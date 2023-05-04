Texas shooting – live: Francisco Oropesa’s wife and ‘several’ others arrested over Cleveland neighbor massacre

“Several” more people have been arrested in connection to the Texas mass shooting that left five people dead on Friday, after suspect Francisco Oropesa was tracked down and captured on Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early on Wednesday morning that fewer than five other individuals had been taken into custody.

One of the individuals has been identified as the suspect’s wife. It is not clear what charges they may face.

The additonal arrests come after Mr Oropesa, 38, was found hiding under a pile of laundry in the closet of a home in Cut and Shoot on Tuesday, after the FBI received a tip-off about his whereabouts.

The accused gunman had been the focus of a dramatic four-day manhunt in the wake of Friday’s shooting which unfolded when his neighbours asked him to stop shooting near their home because a baby was trying to sleep.

He allegedly stormed into his neighbours’ home with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire on people inside.

Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, her nine-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18, were all killed in the shooting.

05:00

How many mass shootings have there been in 2023?

04:00

This year is on track to be no different. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have as of mid-April already been 149 mass shootings in the US — with gun violence claiming lives in every state in the country.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, shootings have already claimed more than 11,000 lives in total in the US in 2023, with more than 6,000 people using a gun to die by suicide. Another 9,000 people have been injured in a shooting so far this year.

Abe Asher reports:

Survivors question why authorities did not arrive sooner

03:00

Wilson Garcia, who lost his wife and son in a mass shooting on Friday, said he and his wife called local police multiple times because their neighbor, suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa, would not stop shooting a gun outside.

According to reports, the family called five times.

But police weren’t quick enough to respond, and Mr Oropesa allegedly entered the home and began shooting, killing five people including Mr Garcia’s wife and nine-year-old son.

Ramiro Guzman, another person inside the house, hid in a closet with his wife and infant son calling 911 over and over again, according to NBC News.

He claims a dispatcher told him that a deputy was already at the scene despite there being no officer.

“They would cut off the call. I would call back again,” Mr Guzman said in an interview.

“Then I called my aunt who lives two blocks away to see if they’d answer her. I thought maybe they didn’t believe me and that’s why they didn’t want to help, but maybe they’d believe her.”

Now, the survivors and other neighbors are wondering why the police did not show up quicker.

Francisco Oropesa held on $5m bond

02:00

Francisco Oropesa is being held on a $5m bond following his arrest in Cut and Shoot on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old mass shooting suspect is charged with five counts of murder over Friday’s shooting after five victims were killed in the horror attack.

The victims have been identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, her nine-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18.

Police investigating how Oropesa bought assault rifle

01:00

Francisco Oropesa, a Texas man who was wanted for allegedly shooting five people in the city of Cleveland on Friday, may have illegally bought an assault rifle used in the shootings.

Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said officials are investigating how the 38-year-old was able to obtain such a weapon given the man’s previous brushes with law enforcement, including being deported four times.

The sheriff said he thought the man may have been able to “buy it from somebody else on the street.”

FBI capture Francisco Oropesa

The FBI has released jailhouse photos of Francisco Oropesa, a Texas man accused of fatally shooting five of his neighbours.

Mr Oropesa, who has been charged with five counts of murder, was found by police hiding under laundry in a closet thanks to an anonymous tip, according to officials.

#BREAKING San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers and @FBIHouston announce that Francisco Oropesa has been CAPTURED.

He was arrested this evening at around 6:45 p.m. at a home in Conroe, TX, after the #FBI received an anonymous tip with his location. #ClevelandTXshooting pic.twitter.com/9KySBs09UC — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) May 3, 2023

‘Several’ more people arrested following Francisco Oropesa’s capture

Multiple people have been arrested in connection to a mass shooting that left five people dead in Cleveland, Texas, including the partner of the suspected gunman Francisco Oropesa.

The Independent reports:

Francisco Oropesa’s wife among ‘several’ arrested in Texas shooting

Mystery tipster led authorities to suspect

Wednesday 3 May 2023 23:10

A mystery tipster led authorities to suspected mass killer Francisco Oropesa, according to authorities.

Officials announced his arrest at a press conference on Tuesday, offering details of how they tracked him down to a home in Cut and Shoot.

Initially, investigators were tracking Mr Oropesa’s cellphone but the device was later found abandoned on Saturday.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul said that the bureau received a tip to its tip line at 5.15pm local time on Tuesday.

Officials acted on the tip and also tracked Mr Oropesa’s wife to a home near Cut and Shoot that was linked to one of his family members.

Mr Oropesa was arrested at 6.30pm local time.

“We just want to thank the person who had the courage and bravery to call in the suspect’s location,” said Agent Paul.

Francisco Oropesa had a cellphone on him and was in contact with people when he was found

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:40

Francisco Oropesa had a cellphone on him when he was found hiding under a pile of laundry in the closet of a home in Cut and Shoot, Texas, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office slammed anyone who helped the suspect while he was on the run – saying that the people the accused mass killer was in contact with had not left the area.

“Anybody that helped this maniac definitely has some kind of issues as far as I’m concerned,” he said, adding that Mr Oropesa “thought he was in a safe spot”.

