Texas sheriff candidate outlines election campaign and refutes claims

It seems that the Taylor County Sheriff's race has quickly turned into an election hinging on claims of accusations, questionable deaths, and so-called administrative reprisals. Many of these claims remain unproven.

Elias Carrasquillo Jr. is relatively new to Texas but believes he can bring much-needed change to the office. His election website is ripe with these accusations against the incumbent, while Sheriff Ricky Bishop has refuted each of Carrasquillo's claims. Now, it is his turn to respond.

Elias Carrasquillo, a candidate running for Taylor County Sheriff, at his home Jan. 9, 2024.

A varied career in public service

Carrasquillo began his 33-year career in law enforcement in an unlikely place — as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in New York City. After 14 years, he made a fateful decision to switch departments and become a New York City Police Officer just prior to September 11, 2001.

After pulling 30-hour days in the aftermath of 9-11, Carrasquillo switched gears to work in counterterrorism with the NYPD. Carrasquillo then took a break from public service, where he moved to Florida to work as the Director of Security for an entertainment company.

From there, he headed back to law enforcement by working for the Sunrise Police Department. Carrasquillo subsequently became a "Master Field Training Officer (Corporal) and went on to successfully train numerous police recruits," in addition to working in the narcotics field.

Amidst many moves, Carrasquillo has settled in Abilene after following his son here and hopes to call the Sheriff's office his next place of work.

New ideas for Taylor County

If elected as Taylor County Sheriff, Carrasquillo hopes to bring a lot of change to the department. He wants to start by dedicating a deputy to the organization, Beyond Trafficking, to help combat sex trafficking in Abilene. He also wants to hire more medical staff in the jail, to combat what he perceives as staff shortages.

Carrasquillo also wants to create a new program that focuses on community involvement, entitled the "Taylor County Sheriff's Citizen's Academy." He wants to train citizens to be of future service to the Sheriff's office, because in his words, "the real secret to fighting crime is involving the community."

In this program, the Sheriff's office would train participants in first aid, basic laws, crime recognition, radio operations, and the list goes on. These trained civilians would then be able to assist the county in real-time operations if needed, such as in searching for "special category missing citizens," such as missing children or missing elderly with dementia.

This could help to alleviate current staff shortages that Carrasquillo sees within the sheriff's office.

Misinformation and alleged lies

In the interview with the Reporter-News, while Carrasquillo did admit that he was mistaken on certain accusations, he has yet to fix any of those incorrect statements on his campaign website.

An alleged whistleblower on Carrasquillo's campaign site claimed a sheriff's deputy had been engaged in illicit relations with a female member of the probation department. When the "deputy was too drunk to drive" his county vehicle, the female drove his vehicle into a pilon.

In response, Ricky Bishop agreed that relationship had occurred, but corrected that statement by saying that the deputy had been recently released from the emergency room and felt uncomfortable to drive.

The claim on Carrasquillo's campaign website, has not been updated as of press time, even after he admitted that the deputy was likely on medication and was not too drunk to drive.

Additionally, Carrasquillo accused Bishop of lying during a television news interview when the sheriff claimed to have had School Resource Officers in Taylor County Schools for 10-15 years. In Bishop's interview with Reporter News, he clarified that point by saying that there was one SRO in 2007/2008, and that his office added a second one in 2013/2014.

The second SRO added in 2014 does confirm Bishop's original claim.

Where does the truth lie?

Despite some inaccurate information, Carrasquillo still stands behind his other accusations. During the interview, Carrasquillo provided documentation from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards. In those records, it shows that on June 28, 2023, the Taylor County Jail received a "notice of non-compliance" because "the inspector could not verify that medication was consistently administered to inmates as ordered by the physician."

When the Reporter-News interviewed Bishop, he referenced this incident but stated that his office only received technical assistance to fix some paperwork. Bishop emphasized that he "never received paperwork that says (you) have failed."

Whether one considers non-compliance to be the same as failing depends on who is speaking in this case. On the Texas Commission on Jail Standards website, there is no mention of the word "fail," instead, certain jails are on the non-compliant list. Currently, Taylor County is not on that list.

Additionally, Carrasquillo furnished evidence of a "custodial death report" from 2022, that he alleges on his website as having occurred in 2023. In the report from the office of the Attorney General, it notes that the body of a deceased inmate was sent to the "medical examiner's office in Dallas," and that a Texas Ranger was conducting the investigation.

The paperwork states that the cause of death was "natural," but Carrasquillo believes there is more to the death, though the official report rules out foul play.

He says that an anonymous source who is afraid of being fired told him that the deceased inmate needed "a special vest for a cardiac condition." Carrasquillo alleges that jail staff failed to provide the vest, and that led to the inmate's untimely death.

The candidate then noted that the sheriff's office should have let the public know about this alleged incident and should have been transparent. He emphasized that he has "zero respect for Ricky Bishop" because of "what he does, because of what he hides, and what he does to people."

Admits to being 'written up'

Carrasquillo did admit in the interview, however, that when he worked with the Sheriff's office, "they actually wrote me up on a corrections policy and procedure." He said it was because "he made friends with a prisoner" and "gave him my address."

When asked to expand on the prisoner relationship in a follow up, Carrasquillo indicated that he had developed a friendship with the prisoner over the course of two years. By giving the prisoner his address, he was just "being human" even though it caused him to get written up in what appeared to be a violation of jail policy, which Carrasquillo alleged that he never signed off on.

Carrasquillo later quit his position with Taylor County. After announcing his bid for sheriff, he "had to flee" because he believes that's when "the games began."

Conspiracy or no?

Carrasquillo also stands by his most controversial accusation that one of Sheriff Bishop's deputies was "implicated in a murder," in relation to the May 10, 2023, alleged murder of Eric Tonche. Police arrested Marvin Kyree Jones, Jr. six hours after the murder. Jones was subsequently charged with first-degree murder and will be back in court this week for a plea hearing.

When Reporter News asked Carrasquillo for evidence that would have tied the now-resigned deputy to the murder, Carrasquillo replied that "if you speak to Eddie Pugh, he will give you the link."

Carrasquillo then noted that he is getting his information from Pugh, who was arrested on November 16, 2023, in connection with allegedly stalking the Abilene city manager. Pugh was recently re-arrested on January 2, 2024, according to court documents, for violating his bond conditions.

Despite the stalking charge and recent re-arrest, however, Carrasquillo calls Pugh "an activist," saying that "he (Eddie Pugh) did nothing wrong."

Carrasquillo summed it up by saying that he has "about 70% of support of the men and women in the Taylor County Sheriff's Office." However, with a lack of substantial evidence to back his accusations against Bishiop, the candidate also claimed many of his sources were afraid to be named for fear of their jobs.

Carrasquillo currently works for the Anson Police Department.

It is up to voters to decide whom to believe when the Republican Primary arrives on Super Tuesday, March 5.

