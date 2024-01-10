Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson shares election reminders in Lubbock

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson speaks at the Lubbock County Elections Office Wednesday morning. Nelson shared reminders and tips ahead of the 2024 election season.

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson made a stop in Lubbock Wednesday morning, the first on a statewide voter education tour ahead of this year's election season.

Nelson went by the Lubbock County Elections Office to visit with staff and issue public reminders before heading to Amarillo for a conference with election officials from across the state.

"My goal is to make sure every qualified Texan who wants to vote has all the information they need to cast a ballot," Nelson said. "Now, if you remember anything from today, I want you to remember a website: votetexas.gov."

Nelson explained the site, which is the official voting information website from the Secretary of State's Office, includes information about election dates, voter ID requirements and how to obtain a mail ballot for qualified voters. The site also houses a significant list of frequently asked questions.

Texans can also call 1-800-252-VOTE for questions or more information on elections in the state.

Lubbock County-specific information is available at votelubbock.org or by calling the elections office at 806-775-1339.

Nelson reminded voters of ID requirements and other Texas election rules.

"If you plan to vote in person, you are going to be asked to show one of seven approved forms of photo ID," she said.

The approved forms of ID are:

Texas driver license.

Texas personal identification card.

Passport.

Texas handgun license.

Military identification card.

Citizenship certificate.

Texas election identification certificate.

Voters who do not have one of the forms of ID and cannot obtain one can fill out a "reasonable impediment declaration" at the poll and present an alternative form of identification, like a utility bill.

Nelson also reminded Texans of the qualifications to vote by mail and some relatively new requirements to do so.

"Here's how you're eligible to vote by mail: if you're or over 65, if you are sick or disabled, if you expect to give birth within three weeks of Election Day, or you're going to be out of the county of registration throughout both early voting and Election Day," Nelson said.

Under the new rules, mail voters will need to provide a driver license number, Texas ID card number, election identification certificate number of the last four digits of a social security number. The number should be written on the outside of the envelope the ballot is sent back in.

Nelson also reassured voters that Texas elections are secure and thanked Lubbock County Elections Administrator Roxzine Stinson and other elections officials from across the state for their work.

"Our election administrators are behind-the-scenes people," Nelson said. "The people who work hard on our elections in every county are the people who make all this possible."

Feb. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the March 5 primary elections. Feb. 23 is the last day to request a mail ballot, and early voting begins Feb. 20.

