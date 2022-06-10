Texas seniors charged with exploiting over $100k, defrauding estate of disabled Tyndall man

Jun. 10—TYNDALL, S.D. — Two senior citizens from Texas are each facing serious felony charges in South Dakota after they allegedly thieved over $100,000 from a disabled Tyndall man and conspired to steal other property from him after his passing.

Susan, 73, and Richard Spry, 80, both of League City, Texas, were both charged with two counts of grand theft between $100,000 and $500,000 in connection with the case. Susan was individually and additionally charged with three counts of theft by exploitation and one count grand theft by exploitation of an elder or disabled adult of over $1,000, while Richard was individually and additionally charged with one count of grand theft of over $1,000 but less than $2,500.

According to an indictment filed in Bon Homme County, between October 2018 and March 19, 2019, the Sprys took unauthorized control of the victim's bank account with the intent to deprive him of over $100,000. Together, the two allegedly conspired and took action to open a bank account, remove money from the victim's account and place it into another account not belonging to the victim.

In addition, the couple allegedly took control of the victim's 2018 tax return, valued over $1,000, without permission.

Across a larger span of time, from July 2018 to April 2020 — more than a year after the victim's March 2019 death — Susan, after being entrusted via will, court order or contract, allegedly defrauded the victim of two separate vehicles as well as monies in the form of checks and also charged the victim monthly maintenance fees.

In total, Susan faces two Class 3 felonies, two Class 4 felonies, one Class 6 felony and one Class 1 misdemeanor. Richard faces two Class 3 felonies and one Class 6 felony.

If convicted on all charges, Susan could be sentenced to serve up to 53 years in prison and pay fines up to $106,000, while Richard could be sentenced to a maximum of 32 years in prison plus $64,000 in fines.

No hearings have been set in the matter.