None of the individuals arrested in connection to the mass shooting were at the home in Cut and Shoot at the time of Mr Oropesa’s arrest, he said.

What we know about Texas shooting suspect accused of killing five over ‘noise complaint’

Wednesday 3 May 2023 22:10

After four days of searching, law enforcement captured 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, who is suspected of fatally shooting five people in Cleveland, Texas.

Here’s what we know about Francisco Oropesa.

Ariana Baio reports:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office release video of Divimara Lamar Nava arraignment

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:45

More details about arrest of Divimara Lamar Nava revealed

Wednesday 3 May 2023 21:15

The San Jacinto County Criminal District Attorney Todd Dillon gave more details surrounding the arrest of Divimara Lamar Nava, the “wife” of suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa.

“Ms. Nava appeared to be cooperating up until the time that we arrested her,” Mr Dillon said as reported by CNN.

“What we believe that Ms Nava was doing is that she was providing him with material aid and encouragement, food, clothes, and had arranged transport to this house,” Mr Dillion added.

The district attorney said Ms Nava and Mr Oropesa did not appear to be legally married, though they were living together as husband and wife.

Texas shooting suspect found hiding in closet under laundry

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:50

The gunman accused of shooting dead five neighbours in Texas after they made a noise complaint against him has been captured hiding in a closet under laundry after four days on the run.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Authorities said that Mr Oropesa was found hiding under laundry in a closet at his sister’s house that had been previously searched following a fresh tip to an FBI tip line, reported The Houston Chronicle.

Graeme Massie reports:

WATCH: Law enforcement host press conference after suspect captured

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:20

Why Greg Abbott’s response to the latest Texas mass shooting shouldn’t come as a surprise

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:00

When five people were shot dead in their home over a noise complaint, Greg Abbott labelled the victims ‘illegal immigrants’. True to form with past shootings in his state, he made no mention of the role his own lax gun laws may have played.

Rachel Sharp reports:

9-year-old victim was friends with suspected shooter’s son, report says

Wednesday 3 May 2023 19:40

Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, the nine-year-old boy who was shot dead by his neighbour in a horrific mass shooting on Friday, was friendly with the suspected shooter’s son, according to a report from NBC News.

According to Daniel’s uncle, Ramiro Guzman, he would ride bikes with the son of Francisco Oropesa - the suspected shooter.

“My nephew, he always would take his bicycle to where the school bus would stop,” Mr Guzman said. “Sometimes they went together, my nephew and his child.”

“They were like friends. And he killed him,” Mr Guzman told NBC News.

FBI say the investigation will be prosecuted by San Jacinto County

Wednesday 3 May 2023 19:20

FBI Houston tweeted on Wednesday that the investigation into the Cleveland shooting would be led by the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by the San Jacinto County District Attorney’s Office.

ICYMI: How a complaint over gun noise turned into a mass murder: What we know about Texas shooting

Wednesday 3 May 2023 19:00

A family asked their neighbour to stop firing his gun so that their baby could sleep.

Minutes later, five people – including a nine-year-old boy – were dead.

Four days on from the horror mass shooting, their alleged killer was finally taken into custody at a home close to the nearby city of Cut and Shoot.

Francisco Oropesa was discovered on Tuesday (2 May) hiding under a pile of laundry in a closet of a house linked to one of his family members. He is now facing five murder charges.

Andrea Blanco and Rachel Sharp report:

FBI thanks law enforcement who helped capture suspect

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:40

FBI Assistant Special Agent Jimmy Paul thanked law enforcement agencies and officers for their assistance in capturing suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa.

“To the victims and the families, you are at the forefront of our minds. We are delighted that he’s finally in custody.”

Mr Paul added, “Thank you to the person who had the courage to call in this tip. We always said it wasn’t a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ he would be captured, and we’re glad this evening was that ‘when’ we’ve all been waiting for.”

“Thank you to all of the FBI personnel and partner law enforcement agencies who’ve worked non-stop to arrest this individual to try to bring some justice to the 5 victims and return a sense of security back to the San Jacinto County community.”

Suspected shooter caught after 5 dead in Texas mass shooting

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:20

Authorities near Houston say they have caught a man suspected of killing five of his neighbors, including a 9-year-old boy, with an AR-style rifle after the family confronted him late at night about firing rounds in his yard.

Police investigating how Oropesa bought assault rifle

Wednesday 3 May 2023 18:00

Francisco Oropesa, a Texas man who was wanted for allegedly shooting five people in the city of Cleveland on Friday, may have illegally bought an assault rifle used in the shootings.

Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said officials are investigating how the 38-year-old was able to obtain such a weapon given the man’s previous brushes with law enforcement, including being deported four times.

The sheriff said he thought the man may have been able to “buy it from somebody else on the street.”

Neighbour describes regular ‘chaotic’ gunfire in area where Francisco Oropesa arrested

Wednesday 3 May 2023 17:40

The mass shooting of five people in the city of Cleveland, Texas, is part of a larger issue, according to community members.

One local resident told ABC 13 that random gunfire is a regular part of life in Cut and Shoot Texas, the area where Mr Oropesa was arrested on Tuesday evening.

