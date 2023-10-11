Texas Senate panel OKs border bills to increase penalties for human smuggling, crossings

The Texas Senate Committee on Border Security advanced legislative proposals Tuesday to crack down on human smuggling and "stash houses" and to increase penalties for "improper" entry into Texas from Mexico.

Senate Bill 4, which the committee's three Republicans and two Democrats passed unanimously, would increase the penalty for human smuggling to at least a third-degree felony with a 10-year minimum jail sentence, though a lighter sentence of five years could be possible if individuals are willing to cooperate with state law enforcement, said Sen. Pete Flores, R-Pleasanton, who authored the bill.

"They cooperate with us to take these entities apart, we'll give them a reduced sentence," Flores said while laying out his bill.

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw was present for the hearing and opened the panel discussion with a 20-minute status report on the Texas-Mexico border. McCraw fielded questions on slow transit times for trucks coming into Texas, the difficulty and scale of securing the state's vast border regions and the obstacles to stopping human smuggling rings.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

More: School choice, border security, COVID mandates on the table for October special session

Speaking about SB 4, McCraw said that stash houses that are often occupied by dozens of captive people are hard for law enforcement to repossess because those properties are often being used by someone who rents or leases them.

In some cases, smugglers are using abandoned homes, but despite those challenges, the DPS has had success in finding and freeing people who have been trafficked into the country and then held for ransom payments from family members in their home countries, McCraw said.

"We have identified 374 stash houses and rescued over 338 people," McCraw testified. "I say 'rescue' because that's what you're doing."

Levying stricter penalties for both human smuggling and illegal entry into Texas were a large focus for the Border Security Committee earlier this year during the regular legislative session, with similar proposals to those it passed Tuesday having advanced from the Senate multiple times this year. None of those proposals, however, have passed in both chambers.

Joking that he had forwarded the same language six times since the regular session began, the committee's chair, Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, laid out Senate Bill 11, which authorizes state law enforcement to arrest and prosecute anyone who illegally crosses the border anywhere outside a port of entry.

Anyone caught crossing the border illegally could be subject to a Class A misdemeanor and that penalty could increase to a state felony or second-degree felony depending on whether there were prior attempts to improperly enter the country and the person's criminal record.

Birdwell said the bill includes exceptions for asylum-seekers, those with a lawful presence and individuals who arrived in the country under the now-expired Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Despite the exceptions, some rights advocates railed against the bill as being overreaching and dangerous for Texans as the law does not require a law enforcement officer to visibly observe a suspected illegal crossing.

"This could be and will be Texas' own version of 'show me your papers' law," testified Priscilla Lugo, the Texas justice advocate coordinator for LatinoJustice, a New York–based national civil rights group.

More: Texas Senate panel advances school choice, education funding bills to full chamber

Other concerns included overrunning county jails with hundreds of thousands of possible arrests if SB 11 were passed into law.

"Well, that's what I'm talking about," said Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa, D-McAllen, before voting against the bill. "Some of the practical impact or effects of this legislation is not practical."

Hinojosa's concern was echoed by Charles Reed, who testified on behalf of the Dallas County Commissioners Court, saying there simply wouldn't be enough space in county jails to accommodate the likely hike in arrests.

"Once the border county jails fill up, they're going to go to the next county, then they go to the next county, and we have a duty to accept," Reed said.

McCraw said that in recent months the state has had more than 130,000 illegal entries per month. Some fear that a possible influx of such arrests could jeopardize state jails' compliance with jail standards.

"We are absolutely terrified that this bill will take us over our cap, or allowable capacity for our jail, which puts us out of compliance with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, which subjects us to incredible amounts of fines," Reed said.

After a 3-2 committee vote along party lines to advance SB 11 to the full Senate for consideration, Birdwell said the bill is not yet in its final form and that work will continue on the Senate floor Thursday.

"We'll work on the floor version, got a little bit of work to do" Birdwell said.

Related: Bill preventing employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccines clears Texas Senate panel

As the Senate panel finished its lengthy border discussion Tuesday evening, the House hadn't yet met to discuss the litany of border proposals that have been filed in the chamber.

With a broader range of legislation than in the upper chamber, House bills are seeking to revamp many border polices that had been discussed but ultimately failed in the regular session.

Republican lawmakers in the House are seeking to create a new law enforcement unit to patrol the border; begin an investigation into the Colony Ridge development, a housing development northeast of Houston with a booming immigrant population; conduct rapid DNA testing on certain individuals crossing the Texas-Mexico border; and urge state Attorney General Ken Paxton to file a lawsuit against the federal government for the U.S. Border Patrol's practice of "destroying barriers placed by Texas along its international border."

The Senate and House are scheduled to reconvene Thursday at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., respectively.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Legislature: Senate panel advances border bills to full chamber