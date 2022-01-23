Texas sheriff's deputy shot dead during traffic stop, authorities say

A manhunt was underway in Harris County, Texas, early Sunday after a sheriff's deputy was shot dead during an apparent traffic stop in the southwest region of Houston, officials said.

The victim was identified as Cpl. Charles Galloway, 47, a 12-year veteran of the force.

"This has got to stop," Constable Ted Heap said during a news conference at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center.

The shooting occurred around 12:45 a.m. local time, KHOU-TV reported. The incident was confirmed on Twitter by Harris County Precinct 5.

"Precinct 5 deputies are on the scene and HPD [Houston Police Department] will be handling the investigation. Prayers for the deputy's family and his brothers and sisters in blue," the tweet said.

The suspect, who was simply described as a "younger Hispanic male," was stopped by the deputy before he left his white, four-door Toyota Avalon and fired "an assault-type weapon" multiple times at the deputy, Houston police Chief Troy Finner said at the news conference.

The suspect then re-entered his vehicle and fled. He was still on the run.

This is a developing story.