“It’s chaotic,” the man told a local news crew. “Lack of law support from the sheriff’s department, almost zero presence back here. If we do get something back here, nothing’s done about it.”

The man said he wants “responsible gun owners” and “good neighbours.”

Police release update on Francisco Oropesa’s wife arret

Wednesday 3 May 2023 17:20

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released a press release addressing the arrest of suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa’s wife, Divimara Nava, who was also arrested on Tuesday.

“Nava is currently confined in the Montgomery County Jail, charged with a Felony 3 Hindering Apprehension of a Known Felon with a $250,000 bond,” police wrote.

Authorities said that “multiple pieces of evidence” were recovered from the home were Mr Oropesa was arrested but could not give details.

WATCH: Video of Francisco Oropesa being captured

Wednesday 3 May 2023 17:00

A person believed to be Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said



How Francisco Oropesa was tracked down

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:45

Authorities were able to track down suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa thanks to an anonymous tip submitted to the FBI, according to FBI Special Agent Jimmy Paul.

Local, state and federal authorities spent four days searching for Mr Oropesa in and around the Cleveland, Texas area.

More than 200 members of law enforcement dedicated countless resources to finding the suspected shooter. By the time Mr Oropesa was captured, the reward for information leading to his arrest was $80,000.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office share release

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:20

Police found Oropesa by surveilling his wife

Wednesday 3 May 2023 16:00

New details have emerged in the arrest of Francisco Oropesa, who was wanted for allegedly shooting five people in the city of Cleveland, Texas, on Friday.

Police located the 38-year-old after a multi-day search by surveilling his phone and then his wife.

Officers tracked the woman to a home near Cut and Shoot, Texas, that was associated with a family member, and Texas Department of Public Safety tactical officers entered the building, finding Mr Oropesa in a closet, CNN reports.

Francisco Oropesa’s wife among ‘several’ arrested

Wednesday 3 May 2023 15:45

Multiple people have been arrested in connection to a mass shooting that left five people dead in Cleveland, Texas, including the wife of the suspected shooter.

Authorities in the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that “several arrests” were made after law enforcement captured the suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa on Tuesday evening.

One of those taken into custody includes Mr Oropesa’s wife, Divimara Lamar Nava, according to the Associated Press.

Ariana Baio reports:

Texas police called to suspect’s home for shooting in past

Wednesday 3 May 2023 15:20

Police in Texas had been called to Francisco Oporesa’s home to reports of the suspect shooting rounds prior to Friday’s horror attack.

Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said at Tuesday’s press conference that his deputies had responded to the house at least once before.

On Friday, survivor Wilson Garcia said that his family called 911 five times over the neighbour’s shooting.

By the time the officers arrived, five victims had been shot dead by the suspect.

Vigil held for youngest victim of Texas shooting: ‘We’re alive but at the same time we’re not’

Wednesday 3 May 2023 15:00

A vigil was held in the memory of a nine-year-old who lost his life along with four others after a man opened fire at the boy’s home in Cleveland, Texas.

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, is accused of shooting his next-door neighbours when they complained about him firing rounds in his yard, leading to the deaths of nine-year-old Daniel Enrique Laso, his mother Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31 and Josué Jonatán Cáceres, 18.

He was arrested on Tuesday evening.The vigil was held at Northside Elementary School, where the youngest victim was a third-grade student.

His father, Wilson Garcia Ramirez, and two surviving siblings also attended the vigil.

“I don’t have words to describe what happened,” Mr Garcia said in Spanish, reported the Houston Chronicle newspaper.

“It’s like we’re alive but at the same time we’re not. What happened truly was horrible.”

Wilson Garcia, right, is consoled during a vigil for his son, Daniel Enrique Laso, 9, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Governor Greg Abbott forced to walk back ‘illegal immigrants’ comment about Texas shooting victims

Wednesday 3 May 2023 14:40

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been forced to walk back his comments calling the victims “illegal immigrants”.

The Republican governor failed to address the mass shooting in his state for almost two days.

Then, on Sunday, he finally broke his silence – in a statement where he announced his office was contributing a $50,000 reward to catch the suspect and where also labelled the victims “illegal immigrants”.

“Announcing a $50K reward for a @TxDPS top 10 fugitive who is in the country illegally and killed five illegal immigrants Friday night. I also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout for the criminal and any attempts to flee the country,” he said in a statement.

The statement sparked an instant backlash with social media users quickly correcting him with the words “people”.

On Monday, Mr Abbott’s office was forced to walk back his comment in an admission that it was not even a factual statement.

“We’ve since learned that at least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally,” his spokesperson Renae Eze said in a statement on Monday.

“We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal.”

Francisco Oropesa had a cellphone on him and was in contact with people when he was found

Wednesday 3 May 2023 14:30

Francisco Oropesa had a cellphone on him when he was found hiding under a pile of laundry in the closet of a home in Cut and Shoot, Texas, on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Speaking on Wednesday morning, Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office slammed anyone who helped the suspect while he was on the run – saying that the people the accused mass killer was in contact with had not left the area.

“Anybody that helped this maniac definitely has some kind of issues as far as I’m concerned,” he said, adding that Mr Oropesa “thought he was in a safe spot”.

