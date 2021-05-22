Texas Secretary of State Hughs to resign at month's end

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs, the state’s top elections official, will resign at the end of May, according to a letter she sent to Gov. Greg Abbott.

Hughs was appointed by Abbott in 2019, but never received a required confirmation vote by the state Senate and must step down when the legislative session ends, according to the state Constitution.

Hughs' resignation is effective May 31, the final day of the session.

Senate Nominations Committee Chair Dawn Buckingham’s office declined comment to The Texas Tribune on why Hughs’ nomination was never considered. Buckingham's chief of staff, Aaron Harris, also declined comment to The Associated Press.

Hughs’ resignation comes as Texas is on course to become the nation’s largest state to tighten restrictions on voting. The GOP legislation just a few steps away from the desk of Abbott, a Republican who has vowed to support stricter voting rules. What exactly that legislation will say is not clear as it is in the hands of a bipartisan committee tasked with reaching a compromise on the final language.

In her letter to Abbott dated Thursday, Hughs, a lawyer, expressed gratitude for her appointment and said only that the time is right for her to step down.

“I am proud of what we have accomplished and recognize this is the right time to transition and turn my attention to private practice,” Hughs wrote.

Hughs was appointed to replace former Secretary of State David Whitley, who resigned in May 2019 amid backlash for wrongly questioning the U.S. citizenship of nearly 100,000 voters.

Recommended Stories

  • British PM's former top adviser says early COVID-19 plan was a "disaster"

    Britain's early plan to combat COVID-19 was a "disaster" and "awful decisions" led to the government imposing lockdowns that could have been avoided, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former top adviser said. Dominic Cummings, who left Johnson's staff late last year, made his comments in a series of tweets just days before he is due to give evidence to members of parliament about the government's handling of the pandemic. Before his sudden departure, Cummings had been Johnson's most influential adviser on Brexit and played an important role in his successful 2019 election campaign.

  • Glue peels to reveal intricate eye looks

    Drawing intricate eye-makeup designs by hand can be difficult. Lavanya Wiles of @ever_apathetic uses art masking fluid on her eyelid before she applies eyeshadow. Once her eyeshadow look is complete, she can peel off the masking fluid to reveal a completely different eye look. SFX liquid latex and latex eyelash glue work as well and are safer for the skin. Makeup artist @aestheticmakeup...a uses lash glue for her looks and they turn out just as good. Check out Lavanya Wiles here: https://www.instagram.com/ever_apathetic/ Check out @aestheticmakeup...a here: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeCNT8bv/

  • ‘That ’70s Show’ Actor Danny Masterson to Stand Trial on Rape Charges

    Actor charged with "forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003"

  • Houthi leader dismisses U.S. sanctions, warns of expanded attacks

    A leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement on Sunday dismissed U.S. sanctions on military officials and threatened possible expanded attacks on "aggressor countries" after Washington urged the group to engage seriously in peace efforts. The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on two Houthi military officials leading an offensive to seize Yemen's Marib region as the U.S. special envoy on Yemen called for de-escalation and pressed for a ceasefire deal.

  • ‘Art of the Deal – for working people’: Psaki corrects Fox reporter trying to link Biden talks to Trump motto

    In the latest instalment of the White House versus Fox News, press secretary Jen Psaki agreed to call the president’s negotiations with on infrastructure the “Art of the Deal” with one correction – “for working people”. Ms Psaki announced on Friday that Joe Biden’s $2.3 trn spending plan had been reduced to $1.7 trn in the “art of seeking common ground”. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked if at some point those negotiations become the “art of the deal”, referencing Donald Trump’s infamous 1987 tome of the same name.

  • Israeli police allow Jews to visit flashpoint Jerusalem site

    Israeli police on Sunday escorted more than 120 Jewish visitors to a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem where police actions in recent weeks had ignited protests and violence that triggered war in Gaza, according to the Islamic authority overseeing the site. The U.N. humanitarian coordinator meanwhile said hundreds of homes in Gaza had been completely destroyed and many more had been badly damaged in the 11-day war, which was brought to a fragile halt on Friday. Police cleared young Palestinians out of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and barred entry to Muslims under the age of 45, according to the Islamic Waqf, which oversees the site under Jordanian custodianship.

  • Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

    Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) has had a rough month with its share price down 5.0%. But if you pay close attention, you might...

  • China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading activities

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will crack down on bitcoin mining and trading activities as part of efforts to fend off financial risks, the State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee said on Friday. The country will also clamp down on illegal activities in the securities market, and maintain the stability of stock, bond and forex markets, the committee said in a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He. The statement, which comes just days after three Chinese industry bodies tightened a ban on banks and payment companies providing crypto-related services, marks a sharp escalation of moves against virtual currencies.

  • Fort Worth restaurateur unfazed by viral backlash over ‘emotional’ reasons for bar name

    Brent Johnson isn’t bothered by recent social media posts mocking his bar9eleven.

