes on Feb. 13/15, or when all spots are full. For more details, visit https://bit.ly/amazooprograms .

Junior Achievement of the High Plains to receive grant from Taco Bell Foundation

Junior Achievement of the High Plains in Amarillo will receive grant funding from the national Taco Bell Foundation during a check presentation Monday at the Taco Bell training facility located at 6255 Hollywood Road.

JA of the High Plains Executive Director Kasey Long says the grant money will be used to bring financial education to low and moderate income high school students in the Panhandle of Texas. “High school students in our area are hungry for the lessons JA volunteers teach in our local classrooms — lessons about career development, budgeting, the importance of good credit and staying out of debt and protecting their finances from fraud,” Long said in a news release. “Thanks to this Taco Bell Foundation grant, we will be able to continue to help students learn to manage their money wisely as they become adults and go out on their own.”

The Taco Bell Foundation breaks down barriers to educate and inspire the next generation of America’s leaders. Since 1992, it has reached more than 4 million young people across the country and has awarded more than $110 million in Live Más Scholarships and grants to youth-serving nonprofit organizations focused on education and career readiness.

Canyon Fire Department calls for next class of volunteer firefighters

CANYON – The Canyon Fire Department (CFD) is calling for its next recruit class of volunteers to go through the 2024 Recruit Training Academy. Applications to become a volunteer firefighter are due on Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Volunteer firefighters must go through nearly a year of lessons before they are trained enough to start answering calls. Average volunteer recruit classes see up to eight new recruits per year, but only 1/3 will make it through the intense training. CFD has an average of 20 volunteer firefighters on its roster, but continuing to grow the department is necessary every year.

“Our career staff can answer the initial response of a service call, but we lean on our volunteers to bring in additional response and aide,” said Canyon Fire Chief Dennis Gwyn. “It is essential to our community that we have volunteers take time out of their days, nights, and weekends to help their neighbors.”

CFD is a combination fire department, meaning that calls for service are answered by both career firefighters and volunteer firefighters. Career staff currently include three command staff as well as nine full-time and two part-time career firefighters. The City of Canyon budgeted to add three new full-time career firefighters in October, but the need for volunteers will not diminish.

The Canyon Fire Department answered over 1,700 calls for service in 2023, with 60% of those calls being for medical care. Medical calls include vehicle crashes and search-and-rescue missions in Palo Duro Canyon. Calls have increased 80% over the last five years, with calls in 2019 totaling only 946.

More information on becoming a volunteer firefighter, including benefits and overall requirements, can be found at www.CanyonTX.gov/CFD-Volunteers .

Feb. 1 webinar to cover predictions for 2024 Texas livestock markets

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the “Predictions for 2024 Texas Livestock Markets” webinar on Feb. 1 from noon to 1 p.m. The webinar will focus on state and national trends for cattle, sheep and goat markets.

The webinar is part of an ongoing Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, RWFM, Stewardship Series. Cost is $35, and advance registration is required at https://tx.ag/LivestockMarkets. After payment is received, a follow-up email will be sent from the event organizer with instructions on how to access the webinar.

David Anderson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist and professor in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Department of Agricultural Economics, Bryan-College Station, will give the market outlook. Anderson said that while cattle prices were high in 2023, small ruminant prices struggled throughout much of the year. Despite this, he said there is reason to remain hopeful for better prices in the new year.

“Our producers strive for efficiency and productivity in all they do while simultaneously combating challenges like drought, extreme temperatures, floods and fires,” said Morgan Treadwell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension rangeland specialist and associate professor in the Department of Rangeland, Wildlife and Fisheries Management, San Angelo. “The market is no different and adds a complex layer for livestock producers to maneuver."

For questions, contact Casey Matzke, AgriLife Extension program manager, Bryan-College Station, at casey.matzke@ag.tamu.edu, or Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation program specialist, Bryan-College Station, at brittany.chesser@ag.tamu.edu.

Center to launch fourth round of grants for women veterans

DENTON ― The Center for Women Entrepreneurs (CWE) at Texas Woman’s University will accept submissions for its Veteran Woman Entrepreneur Grant program, which supports women veterans in Texas who own their own businesses or are interested in launching one, starting Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Five, $5,000 grants ― for a total of $25,000 in grant funding ― will be awarded to qualified Texas women veterans who are starting or who have existing businesses. It is the fourth year the CWE is offering this grant program aimed specifically at helping women veteran entrepreneurs throughout Texas. A completed online application must be submitted before 5 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2024. Grant recipients will be announced on April 2, 2024.

Grant funding may be used to purchase machinery, equipment or technology; acquire new inventory or raw materials; purchase and install fixtures or display units; property improvements; marketing; or other business-related activity aligned with the program's purpose. Grants cannot be used for wages, salaries and sales tax. Awardees must meet with the center’s small business advisor or veteran mentors and complete a virtual training series hosted by the center to receive funding. The course will cover topics related to business plan development, insurance, marketing, legal matters, accounting and finance.

For more information, FAQs and to apply, visit the Veteran Woman Grant website.

Carlson Law Firm offering scholarships to high school seniors

The Carlson Law Firm is announcing the Carlson Cares Scholarships, in which two Texas high school seniors will each receive a $2,500 scholarship to support their educational journey.

Texas high school students who are planning to kick off the 2024-2025 school year at a Texas university, college, or trade school can apply at www.carlsonattorneys.com/scholarship to fill out the short online form and submit their entry using this year’s prompt: Tell us about something or someone that motivates you to keep pushing toward your goals.

“This opportunity is not just about grades,” said Craig Carlson, managing partner at The Carlson Law Firm. “We want to know what makes you an Unstoppable Force.” Applicants can submit a 2-3 minute video or a 300-500 word essay at the link to apply and share what or who keeps you moving toward your goals. Before hitting submit, ensure you've got your proof of enrollment and an unofficial transcript ready. Make sure you’re all set to take the next step in your educational journey.

The submission period is open until Thursday, April 18, at 5 p.m.

For more details and to apply, visit www.carlsonattorneys.com/scholarship.

