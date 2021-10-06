Texas shooting: ‘Armed and dangerous’ student suspect on the run after four wounded at high school

Several people have been wounded after a gunman opened fire at Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday morning.

Police say a fight broke out in a classroom and a student opened fire.

They named Timothy George Simpkins, a black male aged 18-years-old, as a “person of interest”.

Police arrived shortly before 11.30am after receiving reports of an “active shooter” on the loose at a high school in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Police said four people were injured, three were injured, and on sustained minor injuries.

The local school district wrote to parents to say the school is in lockdown and police are investigating an “active shooter situation” at the high school.

Just after midday, the Mansfield Independent School District gave the “all clear” to say the immediate danger was over.

Students and staff who had been under locked in their classrooms and offices were being “safely escorted to buses”, the Mansfield Independent School District told parents.

Arlington police and neighbouring law enforcement agencies responded to the incident.

At 11:30am, Arlington Police Department said it was on the scene and conducting a “methodical search” of the school.

In a video posted to TikTok reportedly taken from inside a classroom at Timberview High School, three shots were fired in quick succession.

Parents rushing to the school to find their children are being directed to a nearby building at 151 Mansfield Webb Road.

