Texas sex offender arrested in Clay County after being on the run since 2021

One of Texas’s top 10 most wanted sex offenders was captured in Orange Park on Monday after being on the run since 2021 for a probation violation.

Vegas Brown was arrested at a home on bell haven drive.

“It’s a little unnerving,” said one neighbor who didn’t want to be identified on camera.

We spoke with one neighbor, he says from time to time he would see Brown and says he was living at the home for quite some time, but never knew he was on the run.

He would be on the front porch and he just is kind of sitting there all day, I’m just like hmm that’s kind of weird,” said the neighbor.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety website, Brown was convicted in 2018 on two counts of indecency with a child following an incident involving a 14-year-old girl.

With the help of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and also the U.S Marshalls Brown was taken into custody. We spoke with another neighbor who says, he saw this all happen. He also didn’t want to be identified for safety concerns.

“I’ve seen them all pull up, they hollered at him, and he came out with his hands up,” said the neighbor.

That same man tells me he is glad Brown is off the streets because so many kids live in the area.

“Knowing him being a sex offender and everything and you have a bunch of kids out here like this, yes sir it is,” said the neighbor.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office sent me this statement on Brown’s arrest saying.

“The apprehension of Vegas Jarrod Brown, one of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives, was a team effort involving CCSO and the U.S. Marshalls. This arrest demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting our children and ensuring their safety,”.

Right now, brown is being held in the Clay County Jail waiting to be extradited.