None of the individuals arrested in connection to the mass shooting were at the home in Cut and Shoot at the time of Mr Oropesa’s arrest, he said.

Francisco Oropesa had been spotted on Monday, police confirm

Wednesday 3 May 2023 14:20

Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday morning that the man spotted on Monday was in fact Francisco Oropesa.

A sighting of the suspect had been reported along Highway 105 East near Security Landfill Road on Monday, plunging nearby schools into lockdown.

“We did confirm that was him on foot running, but we lost track of him. That was not a false alarm, that was him,” said Chief Deputy Kean.

Suspect was not hiding at home the entire time

Wednesday 3 May 2023 14:10

Suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa was not hiding at the home in Cut and Shoot the entire time he was on the run, according to authorities.

Mr Oropesa had been at large since Friday night when he allegedly shot dead five neighbours in Cleveland, Texas.

A huge manhunt was launched to find him.

It is not clear where the suspect was hiding prior to Tuesday’s capture.

On Tuesday, he was tracked down to a home tied to a family member. He was found hiding under a pile of laundry in a closet.

Police working to determine if they have found murder weapon

Wednesday 3 May 2023 14:00

Investigators are working to determine whether or not they have recovered the murder weapon from Friday’s mass shooting.

Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday morning that “we may have the weapon” but officials are waiting for ballistics to come back to confirm this.

Francisco Oropesa is accused of entering a neighbour’s home armed with an AR-15 and opening fire on people inside.

Francisco Oropesa’s wife is among those arrested

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:50

The wife of accused mass shooter Francisco Oropesa is among the individuals arrested in connection to his capture, it has been confirmed.

The San Jacinto County sheriff told the Associated Press that Mr Oropesa’s wife was taken into custody following his capture in Cut and Shoot on Tuesday.

Earlier in the investigation, authorities said that Mr Oropesa’s wife was in “constant contact” with investigators trying to track down her husband.

On Tuesday, officials carried out surveillance on her and located Mr Oropesa hiding in a closet at a home connected to a family member.

Number of arrests is ‘fluid’: authorities

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:40

Officials would not reveal how many people have been arrested in addition to Francisco Oropesa or who those individuals may be.

Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said that the number of arrests is “fluid right now” and is “hinging on what’s going on right now”.

A police source told CNN that authorities had tracked the suspect’s wife to the home when the arrest was made.

The home is also said to be connected to one of Mr Oropesa’s family members.

‘Several’ more people arrested following Francisco Oropesa’s capture

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:27

“Several” more people have been arrested in connection to the Texas mass shooting that left five people dead on Friday, after suspect Francisco Oropesa was tracked down and captured on Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Tim Kean of the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early on Wednesday morning that fewer than five other individuals had been taken into custody.

He said that he “can’t go into the details” about who they are or what charges they may face.

The additonal arrests come after Mr Oropesa, 38, was found hiding under a pile of laundry in the closet of a home in Cut and Shoot on Tuesday, after the FBI received a tip-off about his whereabouts.

Mystery tipster led authorities to suspect

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:20

A mystery tipster led authorities to suspected mass killer Francisco Oropesa, according to authorities.

Officials announced his arrest at a press conference on Tuesday, offering details of how they tracked him down to a home in Cut and Shoot.

Initially, investigators were tracking Mr Oropesa’s cellphone but the device was later found abandoned on Saturday.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul said that the bureau received a tip to its tip line at 5.15pm local time on Tuesday.

Officials acted on the tip and also tracked Mr Oropesa’s wife to a home near Cut and Shoot that was linked to one of his family members.

Mr Oropesa was arrested at 6.30pm local time.

“We just want to thank the person who had the courage and bravery to call in the suspect’s location,” said Agent Paul.

Why Greg Abbott’s response to the latest Texas mass shooting shouldn’t come as a surprise

Wednesday 3 May 2023 13:00

It took two days for Texas Governor Greg Abbott to acknowledge the latest mass shooting in his state – which came less than a year after 21 young students and teachers were murdered in a massacre in Uvalde.

But when he did, he chose to label the five people killed not as victims but as “illegal immigrants”.

Mr Abbott’s silence and then perceived anti-immigrant rhetoric sparked an instant backlash from public figures, gun control activists and immigration advocates.

But the criticism may have little effect on Mr Abbott.

After all, he has been here many times before.

Rachel Sharp reports:

Francisco Oropesa to appear in court today

Wednesday 3 May 2023 12:40

Texas mass shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa is scheduled to appear in court today on charges of murder.

A police source told CNN that the accused killer will appear before a magistrate in San Jacinto County on Wednesday.

He was arrested on five counts of murder and is being held on $5m bond, Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said during a Tuesday press conference.

Officials have 90 days to indict him on charges.

Texas mass shootings under Greg Abbott’s watch

Wednesday 3 May 2023 12:20

In total, Texas has been rocked by at least six major mass shootings under Governor Greg Abbott’s watch, according to a Texas Tribune database.

And, after each, he has come under fire for inaction.

It was November 2017 – two years into his first term – when 26 people were murdered and another 20 wounded when a 26-year-old gunman opened fire during Sunday service at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs.

Just six months later in May 2018, a 17-year-old student killed eight classmates and two students at Santa Fe High School.

