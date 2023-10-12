Texas Senate poised to pass school choice bill; House could give proposal chilly reception

A $500 million school choice bill was poised to pass in the Texas Senate on Thursday after hours of passionate debate. It then would head for consideration in the Texas House, where it’s likely to get a chillier reception.

Senators are expected to pass Senate Bill 1 though they were still debating amendments to the legislation Thursday evening. The bill will likely face steep resistance in the House, where Democratic members and many rural Republicans have vehemently opposed such proposals.

School choice programs, also called education savings accounts or vouchers, use public money to help pay for a child’s private schooling.

“We must recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach doesn't fit the needs of our diverse student population,” said Sen. Brandon Creighton , R-Conroe, who authored SB 1 and estimated the proposal could serve about 60,000 students. Texas has about 5.5 million children in public schools.

SB 1 would give $8,000 annually to each child who qualified for the program and would prioritize students who receive free or reduced lunch, are low-income or who need special education services. The money would go toward the cost of private school tuition or other education costs.

During debate on the floor Thursday, Democratic lawmakers questioned Creighton about extending some public education requirements onto private schools that accept public money.

Democrats questioned why private schools in the program wouldn’t face similar financial transparency rules, standardized testing requirements and demographic reporting rules that public schools must comply with.

“If we're using public dollars, there should be a system of publicly administered accountability,” said Sen. Nathan Johnson, D-Dallas.

Creighton insisted that lawmakers themselves would keep the law in check.

Johnson, like a few other lawmakers, blames Republicans for funding shortfalls in public schools.

“We have failed to improve our public schools,” Johnson said. “We have failed to raise them up. What we're going to do instead is offer an escape hatch and walk away from the whole mess. That's what it feels like to me.”

Other lawmakers questioned why taxpayers should pay for private schooling.

“My 87-year-old mother, who no longer has children in the school system, she’s going to be paying that as well,” said Sen. José Menéndez, D-San Antonio. “Everyone. People who never had children to save costs. So, it is every taxpayer who is going to be subsidizing the cost.”

Creighton spoke passionately about his bill, saying it will open doors to low-income students and insisted public school funding is “incredibly sound.”

“There is not one issue that is more important to me than this one to accomplish before I finish out my time in public service, and if we do not, I will feel forever like I failed in doing what Texas kids need for the future of their education,” Creighton said.

Senators were also scheduled to vote Thursday on SB 2, which would inject $5.2 billion into teacher pay raises, increased safety funding and higher per student spending. Senators had not yet taken up the bill by print deadline Thursday.

Both bills would use money appropriated during the regular session but not yet allocated for specific uses. The $500 million attached to SB 1 were allocated in the spring, specifically for an education savings account program. And about $4 billion of the $5.2 billion proposed in SB 2 were also allocated during the regular session, which ended May 29.

While most, if not all, lawmakers have signaled support for at least some degree of increased funding for public schools, Gov. Greg Abbott hasn’t signaled whether he’ll sign a school finance bill if one does come to his desk. In his call for a third special session, Abbott only mentioned passing an education savings account program as part of the special session docket.

Passage of the two packages in the Senate would put the bills in the House’s court just four days into the third special session. As of Thursday, House committees hadn’t started meeting to discuss any proposals, a necessary step before the full chamber can hear legislation.

The session began Oct. 9 and can last up to 30 days.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas Legislature: Senate expected to approve school choice bill, SB 1