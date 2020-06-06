Texas sees a record spike in coronavirus cases amid protests

Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images

The number of positive cases of the coronavirus has been increasing in Texas, particularly in Harris County and Dallas County.

Dallas County hit a single-day high on Thursday with 285 new cases while Harris County recorded 222.

Concerns over a spike in new coronavirus cases have also risen amid widespread protests over police brutality across the US.

Texas is currently entering its third phase of reopening.

Texas is experiencing a spike in cases of the coronavirus in Dallas and Houston.

According to Dallas County Health and Human Services, the city recorded 298 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 11,541. Dallas hit a single-day high the prior day, with 285 new cases.

Harris County, which is where Houston is located, recorded 222 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 13,940 according to Harris County Public Health.

The state currently has 71,613 cases reported, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced phase one of the state's reopening in late April. In mid-May, Texas entered the second phase, allowing restaurants to increase their occupancy to 50% and resuming activities like youth sports. On Wednesday, the city began phase three with new regulations in place.

Abbott commented on the increase in coronavirus cases after Memorial Day in May during an interview with KVUE on Friday.

"There have been increases in various different areas for different reasons," he said. "We can't tell yet the extent to which it could have been tied to Memorial Day. We do know there are increases, in Travis County and other areas, that are tied to nursing homes."

"We will see some increases from time to time, but in general, the positivity rate is remaining right above that 5% level," he added.

People have also raised concerns about the potential increase in cases due to nationwide protests in the US in response to the death of George Floyd and many others as a result of police brutality.

With the coronavirus continuing to affect people globally, some have raised concerns about spreading the coronavirus while marching in close proximity to fellow protestors. Protests are risky, but it's recommended that those who participate in marches wear a face mask, try to keep a safe distance from others, and quarantine afterward.

"As an African-American physician, I do not want to tell people not to protest, because I think it's been an effective tool to press groups to try to fight for change and try to fight for equal rights," emergency medicine Dr. Garth Walker, who treats coronavirus patients in Chicago, previously told Insider.