One year later in August 2019, a domestic terrorist attack at a Walmart in El Paso left 23 shoppers and store workers dead and dozens more injured.

Then, on 24 May 2022, 19 students aged just nine to 11 and two teachers were shot dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde by an 18-year-old gunman who had legally bought an AR-15-style rifle in the state just days after his birthday.

Texas shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa had been deported from US four times

Wednesday 3 May 2023 12:00

Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of fatally shooting five people including a nine-year-old boy in Cleveland, Texas this past weekend has been deported from the US four times, according to reports.

Mr Oropesa was taken into custody on Tuesday evening.

He was allegedly an undocumented immigrant from Mexico according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office and had been apprehended and removed from the US several times, according to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) source.

The source told The Independent that Mr Oropesa, whose full name is reportedly Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres, was first removed by an immigration judge in March 2009.

After that, Mr Oropesa reentered the United States at an unknown time and location but was removed again in September 2009, January 2012 and July 2016.

Heroic mother confronted Texas gunman at door after calling 911 five times before horror mass shooting

Wednesday 3 May 2023 11:20

A mother gunned down in a mass shooting in Texas on Friday was killed when she heroically confronted the gunman at the doorway to her home after the family had called 911 five times to report the suspect.

Wilson Garcia spoke out at a vigil in Cleveland, Texas, on Sunday night after his wife Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, and nine-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman were among the five innocent victims killed in the shocking massacre.

Mr Garcia said that the shooting unfolded when the family asked suspect Francisco Oropesa to stop firing his gun so close to their home because the children were trying to sleep.

Read the full story:

Heroic mother confronted Texas gunman after calling 911 five times before shooting

ICYMI: Texas shooting suspect in custody four days after five people killed over noise complaint

Wednesday 3 May 2023 11:00

The gunman accused of shooting dead five neighbours in Texas after they made a noise complaint against him has finally been captured after four days on the run, says an official.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, on Tuesday according to San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon.

The FBI has announced a press conference for Tuesday evening where they are expected to officially confirm the arrest.

The suspect was on the run since the horrific attack in Cleveland, Texas, on Friday night and earlier in the day authorities had intensified their search near the border with Mexico.

In total, five victims – Sonia Argentina Guzman, Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, Julisa Molina Rivera and Jose Jonathan Casarez – were killed in the shooting which began when the family living next door asked Mr Oropesa if he could stop firing his gun because their baby was trying to sleep.

Graeme Massie has the story.

Francisco Oropesa held on $5m bond

Wednesday 3 May 2023 10:40

Francisco Oropesa is being held on $5m bond following his arrest in Cut and Shoot on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old mass shooting suspect is charged with five counts of murder over Friday’s shooting, after five victims were killed in the horror attack.

The victims have been identified as: Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, her nine-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and José Jonathan Cásarez, 18.

How the capture unfolded:

Wednesday 3 May 2023 10:20

Texas mass shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa was captured on Tuesday following a dramatic four-day manhunt, after the FBI received a tip-off about his whereabouts.

The 38-year-old accused gunman was found hiding under a pile of laundry in the closet of a home in Cut and Shoot, a city close to the town of Cleveland where he allegedly carried out Friday’s horror attack.

Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said during a Tuesday press conference the “coward” was taken into custody without incident.

“He was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry,” the sheriff said. “They effectively made the arrest. He is uninjured.”

A woman was also detained at the scene.

Nine-year-old boy died in Texas mass shooting when he ran to protect his mother from gunman

Wednesday 3 May 2023 10:00

Moments before nine-year-old Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman was shot and killed, he was running to protect his mother from the shooter, his heartbroken father said.

Daniel and his mother, 25-year-old Sonia Argentina Guzman, were among the five victims of a horrific mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas this past weekend.

Daniel’s father Wilson Garcia to NBC News: “My son died because he wanted to protect his mother because seeing her fallen, he took off running to where she was.”

“And [the suspected shooter] had no compassion, to see a boy crying for his mother.”

The shooting also took the lives of three other people who were at the home - Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18.

Law enforcement post press release of Divimara Nava's arrest

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:52

Why Greg Abbott’s response to the latest Texas mass shooting shouldn’t come as a surprise

Wednesday 3 May 2023 09:00

On Friday, five people – including a nine-year-old boy – were shot dead in a horror attack at a home in Cleveland.

In total, Texas has been rocked by at least six major mass shootings under Governor Greg Abbott’s watch, according to a Texas Tribune database.

And, after each, he has come under fire for inaction.

Rachel Sharp reports:

Survivors question why authorities did not arrive sooner

Wednesday 3 May 2023 08:00

Wilson Garcia, who lost his wife and son in a mass shooting on Friday, said he and his wife called local police multiple times because their neighbor, suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa, would not stop shooting a gun outside.

According to reports, the family called five times.

But police weren’t quick enough to respond, and Mr Oropesa allegedly entered the home and began shooting, killing five people including Mr Garcia’s wife and nine-year-old son.

Ramiro Guzman, another person inside the house, hid in a closet with his wife and infant son calling 911 over and over again, according to NBC News.

He claims a dispatcher told him that a deputy was already at the scene despite there being no officer.

