After Texas shooting, Lee County sheriff pledges: Your children will be safe; SWFL schools ramp up protections

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has one message for Lee County residents: Your children will be safe.

He addressed residents Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday's mass shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, outlining how his deputies follow every threat to its source and encouraging those who see something suspicious to report it to authorities.

Naples Police Department and the Collier County Sheriff's Office also addressed their commitment to student safety in similar statements Wednesday.

The Lee County press conference included Lee County commissioners and the superintendent of Lee County Schools and began with a minute of silence in remembrance of the slain students and teachers.

The shooter in Texas, Salvador Ramos, 18, had posted on Facebook that he was going to shoot his grandmother, then that he had shot the woman, and finally that he was going to shoot up an elementary school, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Responding officers shot and killed Ramos.

"My team's top priority is the safety of your children, and we will use whatever resources are necessary to accomplish that goal," Marceno said.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno holds a press conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He spoke about the school shooting in Texas and pledged his commitment to keep Lee County students and staff safe.

He said Lee County deputies are capable of addressing any threat.

"We train more than seven times more than what is required by Florida State Statute," Marceno said. "I'm a big believer in how you train is how you perform."

Schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier, who recently joined the district, said the schools and law enforcement have a good relationship.

"We are a team ... We are a team as law enforcement," Bernier said. "We've done everything at the county level to give them the tools that they need to protect themselves and to protect all of us."

Lee County Superintendent Christopher Bernier speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. He spoke about the school shooting in Texas and pledged his commitment to keep Lee County students and staff safe.

Marceno encouraged parents to have conversations with students to report any suspicious activity on school grounds or social media; referencing Ramos' social media posts and photos that showed a gun.

County officials said they will use the information from Robb Elementary School in Texas to look at their protocols and make necessary improvements.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office officials said similar tragedies prompt an evaluation of present policies.

"We can tell you that Sheriff (Kevin) Rambosk and our professional Youth Relations Bureau deputies have a long-standing and ever-evolving commitment to keeping our schools safe in our community," said Karie Partington, spokesperson for the Collier County Sheriff's Office, in a written statement.

"This commitment is supported by innovative and emerging technology and proven training and tactics as well as highly effective equipment and resources.

"As a proactive leader, Sheriff Rambosk has us review policies and procedures after every major incident that occurs in our nation to assure we are delivering the best and most effective safety service to our community."

Educators, parents react

Amy Marotta, a longtime teacher at Calusa Park Elementary School and Palmetto Elementary School, both in Naples, says school safety has long been an issue.

Marotta, commenting on Tuesday's shooting, is grateful for school resource officers, with at least one in a every public school throughout Southwest Florida.

"I know our county, by putting those officers in the schools, does keep our schools safe," she said.

Marotta said local law enforcement isn't "taking mental health seriously enough to prevent any evil."

A current Collier County educator and mother of five Andrea Vetor echoed Marotta's concerns.

"Our most precious things on all earth are children," Vetor said. "We sometimes overlook that ... That safety and that part of it."

Lee County commissioner Brian Hamman has two children — one in sixth grade and the other in kindergarten.

"This morning I dropped them off at school, just like thousands of parents did around the county," Hamman said. "I felt a real lump in my throat as I let them out of the car and said goodbye to them."

Hamman shared his condolences for the Texas elementary school parents.

"I think as Americans we just want to wrap our arms around them and hug them, and bring some sort of healing and comfort," Hamman said.

Naples Police

The Naples Police Department said it joins the nation in mourning the lives lost.

"... we understand that City of Naples students, school staff, and parents need our support, and a sense of security," a Facebook statement read, outlining four actions:

► Police presence will be elevated at all of the schools within the City of Naples, including high visibility patrols during student drop-off and pick times.

► To supplement the CCSO Youth Relations Deputies stationed at each school, patrol officers, community policing officers will focus directed patrols around school property during the school day.

► Police Officers have been directed to visit the schools and walk through the school property as time permits.

► The directed patrols aim to have our officers connect with our kids, school staff to provide security within the schools.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

