Texas Senate panel revises, advances bill creating penalties for illegal entry into US

Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, right, is the Senate sponsor of House Bill 4, which would create state criminal penalties for illegally entering the U.S. and allows law enforcement officers to hand over to federal authorities anyone suspected of coming into the country outside of a legal port of entry.

The Texas Senate Committee on Border Security advanced legislation Wednesday meant to curb illegal immigration by creating state criminal penalties for illegally entering the U.S. and allows law enforcement officers to hand over to federal authorities anyone suspected of coming into the country outside of a legal port of entry.

However, the Senate panel has changed House Bill 4, the proposal the lower chamber passed last week, with Sen. Brian Birdwell , R-Granbury, reworking language that previously allowed state police to turn back through a port of entry anyone accused of being in the country illegally or charge them with a felony charge for noncompliance.

Birdwell, the bill's sponsor in the Senate and chair of the Border Security Committee, said he expects the full Senate to take up HB 4 on Sunday.

If the Senate passes the bill in its current form, police would be required to handover to federal authorities anyone arrested on the state felony charge after completing the judicial process on that complaint.

"By making this change it ensures that, again, as I mentioned in the opening, that we do not violate the 10th Amendment in taking an action that is an immigration enforcement action that rightfully belongs to the federal government," Birdwell said.

The new state penalties for illegally entering the country that HB 4 create range from a Class B misdemeanor for a first time offense to a state jail felony for a second offense. For those with multiple previous attempts to illegally cross the border, the charge would rise to a second degree felony, and those previously convicted of a violent felony would face a first degree felony.

As similar legislation has been considered through the regular and special sessions this year, proponents of the bill have continued facing concerns over the bill's potential for racial discrimination and its lack of parameters for what can actually trigger an arrest.

Trying to assuage some of that concern, Birdwell called any argument saying that arrests for illegal entries being able to be made throughout state and not just in the border regions a "red herring."

Migrants walk to a U.S. Border Patrol processing area in Eagle Pass earlier this year.

Birdwell said that the substituted language in the bill would only allow for arrests if the officer has reason to believe someone "engaged in the conduct constituting the offense." For example, there would not be probable cause to arrest someone under the bill who is stopped for a traffic violation in Dallas as the officer would not have any way to know when, where or if the person illegally crossed the border.

"If you have somebody that you believe is in the country illegally, you don't know if they came through California, Arizona, New Mexico and if they came two years ago or 10 minutes after this bill was enlisted," Birdwell said.

For the many opponents who testified against the bill over several hours Wednesday, a lack of funding for law enforcement and prosecutors working to adjudicate future arrests, the potential harm for legal citizens and the further criminalization of immigration were reasons to reject the proposal.

"Regardless of the changes in the committee substitute we still have serious concerns," said Ana Gonzalez, deputy director of politics and policy for the Texas AFL-CIO, a state labor union. "This bill is unconstitutional and rooted in the vilification of migrants seeking shelter in our state. If passed into law, it could lead to violence, family separation, human rights violations all across our state."

Opponents also raised concern about the strain tens of thousands of new arrests would bring to the state's jail systems. Law enforcement estimates during the meeting pointed to a potential for as many as 70,000 illegal entry arrests if the bill passed into law.

Charles Reed, who has represented the Dallas County Commissioners Court in many of the committee's meetings, said that counties across the state will not be able to handle the upticks in arrests.

Although Birdwell reiterated that those arrested under the bill should be held "to the extent feasible" in Operation Lone Star facilities, Reed argued counties will still have a role in housing detainees.

"It is mathematically impossible to fit this population into the available jail beds," Reed said. "It's literally not possible."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Senate panel OKs bill creating penalties for illegal immigration