“They would cut off the call. I would call back again,” Mr Guzman said in an interview.

“Then I called my aunt who lives two blocks away to see if they’d answer her. I thought maybe they didn’t believe me and that’s why they didn’t want to help, but maybe they’d believe her.”

Now, the survivors and other neighbors are wondering why police did not show up quicker.

Gun safety advocates express horror at mass shooting in Texas and Gov Abbott’s response

Wednesday 3 May 2023 20:50

Gun safety advocates have decried the latest deadly mass shooting in the US, which left five people dead on Friday night.

Andrea Blanco reports:

Heroic mother confronted Texas gunman at door after calling 911 five times before horror mass shooting

Wednesday 3 May 2023 07:00

A mother gunned down in a mass shooting in Texas on Friday was killed when she heroically confronted the gunman at the doorway to her home after the family had called 911 five times to report the suspect.

Wilson Garcia spoke out on Sunday night after his wife Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, and nine-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman were among the five innocent victims killed in the shocking massacre in Cleveland, Texas.

Mr Garcia said that the shooting unfolded when the family asked suspect Francisco Oropesa to stop firing his gun so close to their home because the children were trying to sleep.

Mr Oropesa refused, saying he was on his property so could do what he wanted. As the shooting continued, the family called 911 to report Mr Oropesa.

Around 10 to 20 minutes later, Mr Garcia said he saw the suspect running towards his house while reloading his AR-15-style rifle with ammunition.

He said he urged his wife to get inside away from the gunman but she refused – and went to confront Mr Oropesa instead.

“I told my wife, ‘Get inside. This man has loaded his weapon,’” said Mr Garcia, according to The Associated Press.

“My wife told me to go inside because ‘He won’t fire at me, I’m a woman.’”

Guzman was wrong and she became the first victim shot and killed in the horror attack that has sent shockwaves across the country.

Texas shooting suspect found hiding in closet under laundry

Wednesday 3 May 2023 06:00

The gunman accused of shooting dead five neighbours in Texas after they made a noise complaint against him has been captured hiding in a closet under laundry after four days on the run.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Authorities said that Mr Oropesa was found hiding under laundry in a closet at his sister’s house that had been previously searched following a fresh tip to an FBI tip line, reported The Houston Chronicle.

Graeme Massie reports:

Gun safety advocates express horror at mass shooting in Texas

Wednesday 3 May 2023 05:00

Gun safety advocates have decried the latest deadly mass shooting in the US, which left five people dead on Friday night.

Andrea Blanco reports:

9-year-old victim was friends with suspected shooter’s son, report says

Wednesday 3 May 2023 04:00

Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzman, the nine-year-old boy who was shot dead by his neighbour in a horrific mass shooting on Friday, was friendly with the suspected shooter’s son, according to a report from NBC News.

According to Daniel’s uncle, Ramiro Guzman, he would ride bikes with the son of Francisco Oropesa - the suspected shooter.

“My nephew, he always would take his bicycle to where the school bus would stop,” Mr Guzman said. “Sometimes they went together, my nephew and his child.”

“They were like friends. And he killed him,” Mr Guzman told NBC News.

FBI releases mugshot of Francisco Oropesa

Wednesday 3 May 2023 03:45

The FBI has released jailhouse photos of Francisco Oropesa, a Texas man accused of fatally shooting five of his neighbours.

Mr Oropesa, who has been charged with five counts of murder, was found by police hiding under laundry in a closet thanks to an anonymous tip, according to officials.

#BREAKING San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers and @FBIHouston announce that Francisco Oropesa has been CAPTURED.

Multiple agencies involved in arrest of fugitive gunman

Wednesday 3 May 2023 03:31

Multiple law enforcement agencies were reportedly involved in the capture Tuesday evening of Francisco Oropesa, a Texas man accused of killing five of his neighbours on Friday.

US Marshals, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the US Border Patrol all were part of the operation that captured the 38-year-old, ABC 13 reports.

Police investigating how Oropesa bought assault rifle

Wednesday 3 May 2023 03:18

Francisco Oropesa, a Texas man who was wanted for allegedly shooting five people in the city of Cleveland on Friday, may have illegally bought an assault rifle used in the shootings.

Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said officials are investigating how the 38-year-old was able to obtain such a weapon given the man’s previous brushes with law enforcement, including being deported four times.

The sheriff said he thought the man may have been able to “buy it from somebody else on the street.”

Police found Oropesa by surveilling his wife

Wednesday 3 May 2023 03:15

New details have emerged in the arrest of Francisco Oropesa, who was wanted for allegedly shooting five people in the city of Cleveland, Texas, on Friday.

Police located the 38-year-old after a multi-day search by surveilling his phone then his wife.

Officers tracked the woman to a home near Cut and Shoot, Texas, that was associated with a family member, and Texas Department of Public Safety tactical officers entered the building, finding Mr Oropesa in a closet, CNN reports.

Police celebrate capture of ‘coward’ Francisco Oropesa

Wednesday 3 May 2023 03:09

Law enforcement agents celebrated on Tuesday evening that police have located and arrested Francisco Oropesa, who was wanted for shooting five people on Friday.

