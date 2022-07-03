Texas shooting: 2 dead, three police officers wounded near Fort Worth following shootout with suspect

Two people are dead and several others are injured, including three police officers following a shooting in Texas Saturday night, officials said.

A suspected gunman killed two civilians and then himself at a home in Haltom City, near Fort Worth, following a shootout with police, the Haltom City Police Department said.

Haltom City Police Department spokesman Sgt. Rick Alexander said the shooting took place when police were sent to a residential address at around 6:45 p.m., in response to a "shots fired" dispatch call.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they found one civilian, a man, dead in the driveway of the home. A woman was found dead inside the residence, officials said. Their identities were not released.

KENTUCKY POLICE SHOOTING: 3 OFFICERS, POLICE K9 DEAD FOLLOWING SHOOTOUT AT SUSPECT'S HOME

An elderly woman, the person who called the police, was also found with a gunshot wound to her leg, WFAA-TV reported. She is expected to live.

Haltom City Police later said the woman called 911 a second time at 6:52 p.m., seven minutes after her initial call, when she said the shots were continuing, the Star-Telegram reported.

Police then found the suspected gunman and a shootout erupted, Alexander said.

TEXAS TEENS KILLED AFTER POOL PARTY TURNS VIOLENT, OFFICIALS DESCRIBE 'CHAOTIC' SCENE

Three officers were shot in the scuffle and were transported to local hospitals. Each of the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries, per the report.

The officers ultimately found the suspected gunman dead with what was believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, they said.

Authorities said the gunman was wearing a "battle belt" and was found with two weapons, including a "military-style rifle" and a handgun.

TENNESSEE MAN ON THE RUN AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOOTING POLICE OFFICER, DEAD AFTER SHOOTOUT WITH KENTUCKY POLICE

The identity of the gunman was not released.

It is not immediately clear if the suspected gunman had any relation to the victims.

Story continues

Police locked down the surrounding area until 10:30 p.m. and encouraged residents to avoid the area or to remain in their homes.

"We do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time," Haltom City police said in their final update.

"We want to thank our partner agencies for assisting us this evening. We also want to thank our wonderful residents for the thoughts, prayers, and well-wishes for our injured officers and we extend our sympathies and condolences to those victims that were also involved impacted by this incident," the department added in a subsequent post.

The Haltom City Police Department will host a press event to share additional information on Sunday afternoon.