  • Maple Leafs GM Blasts Toronto Sun for ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Insensitive’ Cover of Bloodied Player

    Toronto Maple Leafs General Manager Kyle Dubas is slamming the “Toronto Sun” for running a graphic image of an injured player on its cover, calling their choice “disgusting” and “extraordinarily insensitive.” In a Thursday game, team captain John Tavares was involved in a grisly collision with another player that resulted in a knee injury as well as a concussion. The impact was so great that Tavares had to be carried off the ice on a stretcher to receive medical attention, a scene that the “Toronto Sun” decided to capture and place on the cover of the tabloid’s Friday edition with the headline, “Captain Crunched.” The GM appeared on Zoom Saturday to provide updates on Tavares’s condition: he is recovering at home but will be out for the season. Dubas also took the opportunity to put “Toronto Sun” on blast for taking advantage of the hockey star’s vulnerable moment. Toronto Sun “Situations like these garner a significant amount of coverage but as an organization we felt yesterday that the Toronto Sun cover of their newspaper crossed the line and we found the cover to be disgusting.” he said. Dubas acknowledged that, while individual writers and columnists have little input into what goes on the front cover, he still feels that The Sun should be held accountable for its “complete lack of compassion.” “We just thought that it was extraordinarily insensitive on the part of the Sun with regards to the photo and the caption that accompanied the situation yesterday,” he continued, “Just a complete lack of compassion and respect on behalf of the Sun towards John and his family, especially for such an upstanding member of our organization and community and his family that had to endure that.” The “Toronto Sun” has yet to issue a response to the backlash against the cover. Read original story Maple Leafs GM Blasts Toronto Sun for ‘Disgusting,’ ‘Insensitive’ Cover of Bloodied Player At TheWrap

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, few think it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump, but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • COVID deaths in Latin America surpass one million

    Latin America and the Caribbean have passed the grim milestone of 1 million lives lost to COVID-19, according to a Reuters tally on Friday. In May, nearly one-third of the world's COVID deaths were in the region, which is home to less than 10% of the world’s population.The pandemic has swamped underfunded healthcare systems across the region.Brazil has been the hardest hit, recording a death toll of over 446,000.Brazil’s death toll is followed by Mexico and Colombia, which together account for over 70% of the total in Latin America.The region is also lagging behind on vaccinations.In South America, only 15% of the population has received at least one shot, compared to 28% in Europe and 34% in North America.The World Health Organization’s regional director for the Americas, Dr. Carissa Etienne, has called for a higher supply of vaccines to the region. "Just three percent of Latin Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. And we still have a long way to go to ensure that everyone is protected."The Pan American Health Organization has slammed the quote "glaring gaps" in vaccine access between Latin America and the U.S., which has received the majority of the 400 million shots administered in the Americas.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Biden’s best revenue idea

    Providing more money to crack down on tax cheats should the simplest decision on the Congressional agenda.

  • 'Ultra-maskers' say they'll keep wearing masks even though they've been vaccinated - and perhaps after the pandemic ends

    Many "ultra-maskers" don't want to take off their masks in public, even though the CDC says that's safe for fully vaccinated people.

  • A couple just moved into a 3D-printed concrete home for about $1,400 a month- see what it's like to live in

    Concrete 3D-printed homes could help alleviate the housing crisis and shortage, according to the home's makers.

  • TikTokers wished a 97-year-old Auschwitz survivor a 'happy Holocaust' as some 'Free Palestine' supporters target Jewish social media users with antisemitic abuse

    Following Israel's bombing campaign on Gaza, Jewish creators' social media content was often spammed with antisemitic comments.

  • Just when they're needed most, Iran's doctors are leaving in droves

    Hit by pandemic exhaustion and plummeting incomes, Iran's healthcare professionals are emigrating in big numbers when the country can least afford it.

  • Ady would like to join a loving, caring family that will spend lots of time with her

    Connecting with people and developing relationships are strengths of Adylef, who goes by the name Ady.

  • AP PHOTOS: Death and despair on Europe's African frontier

    The young man wore red-and-white-soled sneakers for what proved to be his fatal final journey. After beaches in Greece, Italy and elsewhere, a fleck of Spanish territory on the northern coast of Africa this week became the latest deadly flashpoint in Europe’s battle to stem migration flows from less fortunate regions of the world wracked by conflict, poverty and other miseries. In an unprecedented 48-hour siege that quickly overwhelmed Spanish authorities, more than 8,000 people clambered around border fences and swam from Morocco to the Spanish-governed enclave of Ceuta.

  • Despite criticism, Marjorie Taylor Greene says she still stands behind her Holocaust statement

    "No one should be treated like a second-class citizen for saying 'I don't need to wear a mask,' .... so I stand by all of my statements," Greene said.