“He was caught hiding in a closet underneath some laundry,” Greg Capers, sheriff of San Jacinto County, said during a press conference on Tuesday evening. “They effectively made the arrest. He is uninjured.”

FBI special agent Jimmy Paul said a tip to federal authorities helped police capture the alleged gunman.

Houston FBI say over 200 law enforcement were looking for suspect

Wednesday 3 May 2023 03:00

“There are over 250 law enforcement officers from over a dozen agencies actively searching for Oropesa,” Houston FBI tweeted.

Francisco Oropesa charged with first-degree murder

Wednesday 3 May 2023 02:50

Following an investigation where leads seemed to be few and far between, the prosecution of Francisco Oropesa is now moving swiftly following his arrest on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, the 38-year-old was moved to the Montgomery County, Texas, jail and charged with first-degree murder, NBC News reports.

Neighbour describes regular ‘chaotic’ gunfire in area where Francisco Oropesa arrested

Wednesday 3 May 2023 02:40

The mass shooting of five people in the city of Cleveland, Texas, is part of a larger issue, according to community members.

One local resident told ABC 13 that random gunfire is a regular part of life in Cut and Shoot Texas, the area where Mr Oropesa was arrested on Tuesday evening.

“It’s chaotic,” the man told a local news crew. “Lack of law support from the sherif’s department, almost zero presence back here. If we do get something back here, nothing’s done about it.”

The man said he wants “responsible gun owners” and “good neighbours.”

VIDEO: Clip allegedly shows arrest of gunman

Wednesday 3 May 2023 02:22

Early, unverified images are emerging from the Cleveland, Texas, area of the alleged arrest of Francisco Oropesa, who’s accused of killing five people in a mass shooting on Friday against his neighbours.

In one video shared on social media, a man can be seen in handcuffs being escorted by armoured police officers.

A person believed to be Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said



Texas shooting suspect in custody four days after five people killed over noise complaint

Wednesday 3 May 2023 02:11

The gunman accused of shooting dead five neighbours in Texas after they made a noise complaint against him has finally been captured after four days on the run, says an official.

Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in the city of Cut and Shoot, Texas, on Tuesday according to San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon.

The FBI has announced a press conference for Tuesday evening where they are expected to officially confirm the arrest.

The suspect was on the run since the horrific attack in Cleveland, Texas, on Friday night and earlier in the day authorities had intensified their search near the border with Mexico.

Graeme Massie is following the details for The Independent.

ICYMI: Texas gunman kills five neighbours including child, 9, after noise complaint, authorities say

Wednesday 3 May 2023 02:00

A Texas man killed five people, including a nine-year-old child.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting and the fifth died at a hospital in Cleveland, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said early Saturday.

The gunman, identified as 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, shot his neighbours with an AR-15 style rifle after they asked him to stop firing rounds in his yard because they were trying to sleep, authorities said on Saturday.

The Independent reports:

Texas shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa had been deported from US four times

Wednesday 3 May 2023 01:00

Francisco Oropesa, the man accused of fatally shooting five people including a nine-year-old boy in Cleveland, Texas this past weekend has been deported from the US four times, according to a report from CNN.

Mr Oropesa, allegedly an undocumented immigrant from Mexico according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office, had been apprehended and removed from the US several times, according to an unnamed source within US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

According to the source, Mr Oropesa, whose full name is reportedly Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres, was first removed by an immigration judge in March 2009.

Mr Oropesa reentered the United States but was removed again in September 2009, January 2012 and July 2016, according to the report.

Ariana Baio reports:

Victim’s bodies to be repatriated to Honduras

Wednesday 3 May 2023 00:00

The Honduran Foreign Ministry has said that the bodies of the Honduran nationals killed in the Cleveland mass shooting will be repatriated to the country.

“The Government of Honduras deeply regrets the loss of these valuable lives and accompanies all their loved ones in their pain,” the statement said.

“We demand that the pertinent authorities arrest the perpetrator of this terrible event and apply the full weight of the law.”

How many mass shootings have there been in 2023?

Tuesday 2 May 2023 23:00

This year is on track to be no different. According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there have as of mid-April already been 149 mass shootings in the US — with gun violence claiming lives in every state in the country.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, shootings have already claimed more than 11,000 lives in total in the US in 2023, with more than 6,000 people using a gun to die by suicide. Another 9,000 people have been injured in a shooting so far this year.

Abe Asher reports:

Police manhunt continues for suspect in Texas mass shooting

Tuesday 2 May 2023 22:30

Law enforcement officers went door-to-door on Sunday searching for information about the suspected Cleveland shooter Francisco Oropesa.

Now, nearly four days after the horrific shooting, law enforcement agencies are still looking for Mr Oropesa.

Mr Oropesa, 38, is considered armed and dangerous after fleeing the area Friday, likely on foot, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said late Saturday.

He said authorities had widened the search to 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting.

Investigators found clothes and a phone while combing a rural area that includes dense layers of forest, but tracking dogs lost the scent, Capers said.

Authorities were able to identify Oropesa by an identity card issued by Mexican authorities to citizens who reside outside the country, as well as doorbell camera footage. He said police have also interviewed the suspect’s wife.

Police are asking anyone with information to notify police.

Why Greg Abbott’s response to the latest Texas mass shooting shouldn’t come as a surprise

Tuesday 2 May 2023 22:00

When five people were shot dead in their home over a noise complaint, Greg Abbott labelled the victims ‘illegal immigrants’. True to form with past shootings in his state, he made no mention of the role his own lax gun laws may have played

Rachel Sharp reports:

Who is suspect Francisco Oropesa?

Tuesday 2 May 2023 21:30

Francisco Oropesa, the 38-year-old accused of killing five people, lived next door to the home of the victims.

Authorities say Mr Oropesa often shot his rifle in his yard which led neighbors to call law enforcement on other occasions, according to The New York Times.

Mr Oropesa owned an AR-15-style rifle along with other weapons found inside his home.

The Independent reports:

Neighbor blames slow response on racism

Tuesday 2 May 2023 21:00

A man who lived in the same neighbourhood as the victims of the horrific Cleveland, Texas mass shooting believes racism may be to blame for the slow police response to several calls the family made before the gunman opened fire.

Jose Oritz told The Houston Chronicle that the neighbourhood he lives in has “a lot of racism.”

“The authorities ignore this neighbourhood,” Mr Oritz said. “The streets are not cared for and neither is the community.”

“There’s a lot of racism here. The authorities ignore this neighborhood,” Ortiz said as he stood near a street pockmarked with deep potholes. “The streets are not cared for and neither is the community.”

Wilson Garcia, the man whose wife and son died in the shooting, supposedly called authorities five times before the shooter opened fire in his home on Friday (28 April).

Police allegedly took more than 20 minutes to arrive at the scene, according to The Houston Chronicle

Police admit suspect Francisco Oropesa ‘could be anywhere’ despite reports he was cornered

Tuesday 2 May 2023 20:30

A manhunt for the Texas gunman accused of killing five neighbours continues despite earlier reports that law enforcement had cornered him.

Andrea Blanco reports:

Police admit Texas shooting suspect ‘could be anywhere’

Greg Abbott forced to walk back ‘illegal immigrants’ comment about Texas shooting victims

Tuesday 2 May 2023 20:00

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s office walked back on the language used in a statement about the immigration status of victims in the Cleveland, Texas mass shooting.

Spokesperson Renae Eze said in a statement provided to The Independent that the governor’s office regrets if the information they provided was “incorrect” or “detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal.”

“The true focus remains on catching this heinous criminal who killed five innocent people and bringing the full weight of Texas law against him,” Ms Eze said in the statement.

Ariana Baio reports:

Greg Abbott forced to walk back ‘illegal immigrants’ comment about shooting victims

FBI release photos of search

Tuesday 2 May 2023 19:40

‘Zero leads’ on suspected shooter

Tuesday 2 May 2023 19:15

A manhunt for the suspect in the deadly shooting in Cleveland, Texas, entered its fourth day with no leads on his whereabouts, authorities said.

Two days after the violent massacre that left five people dead, the FBI Houston Field Office and the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Officer said in a press conference on Sunday that the suspected gunman, 38-year-old Francisco Oropesa, is still at large.

As of Tuesday (2 May) Mr Oropesa still remains on the run.

Police share new wanted poster of suspect Francisco Oropesa

Tuesday 2 May 2023 18:45

Texas family called police five times before shooting

Tuesday 2 May 2023 18:25

Victims and survivors of the mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas called 911 five times before the massacre unfolded, according to a survivor who lost his wife and son in the attack.

Wilson Garcia told the Associated Press that the family had initially asked suspect Francisco Oropesa to stop shooting so close to their home as it was scaring their baby.

Mr Oropesa refused, saying he was on his property so could do what he wanted.

Mr Garcia said that the shooting continued so the family called 911. In total, they made five calls to police in the 10 to 20 minutes between the initial confrontation and the massacre.

During each call, Mr Garcia said police reassured them that help was on its way.

But police had not yet arrived when Mr Garcia said he saw the suspect running towards his house with his AR-15-style rifle.

Gun safety advocates express horror at mass shooting in Texas

Tuesday 2 May 2023 17:50

Gun safety advocates have decried the latest deadly mass shooting in the US, which left five people dead on Friday night.

The tragedy is the latest in a concerning epidemic of senseless gun violence in the US; just four months into the year, America has seen more than 170 mass shootings, according to CNN. Reacting to the deadly violence, gun safety advocates slammed lax weapon laws in Texas.

“Assault rifles were designed to be used by highly trained soldiers in battle, not marketed to violent men to carry out revenge fantasies,” gun violence prevention activist and Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts tweeted on Saturday. “From Newtown to Nashville, Las Vegas to Uvalde, these weapons of war are chosen and used to inflict as much harm as quickly as possible.”

Andrea Blanco reports:

FBI say Francisco Oropesa “could be anywhere"

Tuesday 2 May 2023 17:30

The Houston FBI urged the public to submit any tips or information that could lead to the arrest of suspected shooter Francisco Oropesa.

“Francisco Oropesa could be anywhere,” the Houston FBI wrote on Twitter.

“The FBI is working with law enforcement agencies across the state, country and across the border. We’re leaving no stone unturned.”